Newest Stories

Hearing set for suspect in Alabama mall shooting 27 mins ago / News
State Sen. Gerald Allen: ‘I certainly expect’ Alabama Memorial Preservation Act ruling to be overturned by the Alabama Supreme Court 57 mins ago / News
Adamsville Church of Christ takes jab at the Alabama Department of Transportation 1 hour ago / Faith & Culture
7 Things: Shutdown day 27 sees Pelosi cancel Trump’s SOTU, Giuliani backtracks on collusion, former Rep. Ed Henry pleads guilty to one charge, and more … 2 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama county commissioners group head: New gas tax revenue must go directly to roads — asphalt and concrete 2 hours ago / News
Alabama Power, local officials partner to make downtown Montgomery a ‘Smart City’ 3 hours ago / News
This year’s ‘Pastries with Palmer’ dates announced for Alabama’s 6th congressional district 4 hours ago / News
Mo Brooks baffled by Pelosi’s ‘shameless’ move to cancel Trump’s State of the Union 17 hours ago / National Politics
Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed named to national GOPAC advisory board 18 hours ago / News
Bradley Byrne: We need term limits 19 hours ago / News
Auburn University’s online programs ranked among the best in the nation 20 hours ago / News
Roby: ‘I won’t stop fighting until our laws and policies protect life at every stage’ 20 hours ago / News
Ivey, Airbus leaders break ground on Mobile’s A220 manufacturing facility 21 hours ago / News
Mobile Chick-fil-A opens on a Sunday to grant boy’s wish 21 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Alabama House of Representatives releases committee assignments 23 hours ago / News
Judge rules against Tuscaloosa’s car search policy 23 hours ago / News
Jo Bonner discusses Kay Ivey’s Wilcox County roots, new term agenda in one-on-one interview 1 day ago / News
Mo Brooks: Democrats ‘aiding and abetting’ illegal immigrants killing Americans 1 day ago / National Politics
7 Things: Democrats decline to meet with Trump as shutdown hits 26 days, Alabama appears to be in danger of losing a congressional seat, monuments law ruled unconstitutional and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Del Marsh on 2020: ‘I am looking at the U.S. Senate’ 1 day ago / News
A judge in Alabama has scheduled a hearing for a man charged in gunfire that sparked a fatal police shooting which set off weeks of protests near Birmingham.

A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday morning for Erron Brown, who is charged with attempted murder in a shooting that severely injured a man in a suburban shopping mall on Thanksgiving night.A police officer fatally shot Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr. moments later after seeing him with a gun.

The black man’s death sparked days of demonstrations in Hoover.

The hearing provides prosecutors a chance to lay out evidence against Brown, who was arrested in Atlanta.

The defense could try to poke holes in the case with witnesses of its own.

A judge will decide whether grand jurors hear the case.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

On Wednesday, State Sen. Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) told Huntsville radio’s WVNN that he “expected” a ruling issued earlier this week declaring the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act was unconstitutional to be overturned.

Allen, who originally sponsored the legislation in the Alabama Senate before it was passed and signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey, appeared on “The Jeff Poor Show” and said he anticipates Attorney General Steve Marshall and his staff to be “proactive” in seeking the new outcome.

The law was voided by Jefferson County Judge Michael Graffeo, who issued the ruling on his last day before his retirement from the bench.

“[I] certainly expect the AG’s office and Attorney General Steve Marshall to be proactive, to file a motion and the Alabama Supreme Court to overturn this ruling of the Jefferson County judge,” Allen said to “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I do think that is going to happen and as far as the timeline, I can’t elaborate on that or talk about it because I don’t know. But I do think it is going to be very proactive.”

Allen defended the law, noting that the language never mentioned “Confederate” or “Confederacy.”

“Not one time in the piece of legislation that was written, it does not mention or refer to Confederacy or Confederates,” Allen added. “The bill is written to make sure that all of Alabama history is protected for future generations that will follow you and I, and others. It was a piece [of legislation] that was written to make sure that the complete story can be told of Alabama history on where this state has been. And certainly, history can tell you a lot about where we have been, as well as some time that wasn’t very pretty. But it is history. It is who we are and I think what is very important for all of us to keep mind is for you to able to tell your grandchildren and future generations exactly what has happened and what has taken place in this state without whitewashing or maybe removing certain things – so to be transparent, to the tell the whole story and not leave anything out.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Not everyone is thrilled about the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) these days, especially in and around the city of Birmingham.

