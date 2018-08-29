Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

BCA executive leadership a rare collection of influence 7 hours ago / Analysis
Drag Queen Story Hour event organizer: ‘It’s a way to get a conversation started’ 7 hours ago / News
Candace Owens rips into UNA’s scheduled Black Lives Matter speaker Shaun King 7 hours ago / News
Huntsville’s HudsonAlpha names Dr. Elaine Lyon as new director for its Clinical Services Lab 8 hours ago / News
If everything is racist, nothing is racist 9 hours ago / Opinion
‘Another title for Alabama’: USS Alabama wins top award from US Strategic Command 10 hours ago / News
Doug Jones: ‘I’m not trying to play a political calculus’ 10 hours ago / News
Alabama ranked one of the best states for manufacturing 12 hours ago / News
Alabama man and grandson honor family member in last reunion of WWII ‘Merrill’s Marauders’ 12 hours ago / News
Complaint filed with DNC over Chairwoman Worley’s election 13 hours ago / News
Airbnb to collect lodging tax for Birmingham 14 hours ago / News
Shelby praises confirmation of first ever African American judge to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama 15 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump targets social media for suppressing conservatives, fake news excites liberals as they smear Gov. Kay Ivey, Sen. Richard Shelby has an interesting day and more … 16 hours ago / Analysis
Mayor Randall Woodfin pledges Birmingham will be ‘more broad’ than a sanctuary city 16 hours ago / News
Sen. Shelby pushes back on calls to rename Senate office building after McCain 17 hours ago / News
Concerned Women for America CEO criticizes Doug Jones for ‘desperate attempt to get out of making a decision’ on Kavanaugh 1 day ago / News
Concerned citizens confront Mobile City Council over upcoming drag queen reading event 1 day ago / News
Fake news: Mobile NBC station fails to tell the whole story and Alabama’s liberals pounce a week later 1 day ago / Opinion
Rep. Byrne: Being able to debate about issues ‘fundamental to our country’ 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
University of Alabama, Auburn students rank among the most conservative and most religious in the nation 2 days ago / News
7 hours ago

BCA executive leadership a rare collection of influence

Lost in the headlines announcing a complete reorganization of the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) was that fact that its executive committee is now a collection of the most influential business leaders in the state.

This assemblage of influence, and the resources that come with their participation in the BCA, set the organization up for its return to prominence in policy-making and politics.

The fact that leaders of the state’s largest employers, themselves, sit on the group’s governing body is a departure from the previous structure.

It shows the seriousness with which these companies take the need for one voice in Alabama’s business community.

And it allows them to harness unrivaled resources to implement their vision.

Among those sitting on the executive committee is Mark Crosswhite, president and CEO of Alabama Power, who spearheaded the overhaul effort for the state’s large employers. Crosswhite’s company has 1.4 million customers and 7,000 employees in Alabama.

John Turner, president and CEO of Regions Bank, brings to the table a presence of more than 200 bank branches in communities throughout Alabama.

Tim Vines, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, leads a business that operates in every county in the state and counts 2.1 million Alabamians as its customers.

Johnny Johns has been called an icon in the Alabama business community. He serves as Executive Chairman of Protective Life Corp. in Birmingham which is the 13th largest insurance company in the world.

Most corporate boardrooms would be envious of the collection of business leaders brought together at the new BCA.

In neighboring states, similar business advocacy groups have corporate officers below the CEO level participating in governance or see the influence of their CEOs diluted by the sheer numbers on governing boards.

That is not the case anymore in Alabama.

The willingness of these business leaders to sit at the table and participate directly in the decision-making process for the good of Alabama’s economy should not go unnoticed.

With their commitment, the resources they have at their disposal, the number of Alabamians they touch and a geographic footprint in all corners of the state, the BCA is now equipped with a rare level of influence.

And influence matters. Setting an agenda is easy. Enacting an agenda is the true litmus test for success.

