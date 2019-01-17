Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Brooks urges State of the Union be held in Senate chamber 47 mins ago / National Politics
Ainsworth names Jess Skaggs deputy chief of staff 2 hours ago / News
Doug Jones parts with Pelosi on Trump-SOTU postponement: ‘I don’t like that idea’ 2 hours ago / News
BioHorizons announces $2M expansion, 60 new jobs 3 hours ago / News
Former Alabama lawmaker pleads guilty in health fraud case 3 hours ago / News
Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February 4 hours ago / Sponsored
Hearing set for suspect in Alabama mall shooting 4 hours ago / News
State Sen. Gerald Allen: ‘I certainly expect’ Alabama Memorial Preservation Act ruling to be overturned by the Alabama Supreme Court 5 hours ago / News
Adamsville Church of Christ takes jab at the Alabama Department of Transportation 5 hours ago / Faith & Culture
7 Things: Shutdown day 27 sees Pelosi cancel Trump’s SOTU, Giuliani backtracks on collusion, former Rep. Ed Henry pleads guilty to one charge, and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama county commissioners group head: New gas tax revenue must go directly to roads — asphalt and concrete 6 hours ago / News
Alabama Power, local officials partner to make downtown Montgomery a ‘Smart City’ 7 hours ago / News
This year’s ‘Pastries with Palmer’ dates announced for Alabama’s 6th congressional district 8 hours ago / News
Mo Brooks baffled by Pelosi’s ‘shameless’ move to cancel Trump’s State of the Union 21 hours ago / National Politics
Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed named to national GOPAC advisory board 22 hours ago / News
Bradley Byrne: We need term limits 23 hours ago / News
Auburn University’s online programs ranked among the best in the nation 24 hours ago / News
Roby: ‘I won’t stop fighting until our laws and policies protect life at every stage’ 1 day ago / News
Ivey, Airbus leaders break ground on Mobile’s A220 manufacturing facility 1 day ago / News
Mobile Chick-fil-A opens on a Sunday to grant boy’s wish 1 day ago / Faith & Culture
4 hours ago

Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February

Unfortunately, complicated health insurance rules, stipulations, expensive bills and long waits at doctor offices are often today’s norm when seeking health care solutions for ourselves or our family. However, thanks to Alabama physician Dr. Kre Johnson, these issues will now mostly be a thing of the past.

Beginning February 1, 2019, Dr. Johnson’s current practice, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics will become the third medical practice in Birmingham to see patients under a new affordable membership-based system known as direct primary care.

Direct primary care members enrolling with Brownstone will pay a flat $70 monthly fee which will cover an unlimited amount of office visits with no co-pay or deductible charges.

Additionally, up to four family members can enroll for $185 a month. Under direct primary care, insurance is not required but is recommended in case patients wind up needing surgery or hospitalization.

In a recent interview on ABC 33/40’s Talk of The Town, Dr. Johnson describes her new practice as, “a direct relationship between the physician and the patient.”

Dr. Johnson’s office will only accept up to 1,000 members, which in conjunction with the elimination of excessive insurance filings, will result in a more individualized, inexpensive and streamlined healthcare experience for all patients.

“Like the stories we hear our grandparents talking about, the doctor was a part of their family. I want to be part of your family,” Dr. Johnson said.

Along with regular office hours, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics members will have around the clock virtual access to Dr. Johnson. Her patients will have the ability to ask questions and receive diagnoses from her through phone, email, text or virtual doctor office visits 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Dr. Johnson said she hopes that by eliminating visits to urgent care and the ER, this new system will help save her patients time and money.

Interested in learning more about or becoming a member of Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics? Visit their website here or call (205) 202-5650.

47 mins ago

Brooks urges State of the Union be held in Senate chamber

On Thursday, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) and House colleagues sent a letter to President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) proposing the president’s annual State of the Union Address be held in the Senate chamber in light of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s historic move to revoke Trump’s invitation to deliver the address.

In the letter, Brooks and his House colleagues explained, “Holding the State of the Union in the Senate Chamber is the best way to reveal the veracity of Speaker Pelosi’s alleged once-in-history reason for [canceling] or postponing the State of the Union.”

