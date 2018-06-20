Subscription Preferences:

3 hours ago

At least 3 withdraw from Business Council of Alabama

A day after Alabama’s largest electrical utility quit a business group that tries to influence policy and politics in Montgomery, two other companies confirmed they’ve also departed.

Regions Bank and PowerSouth Energy Cooperative announced they’ve also exited the Business Council of Alabama.News outlets report that Alabama Power Co. left in a disagreement over its leadership and other issues.

Regions Senior Vice President Evelyn Mitchell said their departure came after careful review and is effective immediately.

Tax documents filed by the business group show that most of its money comes from dues and assessments, so losing a large member like Alabama Power could affect its future operations.

The Business Council released a letter in response to Alabama Power’s move, saying the utility hasn’t been a member since April because of nonpayment of dues.

It has not commented on Regions’ or PowerSouth’s exit.

PowerSouth withdrew on Monday. Spokeswoman Christi Scruggs said they have lost confidence in the council’s leadership and feel the council has “lost direction and no longer provides us value.”

The BCA said the organization is working on a plan to have a new chief executive in place by Jan. 1.

Bill Canary has been CEO of the nonprofit since 2003.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

44 mins ago

Tennessee adds Alabama graduate transfer Brandon Kennedy

Tennessee has boosted its offensive line by adding Alabama graduate transfer Brandon Kennedy.

Tennessee announced the additions of Kennedy and former Michigan State running back Madre London on Tuesday.

Because they’re graduate transfers, both are eligible to play for Tennessee this fall. Kennedy has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

London has one season left.

Kennedy tweeted a picture of himself in a Tennessee uniform on Saturday with the message, “A new approach to an old dream.”

London had announced on social media in March that he was transferring to Tennessee.

Kennedy played a total of 10 games for Alabama as a reserve center over the 2016 and 2017 seasons after redshirting in 2015.

Kennedy and London join former Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst as graduate transfers on Tennessee’s roster.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1 hour ago

7 Things: Cruz offers fix to ‘family separation issue,’ illegals stream into Alabama, Walt Maddox says nothing but still gets headlines, and more

1. Sen. Ted Cruz offers a bill to end the “child separation” crisis; Sen. Chuck Schumer rejects it to keep a campaign issue

— Cruz’s reasonable bill would require illegal families stopped on the border stay together “absent aggravated criminal conduct or threat of harm to the children.” It would also bring in new judges and temporary shelters, but it will fail as it actually enforces the law.

— Sen. Diane Feinstein has her own terrible bill that would not allow any person with a child to be arrested within 100 miles of the border, giving smugglers, smugglers, and regular criminal aliens a free pass into the United States.

2. More illegals flowing into Alabama in 2018

— Illegals are finally being stopped at the border under the new “zero-tolerance” border policy, but we continue to receive illegal unaccompanied minors in the state of Alabama.

— 453 illegal children have been sent to sponsors in Alabama compared to 598 in all of fiscal year 2017.

3. Candidate for Governor Walt Maddox comes out against enforcing immigration law by locking up lawbreakers too

— In an effort to ride the wave on this issue, Maddox said the president could do something else, saying he also would not be deploying Alabama National Guard troops to the southern border.

— He offered no real solutions and more political softballs: “If I were governor, I would use the power of the office to encourage the president to find a humane solution to this issue.”

4. Let’s check Sen. Doug Jones’ record on immigration, and let’s stop being surprised

— Yesterday my column laid out how Jones’ position on immigration was out of step with Alabamians, and how his attacks on President Trump and DHS Secretary Nielsen put him at odds with most Alabamians.

— This should not surprise Alabamians, Jones’s past is pretty clear: He has opposed the border wall, the termination of DACA, he wanted more legal immigration and opposed Alabama’s HB-56.

5. On Monday, Alabama Power bailed on the Business Council of Alabama and now others including Regions Bank is out

— The BCA’s power base continues to crumble as Alabama’s big hitters and economic drivers decide they want nothing to do with the embattled organization.

— This all stems from an internal battle over BCA President and CEO Bill Canary leaving the organization. The big dogs want him out now but the powers that be want a longer transition.

6. Some governors won’t send the national guard to the border because they might do their jobs

— Only one governor is actually recalling his troops, most others were never going to send National Guard members to the border, but we are going to pretend this is a rebuke for some reason.

— Governor Ivey is not “mum” on this issue, as the Decatur Daily opines, there are National Guard members on the border and they aren’t coming back, so that is your statement.

7. Rachel Maddow cried on TV, so the debate on issues is over

— The agenda driven reporting in the mainstream media is out of control and completely one-sided.

— On the other side of the issue, Corey Lewandowski mocked a commentator who brought up a 10-year-old girl with down syndrome being taken away from her parents, and Lewandowski used an Internet colloquialism “Womp womp.”

2 hours ago

Alabama balks at funding for restored coastal Amtrak service

Alabama is balking at pledging millions of dollars to help restart passenger train service along the northern Gulf Coast for the first time since Hurricane Katrina.

Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi must commit almost $35 million altogether over three years by Thursday to be eligible for the same amount in federal funds that would enable Amtrak trains to run from New Orleans eastward to Mobile, Alabama.

Louisiana has agreed to supply about $9.5 million, while Mississippi agreed to $3 million and is considering much more, said Knox Ross of the Southern Rail Commission, which is promoting the project.

But Alabama hasn’t promised any money toward the project, he said, and time is running out.

“If we don’t do it we’ve left money on the table, which would be very unfortunate,” said Ross.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office issued a statement saying she supports efforts to restore passenger rail service on the coast but isn’t committing state funding.

An Alabama representative on the Southern Rail Commission, Jerry Gehman, said Ivey’s words don’t do anything to move the project forward.

“That’s good for the ink and paper it’s written on. But it does nothing … to make it a reality,” said Gehman.

Amtrak suspended service east of New Orleans along the Gulf Coast after Katrina, which heavily damaged rails, crossings and other infrastructure in 2006.
Ross said the current effort is the most serious one yet to revive passenger rail in the region.

Supporters see the New Orleans-to-Mobile proposal as a first step toward expanding Amtrak service elsewhere on the coast, Ross said.

The proposed train would run twice a day each way, stopping at cities on the Mississippi coast, he said.

Mississippi’s costs for the project are higher than those of the other states because “that’s where the tracks are,” he said.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is considering a request for $14.7 million over three years for capital costs, but a spokesman said no decision has been made.

The project can move forward if Alabama doesn’t contribute, Ross said, and actual costs could be less.

The eastbound train would simply stop at Pascagoula, Mississippi, rather than continuing into Alabama, he said.

“If we get Mississippi to commit we can move forward without Alabama,” said Ross.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

AG Steve Marshall fights Obama-era bureaucrats to keep illegal immigrants out of census count

Last week, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall was invited to testify before Congress regarding the 2020 census and the resulting loss of representation that Alabama will face.

Marshall and Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) filed a lawsuit last month challenging the Census Bureau’s unlawful decision to include illegal aliens in the census. If illegal immigrants are counted for purposes of apportionment, Alabama will lose both a seat in Congress and a vote in the electoral college. The result? An unlawful distribution of congressional representation where states with more illegal immigrants hold more political power. Marshall knows the people of Alabama deserve better and was pleased to make his case to Congress.

“Alabama is set to lose one of its seven congressional seats and one of its nine electoral votes – a seat and a vote it would not lose if illegal aliens were excluded from the apportionment base. Not only would this skewed result rob the State of Alabama and its legal residents of their rightful share of representation, but it plainly undermines the rule of law. If an individual’s presence in our country is in violation of federal law, why should the states in which they reside benefit from their illegal status?”

“The irony, of course, is that illegal aliens cannot vote; therefore, they are not the ones who gain from being included in the apportionment base. In a state in which a large share of the population cannot vote, those who do vote count more than those who live in states where a larger share of population is made up of American citizens.”

While Marshall’s suit has been praised by conservative analysts, the liberal media is in hysterics over Marshall’s efforts to exclude illegal aliens from the census. Even failed U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is involved in trying to stop him from succeeding.

Rest assured, Steve Marshall is committed to protecting Alabama’s citizens and their representation on Capitol Hill. He will continue his fight against federal overreach on every front and ensure that Alabama’s voice is not stifled in Washington.

(Paid for by Steve Marshall for Alabama, P.O. Box 3537, Montgomery, AL 36109)

16 hours ago

Regions latest to withdraw from BCA

Regions Financial Corp. became the latest company to withdraw its membership from the Business Council of Alabama. According to a story in the Montgomery Advertiser, the company formally notified BCA leadership of their intentions today.

This decision from one of the state’s largest employers comes on the heels of Alabama Power’s withdrawal from the business organization on Monday.

183
Keep reading 183 WORDS

Both companies had privately expressed concerns about the BCA’s leadership and direction. Their decisions to end long-standing relationships with the BCA mark a turning point in their collective effort to strengthen the business community’s approach to economic development and job growth.

BCA Chairman Perry Hand acknowledged for the first time on Monday that Billy Canary was, in fact, now the outgoing President of the group. In a letter made public by Hand, he detailed that Canary’s tenure would end sometime prior to the start of next year. The departing companies identified the uncertainty surrounding that transition as a significant contributing factor to their leaving.

In addition to BCA’s failure to settle on a timely and decisive transition plan, the companies also expressed concern over the group’s effectiveness and financial health. The Yellowhammer Multimedia Executive Board has itself explored some of these same issues facing BCA.

Regions Financial Corp. is a multi-state bank based out of Birmingham. According to its website, it is the only Fortune 500 company headquartered in Alabama and has $123 billion in assets.

Allison Ross is the owner and publisher of Yellowhammernews.com.

