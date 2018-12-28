Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February
Unfortunately, complicated health insurance rules, stipulations, expensive bills and long waits at doctor offices are often today’s norm when seeking health care solutions for ourselves or our family. However, thanks to Alabama physician Dr. Kre Johnson, these issues will now mostly be a thing of the past.
Beginning February 1, 2019, Dr. Johnson’s current practice, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics will become the third medical practice in Birmingham to see patients under a new affordable membership-based system known as direct primary care.
Direct primary care members enrolling with Brownstone will pay a flat $70 monthly fee which will cover an unlimited amount of office visits with no co-pay or deductible charges.
Additionally, up to four family members can enroll for $185 a month. Under direct primary care, insurance is not required but is recommended in case patients wind up needing surgery or hospitalization.
In a recent interview on ABC 33/40’s Talk of The Town, Dr. Johnson describes her new practice as, “a direct relationship between the physician and the patient.”
Dr. Johnson’s office will only accept up to 1,000 members, which in conjunction with the elimination of excessive insurance filings, will result in a more individualized, inexpensive and streamlined healthcare experience for all patients.
“Like the stories we hear our grandparents talking about, the doctor was a part of their family. I want to be part of your family,” Dr. Johnson said.
Along with regular office hours, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics members will have around the clock virtual access to Dr. Johnson. Her patients will have the ability to ask questions and receive diagnoses from her through phone, email, text or virtual doctor office visits 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Dr. Johnson said she hopes that by eliminating visits to urgent care and the ER, this new system will help save her patients time and money.
Interested in learning more about or becoming a member of Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics? Visit their website here or call (205) 202-5650.
Ivey to reappoint Mendheim to the state Supreme Court
Governor Kay Ivey has appointed Justice Brad Mendheim to fill the Alabama Supreme Court vacancy that will be created by Justice Tom Parker’s ascension to chief justice, according to a report by Alabama Daily News.
The appointment will be effective January 14, when new justices are sworn into office. Parker recently became the chief justice-elect after defeating Judge Bob Vance, the Democratic nominee, in November’s general election.
Mendheim currently sits on the Supreme Court after being appointed by Ivey as an associate justice in January of this year following the resignation of Justice Glenn Murdock. He then ran for a full term in his current seat but was ultimately defeated by Judge Sarah Stewart in the Republican primary runoff.
Mendheim told Alabama Daily News that he was “humbled” by the confidence the governor has in him to make this second appointment.
“Serving on the Alabama Supreme Court has been the greatest professional honor of my life, and I look forward to re-joining Justice Parker and my other colleagues on the court in January,” he said.
“Most importantly, I am thankful for the continued support of family and friends across the state,” Mendheim added.
Because of state law on Supreme Court appointments, the seat Mendheim is assuming will be up for election in 2020.
From 2008 to his appointment in January 2018, he served as a circuit judge on the 20th Judicial Circuit (Houston and Henry Counties). Before that, Mendheim served as Houston County district judge from 2001 to 2008. During his time on the bench, the judge presided over more than 300 jury trials. He was appointed to hear over 250 cases in more than 35 Alabama counties by every Alabama Supreme Court chief justice since 2001 and has been recognized annually for accepting more special assignments than any other judge in the Yellowhammer State.
Prior to taking the bench in 2001, Mendheim was in private practice in Dothan and served for more than six years as an assistant district attorney in the 20th Judicial Circuit, where he personally tried more than 120 criminal jury cases. As a judge, he has presided over a large variety of trials, including death penalty cases, felony cases and civil cases. He is a graduate with High Honors from Auburn University and Cumberland School of Law, where he made the Dean’s List.
Mendheim and his wife, Michelle, have been married for more than 23 years. They have three sons. The justice and his family are long-time members of First Baptist Church of Dothan, where he serves as a Sunday School teacher and Deacon.