7 hours ago

Drag Queen Story Hour event organizer: ‘It’s a way to get a conversation started’

An LGBTQ group in Mobile is set to host Drag Queen Story Hour in two weeks, where children will have stories read to them by a local drag queen before they finish with a craft making session.

The event, put on by Rainbow Mobile, has caused a significant amount of controversy to bubble up in recent days, as disapproving citizens have taken to county commission and city council meetings to express themselves.

“It is wrong to use a public forum like the library for this Drag Queen Story Hour because the library gives it credibility,” Pastor Fred Wolfe of Mobile’s Luke 4:18 Fellowship said at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

395
Keep reading 395 WORDS

Wolfe went on to refer to LGBTQ lifestyles as unacceptable.

Bryan Fuenmayor, Rainbow Mobile’s executive director, told Yellowhammer News that he looks at the position which Wolfe and others take as one of ignorance.

“I view it as ignorance, because a lot of people believe that it’s a choice, that it’s a lifestyle,” he said. “If it was a choice, I would be married with a woman and have kids right now and I’d still have my family.”

Fuenmayor, who was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness, has been shunned from his family ever since he came out as gay five years ago.

He said primary aim in hosting the event is to promote literacy.

“Children love being read to,” he said. “We need to encourage reading to our kinds and society. We need to bring back more support for libraries.”

He also said he hopes the event will teach acceptance to the children, bringing up a friend of his who committed suicide because of the stigma associated with his gay lifestyle.

“My ultimate aim, from personal experience, it to curtail bullying in schools,” he said. “A lot of kids, they tend to bully kids who are different from them. So we want to try to prevent that.”

Another reason Fuenmayor decided to put on the event is to incite dialogue between people who disagree about LGBTQ issues.

“I believe that if we create an open dialogue with folks and tell them our life stories and experiences that they’ll overcome that ignorance and fear,” he said.

“It’s a way to get a conversation started,” he said.

Fuenmayor said that since news broke about the event, he’s already had a friend who has spoken to one Mobile pastor who has been outspoken against the event taking place, although Fuenmayor did not name the pastor.

More than 100 adults have RSVP’d for the event, not to count their children, and the event room has a capacity of only sixty.

“A lot of folks are traveling from out of town, from Pensacola, Montgomery, Birmingham, even from Huntsville because this is the first kind of event in the state of Alabama,” Fuenmayor said. “I would hate for them to come all this way and turn them away.”

Rainbow Mobile is trying to secure the meeting room for an overflow event if attendance exceeds capacity.

Read more here.

@jeremywbeaman, a native of Huntsville, is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

Show less
7 hours ago

Candace Owens rips into UNA’s scheduled Black Lives Matter speaker Shaun King

In an exclusive interview with Yellowhammer News last week, black conservative sensation Candace Owens ripped into Black Lives Matter Activist Shaun King, who is scheduled to speak at the University of North Alabama (UNA) on September 6.

The university last week confirmed that King’s speech on campus is being funded, through their Housing and Residence Life division, by rent money that students pay to live on-campus.

King came into the national spotlight for his role in hot-button, liberal social justice causes, especially the Black Lives Matter movement. He was a leading voice in the aftermath of Michael Brown’s death and, later, Tamir Rice’s death.

After House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot last year, King said that “banning white men would drastically reduce mass shootings.”

272
Keep reading 272 WORDS

Owens was so bemused to hear that UNA was sponsoring King to speak on their campus, she burst out laughing.

“Insane,” Owens said.

She then tore into King.

“Is he coming as a black man or a white man?” Owens quipped.

“He can’t decide,” Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk interjected.

King infamously came under fire in recent years after controversy arose about whether he was white or “biracial.”

“I believe he’s coming as a black man,” Yellowhammer News contributor Kyle Morris answered.

“Ah, right – the ‘black man’ who won’t grow his hair out. Because he’s white,” Owens responded.

“Now, I want to be clear,” Owens added. “It’s not problematic to have a white person that wants to get involved with black issues if they’re representing themselves authentically as a white person.”