With a significant portion of I-20/59 to be closed for up to 14 months through the middle of downtown Birmingham, the Adamsville Church of Christ took a light-hearted jab at ALDOT.

As shown in a Facebook post by Baylee Rae McCormack, the Adamsville church states it is “thankful” ALDOT did not plan the way to heaven.

🙌🏼

Posted by Baylee Rae McCormack on Wednesday, January 16, 2019

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

7. Airbus adding 400 new jobs and investing $300 million in Alabama, making Mobile the fourth largest aircraft manufacturer

— Airbus will begin building the A220 aircraft, the newest offering in Airbus. The state kicked assistance for Airbus to get the jobs in the form of support from AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency.

— Governor Kay Ivey pointed out that this is great for Alabama, now and in the future, because it will “strengthen the bonds that have developed between the global aerospace company and our state. Alabama has a long history in flight and, as this project shows, a bright future in the aviation industry.”

6. Alabama’s former quarterback Jalen Hurts chooses to transfer to Oklahoma

— In an expected move, Alabama lost the best backup QB in the nation to the Oklahoma Sooners for his senior season. As a graduate transfer, he can play immediately.

— Hurts, the consummate team player, took to a backup role for Alabama after Tua Tagovailoa took the reins and helped Alabama to a national title over Georgia. He wrote Alabama fans a letter thanking them for their support.

5. Four Americans are killed in Syria — two soldiers and two civilians; Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) wonders if our withdrawal emboldens our enemies

— ISIS has claimed responsibility for the deadly explosion while conducting a routine patrol. It killed eight people in total.

— Graham’s criticism echoes the criticism conservatives leveled at President Barack Obama when he pulled troops from Iraq prematurely. He said, “My concern, by the statements made by President Trump, is that you set in motion enthusiasm by the enemy we’re fighting. You make people we’re trying to help wonder about us. And as they get bolder, the people we’re trying to help are going to get more uncertain. I saw this in Iraq. And I’m now seeing it in Syria.”

4. Another caravan crosses into Guatemala to head towards the United States after other caravans are seen as successes

— This migrant caravan formed in Honduras and plans to seek sanctuary in either Mexico or the United States. It could number up to 2,000 people.

— This caravan, like the other caravans that have headed to the United States, is being declared a group of refugees, but a member of the caravan admitted they are heading to the U.S. for work, saying, “We are going out of necessity, because of the poverty.”

3. Former State Rep. Ed Henry officially pleads guilty

— Henry pleaded to one charge of theft of government property. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed all 17 counts of a previous indictment that included conspiracy and violation of an anti-kickback law.

— Prosecutors said Henry had deals with doctors to waive Medicare co-pays and then reimburse Henry’s company for services that prosecutors believe patients would decline had they been required to pay the co-payments.

2. Trump’s spokesperson appears to backtrack on claims that there was no collusion with the Trump campaign and Russia

— In an appearance on CNN last night, Rudy GiulianI claimed, “I never said there was no collusion between the campaign or between people in the campaign.”

— This could be a sloppy media appearance or it could be an acknowledgment that someone in the Trump campaign did something wrong with Russia. Either way, this will be dissected along with Giuliani’s previous comments.

1. As we enter day 27 of the government shutdown, the president met with the bipartisan “Problem Solver Caucus” as Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) cancels the State of the Union

— The meeting was held at the White House with Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying, “The president and his team had a constructive meeting with bipartisan members of the problem solvers caucus.” Democrats declared a real “conversation can only begin in earnest once the government is reopened.”

— Pelosi’s aggressive decision to cancel the SOTU is being met with resistance from Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and from within her own party. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) says it is the “wrong approach,” adding, “Where I come from in West Virginia we just don’t act this way.”

In an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Wednesday, Association of County Commissions of Alabama executive director Sonny Brasfield reiterated his plea for the state legislature to consider raising the gas tax.