He is perhaps most well known to the Alabama public for his catchy campaign advertisement from the primary, featuring the slogan, “Send ’em Mendheim.”
Review: Sorkin’s Broadway adaptation of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ doesn’t betray Harper Lee’s novel, definitely worth seeing
NEW YORK – Many feared for the worst when news broke earlier this year that an Aaron Sorkin stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” would be opening on Broadway.
In this highly polarized political environment, I shared a suspicion that the Coastal elites behind this production would use Lee’s classic novel to perversely attack President Donald Trump or advance the latest hot-button left-wing cause du jour.
Yet, the temptation to go and find out what form this might take, however, was too much for the Alabamaphile in me to pass up.
So, ticket in hand, I set one rule for myself. Given my political leanings and general disgust for liberal virtue-signaling, I avoided reading the reviews from the professional Broadway watchers and media types.
Why is this presentation of Harper Lee’s signature work important? Obviously, there is the “To Kill a Mockingbird” cult following. More importantly, the novel and its companion “Go Set a Watchman” are important historical documents for the State of Alabama. Lee’s works are, to date, the best offering of life in rural 1930s and 1940s Alabama.
How would entertainment industry heavyweights like screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, producer Scott Rudin and lead actor Jeff Daniels disseminate that history to the tens of thousands who will see this production?
According to the Los Angeles Times’ Nardine Saad, Sorkin’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” has already grossed a record of nearly $1.6 million after its first full week and has an advance of more than $22 million in ticket sales.
Getting to this point wasn’t that easy for Sorkin and producer Scott Rudin. Back in March, Harper Lee’s estate sued Rudin. Lee estate attorney Tonja Carter raised concerns that the script deviated too much from the novel, and thus was in violation of an original agreement to put the story on Broadway.
In the end, the two sides quietly settled their dispute and nine months later, “To Kill a Mockingbird” opened at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre on West 44th Street in midtown Manhattan.
The 7 p.m. day-after-Christmas showing at the theater was a full-house affair, as are most of the shows from now until April. The show isn’t the usual out-of-town fare for tourists you might see at the nearby theaters showing “Frozen” or “Phantom of the Opera.”
The idea of “To Kill a Mockingbird” on Broadway for some may conjure a notion of a musical. Rest assured, Scout and Jem are not singing show tunes in this adaptation.
For the most part, the intellectual integrity of Lee’s novel remains intact. To fully appreciate this show, one would have to be familiar with the “To Kill a Mockingbird” story, which on its own is complex. Sorkin’s version is not chronological, and it isn’t entirely told from the viewpoint of protagonist Scout Finch, the narrator in Lee’s novel.
Sorkin takes his liberties with some of the characters. Calpurnia, the Finch family housekeeper, played by actress LaTanya Richardson Jackson, is much more of an outspoken critic of the racially divided society in Maycomb, Alabama, the setting for the story.
Dill, played by actor Gideon Glick, takes a slightly different form from the character portrayed in the novel and in the 1962 “To Kill a Mockingbird” film. He is more of an older version of Truman Capote than the childhood friend who is believed to be Lee’s basis for the character of Dill.
The hero of the tale Atticus Finch is played by Jeff Daniels, who has reinvented himself as more than just the guy from “Dumb and Dumber” over the last decade. At times, it is a struggle to watch Daniels, who hails from Michigan, pull off a southern accent. Otherwise, his portrayal of Atticus Finch, very much different from Gregory Peck in the 1962 film, works for this setting.
It’s a respectable and professionally done production, as one should expect for any major Broadway show.
As for going out of the way to make a grand proclamation about current affairs, Sorkin does not do that. Antagonist Bob Ewell doesn’t put on a “Make America Great Again” ballcap or anything like that.
Sorkin, however, does make Bob Ewell, played by Frederick Weller, a more hateworthy figure, this time as anti-Semitic, in addition to being drunk and racist.
