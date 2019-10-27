Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

State Sen. Orr vows to renew push to take State of Alabama out of retail alcohol sales 59 mins ago / News
Blind spots on Alabama’s Workforce Super Highway 1 hour ago / Sponsored
Alabama’s congressional delegation reacts to death of ‘whimpering’ ISIS leader 3 hours ago / News
B.A.S.S., Alabama Power to award scholarships to two Alabama students 3 hours ago / News
6 takeaways from Auburn’s loss at LSU 5 hours ago / Sports
University of Alabama aligns inventor resources, collaboration with business incubator 5 hours ago / News
Saban: ‘Tua doing really, really well’ — ‘Expect him to return to practice within a week’ 6 hours ago / News
Top federal energy official visits Alabama Power’s Smart Neighborhood 6 hours ago / News
A look at the good work of Rick Pate, Will Ainsworth, Jack Hawkins 19 hours ago / Guest Opinion
On this day in Alabama history: President Warren Harding visits Birmingham for semicentennial celebration 20 hours ago / News
Alabama’s Lake Thurlow to refill with new spillway gates 21 hours ago / News
UAB website tells how to prevent, treat flu and safeguard loved ones 23 hours ago / News
ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington on record employment figures: ‘The collaboration right now with Gov. Ivey’s administration is humming on all cylinders’ 1 day ago / News
Family repairs shoes for nearly a century in Mobile 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Auburn University alumna colors the Smokies orange and blue 1 day ago / News
AL-2 GOP hopeful Jessica Taylor: ‘I’m sick of watching folks in my generation talking about socialism like that’s an ideology our nation should embrace’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama sheriff’s office to appear on cable series ‘Live PD’ 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Raytheon’s next-generation Army radar will have Huntsville roots 1 day ago / News
Fishing at Gulf State Park Pier on fire 1 day ago / Outdoors
NBA legend Dominique Wilkins balks at China question — I try to ‘stay away from stuff like that’ 2 days ago / Sports
3 hours ago

B.A.S.S., Alabama Power to award scholarships to two Alabama students

For the third consecutive year, B.A.S.S. and Alabama Power are partnering to award two $5,000 scholarships this year for students currently attending, or planning to attend, a technical school or community college in the state of Alabama.

The applicant must reside in an Alabama Power service area and be a member of a B.A.S.S. High School Club or the B.A.S.S. Nation, a worldwide network of affiliated B.A.S.S. clubs whose members are active in conservation initiatives and youth programs.

“Alabama Power not only keeps the lights on in our home state of Alabama,” said B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin, “but it also brightens the future of young people in the state through these innovative scholarships. All of us at B.A.S.S. are proud to take part in this effort to help young people achieve their dreams.”

The award can be used to cover tuition, textbooks or living expenses.

Applications can be found at Bassmaster.com/nation-application. An official academic transcript, a letter of introduction and two letters of recommendation are required to apply. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with B.A.S.S. This initiative provides a great opportunity to teach students the importance of environmental stewardship, while also equipping them with the right resources to be valuable contributors to our skilled workforce in Alabama,” said Zeke Smith, Alabama Power executive vice president of External Affairs.

Recipients will be notified by Monday, Dec. 9 and will be featured on Bassmaster.com.

For more information, contact B.A.S.S. College and High School Manager Hank Weldon at hweldon@bassmaster.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

59 mins ago

State Sen. Orr vows to renew push to take State of Alabama out of retail alcohol sales

One of the last remaining vestiges of America’s failed experiment with the prohibition of alcohol of the 1930s is Alabama state government’s 170 Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) stores, which the state uses to compete with the private sector in the retail sale of liquor.

State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) has tried on numerous occasions to end that arrangement with legislation that would privatize the ABC Board’s retail sales. Previously, Orr insisted the state could generate just as much income through privatization by eliminating the overhead. However, such efforts have not been successful.

During an appearance on this week’s “Capitol Journal” on Alabama Public Television, Orr told host Don Dailey he intends to give it another try in next year’s upcoming legislative session.

167
Keep reading 167 WORDS

“I’m going to tilt at that windmill continually,” Orr said. “I think it is a thing we need to do. I chuckle, but it’s serious. I think the state has no business being in the retail sales of alcohol. If we were designing state government today, Don, would we think, ‘Well, let’s get into the retail sales of anything,’ for that matter of alcohol? But then, have the private sector down the street that we’re competing against. So, it’s been tried before. And I’m perhaps a little stubborn and am going to keep trying. I think we’re going to come with something different this time, and we’re going to see where we go.”

Orr did not divulge specifics of his 2020 effort, only saying it is “substantially different” from what has been tried in the past.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
1 hour ago

Blind spots on Alabama’s Workforce Super Highway

Have you ever been traveling down the highway, about to change lanes when you look over your shoulder and see there is a car in your blind spot? How long was it there? Why didn’t you notice it before?

It’s critical to the situation at hand, and all it took was a different perspective to notice it. When traveling the Workforce Super Highway there are several population segments that are crucial to solving our workforce needs, but we have failed to look at them from a different perspective.

