Alabama’s congressional delegation reacts to death of ‘whimpering’ ISIS leader
President Donald J. Trump on Sunday morning confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Islamic State’s leader, was killed in an American special forces operation in northwestern Syria the previous night.
“He died like a dog. He died like a coward,” Trump said, after explaining that the terrorist leader detonated a suicide vest to kill himself and three children.
“[al-Baghdadi] died after running into a dead end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way.” – @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/5GGcAGFx0s
— Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2019
Reactions poured in from across the nation on Sunday, including from members of Alabama’s congressional delegation.
In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) said, “When President Trump took office in 2017, ISIS was still a very serious threat and American efforts to eradicate the group were not getting the job done. But under President Trump’s leadership, our military leaders and our service members were given the authority and the tools they needed to decimate ISIS.”
“The death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is the culmination of this effort and will help to save American lives,” he concluded.
Last night was a victory for America & the civilized world & a blow to ISIS. Our brave forces who carried out this mission are held in the hearts of a grateful nation. I congratulate President Trump & our military leaders. They deserve great credit & our thanks. They have mine
— Doug Jones (@DougJones) October 27, 2019
In a tweet, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) said, “Thanks to President [Trump] and our men and women in uniform for making it clear that if you attack and threaten our country, you WILL be destroyed. America and the entire world is safer now that Baghdadi has been eliminated.”
Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03), the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, stated, “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death should serve as a lesson to any would-be terror leaders around the world that seek to target the United States and our citizens.“
This article will be updated as reaction comes in.