Other than these few wrinkles, Sorkin is true to Lee’s original story in the “To Kill a Mockingbird” novel. It has comedic elements, but they’re not over the top and don’t detract from the seriousness of the story.
However, one can’t help but wonder if Sorkin was using the end of the play to lay out a different path for Atticus Finch than what was in Lee’s “Go Set a Watchman,” which for some of the theatergoers tainted Harper Lee’s legacy.
If you are planning a trip to New York City and were on the fence about seeing it, it’s worth seeing. It is sure to be more thought-provoking than the bulk of the Disney-ified offerings currently showing on Broadway.
It is not an indictment of modern-day Alabama, nor of conservatives or who conservatives elect. Given American pop culture in 2018, that’s saying something.
On a side note:
As with any of these Broadway spectacles, there are “To Kill a Mockingbird” souvenirs available for purchase at the theater, but this list comes with one curiosity.
In addition to “a portion” of the proceeds from the sales going to the Monroe County Public Library in Monroeville, “Trayvon Martin” and the Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center also receive a share.
7 Things: Marshall probing ‘Project Birmingham’ and its misinformation campaign, Alabama’s pre-K program is the country’s best, Trump’s lawyer denies reports he went to Prague to meet Russians and more …
— The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a report showing that 7,836,600 attempted purchases were blocked from “illegal/unlawful alien” buyers.
— This number seems amazingly high considering that we are told there are only 11 million illegal immigrants in the country and they make up a large percentage of the 19 million-plus blocked purchases.
— Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law came in at fourth most conservative, while Faulkner University’s Thomas Goode Jones School of Law and the University of Alabama School of Law all picked up accolades for being some of the best law schools in the nation for various reasons.
— All three of the schools also ended up ranked among the 10 most conservative student bodies in the nation. Alabama’s school also received praise from the Princeton Review for “offering a tremendous legal education at an affordable price.”
— Langford’s niece reached out to West to ask for to help with their continued push to get a compassionate release for the ailing mayor who sits in prison for bribery. She wrote, “I’m praying with all my heart that this works. [I’m] sorry to bother you Mrs. West. I’m hoping that you get this in time. My name is Beverly Langford. I’m from Birmingham, Al. My uncle Larry Langford is dying in federal prison. Help for compassionate release please?”
— Kardashian made a big impact on President Donald Trump on a similar matter in June when she convinced him to commute the sentence of a drug-dealing grandmother, Alice Marie Johnson.
3. Report claims Michael Cohen was in Prague colluding with the Russians; he denies
— The report states Cohen’s cell phone pinged off cell-phone towers in Prague and stated that an Eastern European intelligence agency surveilled a conversation where Russians claimed Cohen was there. This report is being cited as proof of collusion.
— Cohen responded to the report with some notable responses including saying he has never been to Prague, responding “No” to questions about being in the Czech Republic, and saying “#Mueller knows everything!”
— A new study shows that Alabama’s First Class Pre-K helps students in math and science and its results show “no evidence of fade out of the benefits of First Class Pre-K over time.”
— Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary Jeana Ross said, “For the 12th consecutive year, Alabama First Class Pre-K is the highest quality, state-funded pre-kindergarten program in the country as recognized by the National Institute for Early Education Research quality benchmarks. There are currently 1,045 First Class Pre-K classrooms statewide serving almost 19,000 four-year-olds, reaching 32% of Alabama’s eligible four-year-old population.”
— Marshall told the Washington Post that he is looking into whether Democrat’s “Project Birmingham’s “Russian tactics” may have violated state law during the 2017 race. Marshall said, “The impact it had on the election is something that’s significant for us to explore, and we’ll go from there.”
— AG Marshall is not the only individual concerned about “Project Birmingham” and its impact on elections. Alabama Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook), has called for investigations by the DOJ, the FEC and Reid Hoffman, the billionaire who funded the project. Hoffman welcomed a federal investigation after apologizing.