A quick glance around shows an untapped labor source right in front of us, living in our communities and across each of the seven workforce regions. They are shopping with you at the grocery store, sitting in the stands at the Friday night ball games and very much qualified to work in most of the jobs open in Alabama.

437
Keep reading 437 WORDS

They are people who simply need an opportunity and training to become key travelers on the Alabama Workforce Super Highway.

So, who are these potential workers? They are Alabama citizens who are deaf/hard of hearing, have vision loss, or have an intellectual or physical disability and require accommodations to obtain or maintain employment. Each day, the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services (ADRS) works with Alabamians with disabilities to provide vocational evaluations, recommend accommodations or assist with training to ensure employee success.

ADRS also works with employers at no cost, providing pre-hire screening and disability-related training and recommending worksite accommodations needed to retain valued employees.

Families, friends and recovering addicts affected by the Opioid Crisis are another group of potential workers in the blind spot. You may have seen all the attention given to this topic…this is a crisis, but with the right intervention, an addict can be rehabilitated. With the help of professionals, they can find their place in our workforce.

It is fixable and Governor Ivey has appointed some brilliant people who are working diligently to help our state with strategies to reverse the situation. Today, a large number of these affected individuals could be your next employee.

State and federal prisoners in Alabama represent a future workforce segment of very capable and skilled individuals. There are many re-entry programs across the state involved with assisting soon-to-be-released prisoners with a means to employment.

One of those organizations is the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). ACCS has several dedicated programs looking for opportunities to connect these men and women back into the workforce.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) works to connect individuals with training and social skill development to provide opportunities to enter the workforce. Many of DHR’s clients receive SNAP and TANF federal dollars and face economic, transportation and childcare barriers preventing them from working.

DHR works closely with Family Resource Centers across the state to help these potential workers overcome barriers to employment.

In essence, workforce sources that are often overlooked or forgotten are extremely important and valuable to Alabama’s growing workforce demand. These sources are not “mainstream” and sometimes require a little more work and effort, but typically these individuals when given a chance to prove themselves are extraordinary, loyal and committed.

None of these sources is the complete answer to our workforce challenges, but they are great sources of untapped potential to be used in
tandem.

Contact each of these agencies for more information or simply go to AlabamaWorks.com for contact information and motor onto the Workforce Super Highway.

Ed Castile is the Deputy Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, Workforce Development Divison and Director of Alabama Industrial Development Training

Show less
3 hours ago

Alabama’s congressional delegation reacts to death of ‘whimpering’ ISIS leader

President Donald J. Trump on Sunday morning confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Islamic State’s leader, was killed in an American special forces operation in northwestern Syria the previous night.

“He died like a dog. He died like a coward,” Trump said, after explaining that the terrorist leader detonated a suicide vest to kill himself and three children.

Reactions poured in from across the nation on Sunday, including from members of Alabama’s congressional delegation.

254
Keep reading 254 WORDS

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) said, “When President Trump took office in 2017, ISIS was still a very serious threat and American efforts to eradicate the group were not getting the job done. But under President Trump’s leadership, our military leaders and our service members were given the authority and the tools they needed to decimate ISIS.”

“The death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is the culmination of this effort and will help to save American lives,” he concluded.

In a tweet, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) said, “Thanks to President [Trump] and our men and women in uniform for making it clear that if you attack and threaten our country, you WILL be destroyed. America and the entire world is safer now that Baghdadi has been eliminated.”

Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03), the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, stated, “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death should serve as a lesson to any would-be terror leaders around the world that seek to target the United States and our citizens.“

This article will be updated as reaction comes in.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

6 takeaways from Auburn’s loss at LSU

No. 9 Auburn went on the road to Baton Rouge and lost 23-20 to No. 2 LSU on Saturday.

Here are six takeaways from yesterday’s game:

657
Keep reading 657 WORDS

1. Auburn is a better team now than it was after its week one victory over Oregon. It’s never easy going to Baton Rouge. Auburn came within a field goal of taking the No. 2 team in the country to overtime at their place while holding LSU 27 points below its season average. The numbers for Auburn’s offense do not jump off the page but they made plays when they had to and true freshman quarterback Bo Nix gave a gutsy performance.

2. Don’t blame Gus Malzahn for taking a chance at the end of the first half. Auburn had three points in its pocket with one timeout left and 11 seconds left on the clock at the end of the first half. Malzahn opted not to kick the field goal right away and instead took a shot down the sideline which got picked off by LSU defensive back Derek Stingley, Jr. Malzahn undoubtedly was expecting his receiver to make a better play on the ball to at least prevent the interception. It was also a similar play and circumstance which won Auburn the game against Oregon. Like Malzahn said at the half, they came to win. Not to mention it worked before and no one complained then.

3. Coaching in the SEC is harder than it looks. We heard all week about the brilliance of LSU offensive coach Joe Brady. Brady came over from the New Orleans Saints where he had not even been an on-the-field coach. He certainly has added some creativity to an offense which had been stuck in the 1980’s for much of head coach Ed Orgeron’s tenure. However, he also found out on Saturday that other teams in the SEC have good coaches, too. Kevin Steele’s defensive unit had Heisman frontrunner Joe Burrow shaken for much of the first half and ended up holding LSU nearly four touchdowns below its season average.