In a press release, Brooks released the following statement:

599
Keep reading 599 WORDS

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s unprecedented and hyper-partisan move to revoke President Trump’s invitation to address the American people at the annual State of the Union address is nothing more than a childish, partisan, political stunt that undermines bipartisanship at a time America needs it the most.

It is the height of hutzpah for Speaker Pelosi to feign concern for the President’s personal security during the State of the Union Address while callously showing no concern for the thousands of Americans who die each year because of illegal aliens and America’s porous southern border. Speaker Pelosi’s conduct is nothing more than a radical, hyper-partisan and shameless attempt to appease the Democrat Party’s Socialist base and childishly embarrass the President of the United States.

Speaker Pelosi’s attempt to muffle President Trump and appease her radical, socialist, open borders base using the false claim of security concerns is shameful.

Yesterday, Speaker Pelosi’s “questionable security” claim was blown out of the water by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who stated yesterday ‘The Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Secret Service are fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union. We thank the Service for their mission focus and dedication and for all they do each day to secure our homeland.’ What’s more, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats not only never contacted Homeland Security or the Secret Service about this “red herring” security issue, both security agencies confirm they have been preparing for months and are ‘ready’ to secure the event.

Perhaps even more absurd is Speaker Pelosi’s claim that President Trump should not address the Congress because of the shutdown even though the State of the Union invitation was issued by Speaker Pelosi to President Trump on January 3rd during the shutdown. Speaker Pelosi’s revocation justification rings hollow and crystallizes the crass political motivations behind this hyper-partisan stunt.

America faces both a crisis at our porous southern border and a federal government partial shutdown that is hurting millions of American citizens. Contrary to Speaker Pelosi’s claims, now is exactly when American people should hear from their President of the United States on these critical issues, and others, in the state of our nation.

What is Speaker Pelosi so scared about what President Trump might say? Is Speaker Pelosi fearful of the truth about the dead Americans who lose their lives every day because of Democrat policies that aid and abet illegal alien homicides and overdoses from drugs that leak into America like a sieve across our porous southern border? Does Speaker Pelosi fear that true facts and sound arguments for border security will expose the Democrats’ and national media’s hyper-political rhetoric, outright lies and deceit?

I most strongly encourage Vice-President Mike Pence, in his Constitutional capacity as the presiding officer of the Senate, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, to invite President Trump to report to the American people on the state of the union in the Senate Chamber.

While traditionally these addresses have been held in the House Chamber due to its larger size, inasmuch as House Democrats apparently do not want to hear from the President anyway, overcrowding of the Senate chamber should not be an issue. I urge President Trump, Vice-President Pence (as President of the Senate), and Leader McConnell to maintain January 29, 2019 as the date on which President Trump can address the American people from the Senate Chamber, thus putting President Trump with our first president, George Washington, who also gave his first State of the Union address in the Capitol’s Senate Chamber.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Ainsworth names Jess Skaggs deputy chief of staff

Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth on Thursday announced that Jess Skaggs, a former senior administrator with the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, has been appointed to serve as his deputy chief of staff.

“As lieutenant governor, I plan for my office to be the most active and engaged in Alabama’s history, and Jess Skaggs has the experience, dedication, and energy necessary to help make that plan a reality,” Ainsworth said in a press release. “Jess has a deep desire to serve his fellow Alabamians and to make our state an even better place to live for all of its citizens. I’m happy to have him on my team as we work to provide Alabama with more jobs, better schools, and a higher standard of ethics among its elected officials.”

Prior to joining Ainsworth’s staff, Skaggs served as the deputy commissioner for external affairs in the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.

192
Keep reading 192 WORDS

In that role, he spearheaded economic development opportunities for the department, worked with Alabama Legislature to promote the state’s agricultural economy and assisted the commissioner with public policy research and other matters.

Skaggs previously served as the delegation director for the Baldwin County Legislative Office and worked closely with the area’s two senators and five state representatives. He oversaw constituent services, drafted and researched legislation and coordinated community service grants for the delegation members.

He also worked as a legislative aide to former State Sen. Trip Pittman (R-Montrose), who chaired the Senate Finance and Taxation Education Committee. The bill that authorized historic improvements to Gulf State Park and the lodging options it now offers was among the measures Skaggs worked upon at Pittman’s behest.

