Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February

Unfortunately, complicated health insurance rules, stipulations, expensive bills and long waits at doctor offices are often today’s norm when seeking health care solutions for ourselves or our family. However, thanks to Alabama physician Dr. Kre Johnson, these issues will now mostly be a thing of the past.

Beginning February 1, 2019, Dr. Johnson’s current practice, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics will become the third medical practice in Birmingham to see patients under a new affordable membership-based system known as direct primary care.

Direct primary care members enrolling with Brownstone will pay a flat $70 monthly fee which will cover an unlimited amount of office visits with no co-pay or deductible charges.



Additionally, up to four family members can enroll for $185 a month. Under direct primary care, insurance is not required but is recommended in case patients wind up needing surgery or hospitalization.

In a recent interview on ABC 33/40’s Talk of The Town, Dr. Johnson describes her new practice as, “a direct relationship between the physician and the patient.”

Dr. Johnson’s office will only accept up to 1,000 members, which in conjunction with the elimination of excessive insurance filings, will result in a more individualized, inexpensive and streamlined healthcare experience for all patients.

“Like the stories we hear our grandparents talking about, the doctor was a part of their family. I want to be part of your family,” Dr. Johnson said.

Along with regular office hours, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics members will have around the clock virtual access to Dr. Johnson. Her patients will have the ability to ask questions and receive diagnoses from her through phone, email, text or virtual doctor office visits 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Dr. Johnson said she hopes that by eliminating visits to urgent care and the ER, this new system will help save her patients time and money.

Interested in learning more about or becoming a member of Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics? Visit their website here or call (205) 202-5650.