Report: ‘Russian tactics’ by Democratic operatives ‘had enormous effect’ on Alabama election turnout
After a new publication obtained the internal report on Project Birmingham, the initial claims published by the Washington Post and New York Times that the efforts were “a small experiment” are coming under serious question. Project Birmingham is the name of the Democratic effort to use “Russian tactics” in Alabama’s 2017 Senate special election.
In an article Thursday evening by Buzzfeed News, which stated that they had obtained the same internal report used in the NYT and Post’s respective articles breaking the scandal, it was revealed that this internal report written by the Democratic participants themselves boasted that they “ran a digital messaging operation to influence the outcome of the AL senate race.”
According to Buzzfeed, the internal report also claims their efforts contributed to high Democratic turnout, a drop in Republican turnout and says that it “drove write-in votes to a number of candidates.” On one page it reportedly states Project Birmingham’s “sustained targeting” of Republican voters “had enormous effect” on turnout.
The publication also revealed that one of the NYT reporters who broke the story this month learned of Project Birmingham in early September, when he received a copy of the internal report and witnessed an in-person presentation on the efforts by two of the participants.
This occurred when Scott Shane, a Pulitzer-winning NYT reporter, was one of a handful of invited speakers at a meeting held in Washington, D.C. by American Engagement Technologies (AET). Shane, despite telling Buzzfeed he was “shocked” when he found out about Project Birmingham and the shadowy Democratic efforts to influence American elections, did not report on what he learned before the national midterm elections in November.
Instead, he waited until late December, claiming that he had signed a nondisclosure agreement with AET and that he had to gather enough information independent of the September meeting before legally being able to report the startling information.
Strange details keep emerging about the disinfo campaign run by Americans to influence the Alabama special election. Turns out one of the NYT reporters who broke the story spoke at a Sept. event organized by the very same people who ran the op: https://t.co/wjN667L4ma
AET is the group into which billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn Reid Hoffman put $750,000 to advance liberal political efforts. AET put $100,000 of that money into Project Birmingham.
Hoffman apologized this week for his ties to the project, saying he was unaware of what his money was used for.
Shane also has said he knew nothing of Project Birmingham before the September AET meeting.
“It was basically a bunch of people getting together to talk about disinformation,” he told Buzzfeed News. “Part of the reason I agreed to speak, and somewhat reluctantly sign the NDA, is I was told by the organizer that I could follow up with any of the people on any of the projects after the meeting.”
Shane asserted that it was not necessary to disclose to the American public that he previously spoke at a meeting organized by the very people behind Project Birmingham.
“I don’t think there’s any kind of disclosure that’s relevant, though I’m happy to be corrected,” he added. “If you’ve been to meet with intelligence or defense officials at an off-the-record meeting … it’s always a trade off as to what the ground rules are versus whether you get something useful for your readers. And in this case I did get something useful.”
The internal report provided to Shane and others at the meeting boasted of the campaign’s effectiveness and positions itself as a serious effort to influence 650,000 Alabama voters. It does not use the word “experiment” to describe the effort.
BuzzFeed added that they were unable at this time to republish the internal report in full because their source who conditionally provided it “said some of the report’s claims about its influence are overblown and could create a misleading impression of the operation’s impact if the full report was released.”
In other words, the internal report claims that Project Birmingham did indeed have an impact on and quite possibly influenced Alabama’s 2017 election of Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).
Despite this, Shane wrote in his initial story last week that, “The secret project, carried out on Facebook and Twitter, was likely too small to have a significant effect on the race, in which the Democratic candidate it was designed to help, Doug Jones, edged out the Republican, Roy S. Moore.”
As Buzzfeed summarized, this seeming-contradiction between the internal report itself and Shane’s article based on that same report “raises new questions about whether the project was — as the Times said — an ‘experiment,’ or whether it was a straightforward Democratic attempt to replicate the model of the Russian Internet Research Agency.”