A graduate of Montgomery’s Huntingdon College with a degree in political science and history, Skaggs has also worked on numerous political campaigns as a general consultant and fundraiser.

He and his wife, Charlanna, an attorney specializing in business law, have three daughters and one son.

Ainsworth named Judy Miller as his chief of staff in November.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Doug Jones parts with Pelosi on Trump-SOTU postponement: ‘I don’t like that idea’

Thursday during a conference call with reporters, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) was asked to react to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) call to postpone President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address until the government was fully reopened.

Jones acknowledged his frustrations with the State of the Union for becoming a “sideshow.”

However, he said the event should go ahead despite the federal government shutdown, counter to Pelosi and other congressional Democrats.

167
Keep reading 167 WORDS

“I don’t like that idea,” Jones said. “I think there are certain things for the government – I think that right now, I have criticized the president for not respecting the institutions of government. Quite frankly, there are things that have to go on when you’re talking about threats. You know, the appearances are what they are. I am not in favor of that myself.”

“There will be a number of people that may disagree with that,” he continued. “But, we have to go ahead and go forward with those things that we can go forward with. Frankly, I get a little frustrated with the State of the Union, to begin with, because it has become such a sideshow to some extent. But it is still the State of the Union, and in my view, we need to go ahead and go forward with it.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
3 hours ago

BioHorizons announces $2M expansion, 60 new jobs

An Alabama-based company that creates dental implant products has announced a $2 million expansion that is expected to create 60 jobs.

AL.com reports BioHorizons, headquartered in Hoover, currently employs 190 people and says the new jobs will cover manufacturing, quality, distribution and research and product development openings, with the average salary projected at $50,000.

56
Keep reading 56 WORDS

The Hoover City Council has approved almost $60,000 in tax incentives for the expansion, which will reconfigure the building.

BioHorizons was founded in Birmingham in 1994 and has a second facility in Oceanside, California.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
3 hours ago

Former Alabama lawmaker pleads guilty in health fraud case

A former Alabama lawmaker best known for leading the 2017 impeachment push against then-Gov. Robert Bentley, pleaded guilty Wednesday in a health care fraud case.

Former state Rep. Ed Henry entered his plea on a charge of government property theft in a federal court in Montgomery.

347
Keep reading 347 WORDS

Prosecutors said medical doctors agreed to improperly waive co-pays for certain Medicare patients who enrolled in chronic-pain-management services provided by Henry’s company, MyPractice24.

Henry’s company provided monthly care-coordination calls with patients of about 20 minutes each, according to court documents.

Waiving the required co-pays meant Medicare paid for services patients possibly did not need or would have refused if they had to pay the $8 co-pay, prosecutors said.

“This is a type of health care fraud,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross said after the plea hearing.

Henry’s attorney, Max Pulliam, filed a notice last week that his client intended to plead guilty under an agreement reached with prosecutors.

The trial judge still must approve the plea and Pulliam said Wednesday that he could not comment.

Henry faces up to 10 years in prison under the criminal statute, but as part of the agreement prosecutors will ask for one of the lowest recommended sentences, and a lower fine than that allowed.

The Hartselle Republican was charged last year with paying kickbacks to doctors who referred patients to his company. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss those charges.

Henry initially denied all wrongdoing. He wrote on Facebook last year after the charges were announced that, “my goal was to help patients.”

The charge against Henry grew out of a pill-mill investigation in Montgomery.

Ross said federal investigators found evidence of the health care fraud after examining documents seized from a doctor’s office.

Henry served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 2010 to 2018. He did not seek re-election in 2018.

He is perhaps best known in the Alabama Legislature for starting the impeachment push against Bentley.

Henry filed impeachment articles accusing Bentley of willful neglect of duty and corruption in office.

The impeachment effort was launched after Bentley’s former law enforcement secretary accused Bentley of having an affair with a staffer and of interfering with law enforcement business.

Bentley acknowledged making mistakes in his personal life but denied the other accusations.

He resigned in 2017 on the same day lawmakers opened impeachment hearings.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less