She continued, “When they pretend to be transracial and refuse to acknowledge the fact they were born as a white man, that’s extremely problematic.”

Owens urged UNA to reconsider having King on campus.

“He is the furthest thing from a black person. He should not be at the forefront of any kind of black conversation until he has an honest conversation with himself about the fact that he is a white man,” Owens explained.

Watch the full interview:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
8 hours ago

Huntsville’s HudsonAlpha names Dr. Elaine Lyon as new director for its Clinical Services Lab

The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology has chosen Elaine Lyon, PhD, FACMG, as its new director of its Clinical Services Lab (CSL).

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Lyon join the CSL team,” Shawn Levy, PhD, executive director of the CSL and faculty investigator at HudsonAlpha, said in a press statement. “Her clinical genomics and research expertise will accelerate our mission to advance personalized patient care.”

To join the HudsonAlpha team, Lyon is leaving her post as medical director for molecular genetics, genomics and pharmacogenetics at the Associated Regional and University Pathologists (ARUP) Laboratories, located at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

169
Keep reading 169 WORDS

“I’ve been impressed with HudsonAlpha’s commitment to quality in human genomics ever since I learned of their work through the CSER (Clinical Sequencing Evidence-generating Research) program,” Lyon said, according to a press release. “I am delighted to join their team and work with the Clinical Services Laboratory to provide answers to patients, families and clinicians who have sought these services.”

During her tenure at Utah, Lyon helped establish four laboratory sections at ARUP: Molecular Genetics, Fragment Analysis, Genetics Sequencing and Genomics. She also held a faculty position as professor of pathology.

Lyon, who has more than twenty years of clinical genomics experience, received her PhD in medical genetics from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and completed a fellowship in clinical molecular genetics at the University of Utah.

The CSL was established in 2014 to advance the application of genomic technologies in clinical research and diagnostics. The lab offers whole genome sequencing and analysis, and is developing a number of new genetic and genomic clinical tests.

Read more here.

Show less
9 hours ago

If everything is racist, nothing is racist

We live in a society that is obsessed with two things:

1. Talking about race.
2. Pretending we never talk about race

The media and Democrats love to call people racist. Sometimes people are racist, but in 2018 they almost always have to make it up.

Allow me to present the upcoming 2018 election in two clips:

1. Antifa is viewed as a black organization, so the president is being racist for criticizing them:

193
Keep reading 193 WORDS

No one truly believes this.

2. “monkey this up” is a racist phrase:

In order to believe this as it is being described, we have to believe that Florida’s GOP gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis went on television and said in the worst secret code ever, “Don’t vote for the black guy!”

The problem here is quite obvious. Racism is real and racism exists. But calling every Republican you can find racist for things that are obviously not racist doesn’t help anyone.

Last week, the head of the Alabama Democrat Party said Sen. Doug Jones (R-Mountain Brook) was showing a “tiny bit of racism” for opposing her. It was absurd.

These two examples are equally absurd. If we are truly going to combat the last vestiges of racism that are operating in the dark corners of our society we have to understand that falsely calling people racist doesn’t help one bit.

The media spent a lot of time playing clips of John McCain calling out a woman maligning Obama as an “Arab,” and will now malign DeSantis for purely partisan reasons.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show  from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

 

Show less
10 hours ago

‘Another title for Alabama’: USS Alabama wins top award from US Strategic Command

U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) on Wednesday tweeted that the USS Alabama was named the best performing nuclear-powered, ballistic missile-carrying submarine in the nation’s fleet, commenting “another title for Alabama” and “Roll Tide.”

STRATCOM oversees the U.S. nuclear command-and-control operations with additional responsibilities in space operations, global strike missions, global missile defense, and global command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The USS Alabama submarine, commissioned in 1985, is the fifth American military ship in history to be named after the state. The ship’s motto is its namesake’s motto – Audemus Jura Nostra Defendere (“We dare defend our rights”).

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1

Show less