Brasfield acknowledged that transparency and accountability must be elements of any proposal.

He also argued the new revenues should be mandated solely for roads and not equipment or personnel.

“What we heard in 2017 and we tried to be very responsive to that, and there were a number of people who during this election in the House and Senate, candidates who were not afraid to say they were in favor of infrastructure improvements, is that we said this money has got to be more transparent, and this new money has got to be more accountable,” Brasfield said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “From our association is what we’re promoting is that the county portion of this money, and I think you’ll see it handle in the state portion and city portion as well, needs to be accounted for separately from all other gas tax funds.”

“We need to ensure that money doesn’t go to salaries,” he continued. “It doesn’t go to equipment. The money goes directly on the roads in asphalt and concrete. And the response from the public has been much more positive when they know we’re not just trying to do the same old thing with this new money, that we recognize that if we’re going to ask for additional revenue, then we owe it to the voters, to the people that are going to be expecting the money out of their wallets, to ensure them the money is going to be put in a place where they can benefit from it. I think that is honestly changed the narrative on this issue.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Wednesday, the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce along with Mayor Todd Strange, County Commission Chairman Elton Dean and Alabama Power Southern Division Vice President Leslie Sanders announced the creation of a Smart City Living Lab in downtown Montgomery.

In a press release, Alabama Power’s Sanders said, “We are proud to be a partner in this effort and leverage resources and technology that can help improve Montgomery for all residents. The benefit of reliable connectivity can be used to support a multitude of applications and ultimately deliver more for those who live in and visit Montgomery.”

The new project will feature fiber optic infrastructure, an expansion of the Open Data Portal, free public Wi-Fi in downtown areas, the conversion of street lights to LED, a public safety initiative and deployment of smart parking solutions for Alabama’s riverfront capital city, which is built on a dynamic history rooted in revolution as the center of both the Civil War and the Civil Rights Movement.

“Beginning with a ‘smart’ corridor from the capital to the riverfront, we are building a smart city from the ground up – using fiber and connectivity to seamlessly integrate into the existing environment, while providing a platform for the deployment of any number of smart city solutions,” Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce chairman Willie Durham explained.

Montgomery leaders announced that the smart corridor will be formalized through the creation of the Montgomery Smart Community Alliance, a public-private partnership focused on advancing smart city initiatives in the City of Montgomery.

As part of its work, the alliance is currently coordinating a smart community strategic plan to identify community priorities and solutions that address them, with several initiatives already underway.

Ongoing initiatives include:

  • The City of Montgomery launched its Open Data Portal in January 2017 and has already deployed several internal city initiatives to streamline processes and more efficiently and transparently track resources.
  • The Montgomery Internet Exchange (MGMix) – launched through a collaboration among Montgomery County, The City of Montgomery, research universities, Maxwell Gunter Air Force Base and the new Cyber College of the Air Force – is one of only four internet exchanges in the Southeast.
  • The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce launched Phase I of the free public Wi-Fi network called “MGMWiFi” earlier this month, with plans to expand in the next few months.
  • Alabama Power is working to enhance energy infrastructure around the corridor and is also beginning the process of converting more than 22,000 street lights to LEDs to help improve public safety, increase uniformity, and create over $650,000 in savings over the next five years. Additional public safety and smart parking initiatives will follow.

Montgomery’s continued mission is to foster a business-friendly environment while understanding that a healthy mix of large and small businesses constitutes the lifeblood of the city and the River Region. The local chamber believes that a long history of trusted public-private partnership between the city, county, state and local business leadership creates an inviting business ecosystem.

“This is all about partnerships and leveraging resources to provide a sustainable, prosperous, equitable and inclusive future for all Montgomery residents. We are seeking to build a fabric of connectivity that can support a multitude of applications and services by utilizing the same communications platforms, thus creating efficiencies, saving costs, and ultimately delivering more for those living in and visiting Montgomery,” Strange advised.

Dean added, “Partnerships and shared goals have always been at the heart of Montgomery’s success, and today we again stand together and take a bold step towards a more prosperous future for our citizens.”

RELATED: Big changes coming to Montgomery in 2019

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

