At least 3 withdraw from Business Council of Alabama

A day after Alabama’s largest electrical utility quit a business group that tries to influence policy and politics in Montgomery, two other companies confirmed they’ve also departed.

Regions Bank and PowerSouth Energy Cooperative announced they’ve also exited the Business Council of Alabama.News outlets report that Alabama Power Co. left in a disagreement over its leadership and other issues.

Regions Senior Vice President Evelyn Mitchell said their departure came after careful review and is effective immediately.

Tax documents filed by the business group show that most of its money comes from dues and assessments, so losing a large member like Alabama Power could affect its future operations.

The Business Council released a letter in response to Alabama Power’s move, saying the utility hasn’t been a member since April because of nonpayment of dues.

It has not commented on Regions’ or PowerSouth’s exit.

PowerSouth withdrew on Monday. Spokeswoman Christi Scruggs said they have lost confidence in the council’s leadership and feel the council has “lost direction and no longer provides us value.”

The BCA said the organization is working on a plan to have a new chief executive in place by Jan. 1.

Bill Canary has been CEO of the nonprofit since 2003.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.