4. The SEC officiating crisis is real. Commissioner Greg Sankey is from Auburn, so one naturally would think those Tigers might get a fair shake from the refs. The problem is, though, Sankey is from Auburn, New York, and up north they must have a completely different view of what constitutes offensive holding. As Auburn found out on Saturday, it’s difficult to play on the defensive line when the other team is holding virtually every play – and it’s not called. Sankey put out a confusing manifesto last week in response to officiating struggles in some other games. He might want to dust it off again for distribution this week.

5. First down passing calls were not friendly to the Auburn offense. The running game should be Nix’s best friend. Malzahn needs to rely on it more on first down – and in the first half when he is trying to let his freshman quarterback settle into the game. There were a few first down play calls which put the offense in second and third long situations. There was one in particular only down 7-3 in the second quarter. Malzahn asked Nix to throw on first down, and he got called for intentional grounding. They got well behind the chains and ended up punting two plays later.

6. Nitpick – CBS broadcast. Gary Danielson had a tough day. Javaris Davis got a hard, clean hit on Burrow near the sideline in the second quarter. Danielson immediately advocated for a targeting penalty on Davis even though it was not to the head and neck area and Burrow was well downfield as a runner. Danielson had credited LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger with a successful play call in the first quarter. We feel confident in saying Ensminger had nothing to do with that play call – or any others this season (see above). Finally, following a CBS replay showing Derrick Brown getting tackled by two LSU offensive linemen without a holding call, Danielson wanted everyone to rest assured that there was not holding on the play.

Show less
5 hours ago

University of Alabama aligns inventor resources, collaboration with business incubator

The robust push by the University of Alabama to promote entrepreneurship both on campus and throughout the region is increasing with an alignment of resources to better support innovators.

The Bama Technology Incubator, which includes on-campus laboratories and additional support for startup companies, recently changed its name to EDGE Labs and serves as the strategic counterpart to The EDGE, a 26,000-square-foot off-campus business incubator that opened in February as a collaboration between UA, the City of Tuscaloosa and the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

522
Keep reading 522 WORDS

EDGE Labs feature laboratories and equipment necessary for new businesses. EDGE Labs also provide technical infrastructure that helps UA faculty, researchers and students develop and test processes and prototypes that can be translated into products for the marketplace.

UA President Stuart R. Bell noted the importance of aligning campus entrepreneurial resources to growing jobs and opportunities.

“Among the strategic goals of the University of Alabama is improving the impact of activities that positively affect regional economic development,” Bell said. “This restructuring of our resources will go a long way toward meeting that shared goal.”

The name change represents a shift in purpose for the EDGE Labs, said Dr. Russell Mumper, UA vice president for research and economic development.

“The goal of this change is to further align the ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship on the UA campus and in the Tuscaloosa area,” said Mumper. “This partnership is a collaboration between UA’s Office for Research and Economic Development and the Culverhouse College of Business; both groups will be working to closely align the incubators’ work to meet the strategic goals of the university.”

The university’s Alabama Entrepreneurship Institute, or AEI, a program managed by the Culverhouse College of Business, will work to integrate the EDGE Labs into an overall suite of resources to support new and established business growth.

“An organization that is renting office space in The EDGE and needs technical facilities and assistance may choose to utilize those state-of-the-art laboratory spaces and resources found in EDGE Labs,” said Dr. Theresa Welbourne, executive director of AEI. “Or, researchers in EDGE Labs may discover that they have a viable product on their hands and can leverage the mentoring and networking at The EDGE to form a new enterprise.”

The new arrangement will also allow for better synchronization of events and activities that grow and nurture entrepreneurs.

“There will now be a pipeline that directly connects the new and established entrepreneurs and business advisers at The EDGE with the technical experts who are in place at EDGE Labs,” Welbourne said.

“We look at the move to rebrand EDGE Labs and bring it under the umbrella of AEI as a way of creating a center of excellence for business incubation and innovation,” said Mumper. “We want to enhance and grow our reputation for supporting regional entrepreneurship and economic development.”

There will be a symbiosis gained through coordinating the resources of The EDGE and EDGE Labs, said Dr. Kay M. Palan, dean of UA’s Culverhouse College of Business.

“We are working hard in the College to inspire and prepare our students to become entrepreneurs and job creators,” said Palan. “This action to smartly align our campus infrastructure and programs will help meet that goal.”

The EDGE, about 1.5 miles from campus at 2627 10th Ave. in Tuscaloosa, is an $11.7 million facility containing 20 offices,100 work stations and several conference rooms, all offered to entrepreneurs, people seeking to build their businesses and individuals who need working and networking space.

The EDGE Labs are on the northern end of UA’s campus, close to the Ferguson Student Center.

More info about the Alabama Entrepreneurship Institute can be found at entrepreneurship.ua.edu.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less