Newest Stories

5 hours ago

Rogers on potential Baghdadi successor being killed: ‘One-two punch to ISIS’

Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03) on Tuesday hailed President Donald Trump’s announcement that the possible successor to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Islamic State leader and founder killed by American special forces on Saturday night, has also been killed.

Rogers, the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, released a statement on U.S. forces killing Abu Hassan al-Muhajir.

“The deaths of Baghdadi and Muhajir are a one-two punch to ISIS,” he said.

“I commend President Trump and Secretary Esper for capitalizing on new and rapidly developing intelligence to target and remove remaining ISIS leadership. Muhajir’s death makes clear our fight against ISIS is not over,” the east Alabama congressman continued.

Rogers concluded, “The U.S. forces remaining in Syria have a multi-pronged mission of protecting critical infrastructure, working with partners to gather intelligence, and executing counterterrorism missions. Maintaining these efforts is vital to the continued fight against ISIS and regional stability.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

9 mins ago

Museum of Alabama set to offer ‘rare opportunity’ to examine the state’s ‘defining documents’

The state of Alabama has adopted six different constitutions in its history. Along with the state’s 1861 ordinance of secession, these documents have left an indelible mark on not only the politics and people within the borders of the Yellowhammer State but also the history of the entire nation.

As part of the state’s bicentennial celebration, the Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) will offer a unique look at each of these documents in an exhibition called We the People: Alabama’s Defining Documents. The exhibition, at the Museum of Alabama in Montgomery, will explore the importance of these documents in the state’s history and what the drafters of these documents sought to accomplish through them.

“We the People provides a rare opportunity for Alabamians to examine the documents that set the course of state history and heavily influenced events at the national level,” said ADAH director Steve Murray in a release from the department. “They are the foundation stones of Alabama history and politics, and vital for understanding issues that remain at the heart of public policy debates today.”

The exhibition will run from November 3 to December 31. The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, November 3 at 1:00 p.m. Following the ceremony, Julian Butler, chairman of the Huntsville-Madison County Bicentennial Committee will present The 1901 Alabama Constitution: Questions of Race, Gender and Economic Status. Conservation expert Kathryn Boodle will also discuss the extensive conservation work performed on Alabama’s constitutions leading up to the exhibition.

The museum is located within the Alabama Department of Archives and History building at 624 Washington Avenue in downtown Montgomery. Admission to the Museum of Alabama is free.

Those seeking more information about the exhibition can visit the We the People website.

Alabama first formed as a territory in 1817 and became the 22nd state in the union on December 14, 1819. Alabama 200 is “a three-year celebration of the people, places and events that form our rich history.”

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

51 mins ago

Huntsville firm awarded major contract to support U.S. special forces ops

Huntsville’s Teledyne Brown Engineering has been awarded a $178 million federal contract that will support American special forces abroad.

In a release, the company announced a sole source contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) for the follow-on production of MK11 Shallow Water Combat Submersible (SWCS) Systems. The contract includes options.

The SWCS System is a manned combat submersible vehicle specifically designed to insert and extract Special Operations Forces (SOF) in high threat areas.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) applauded the award in a tweet.

Under the initial contract with the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), Teledyne Brown successfully designed, manufactured, tested and delivered the initial Engineering Development Model (EDM) SWCS System.

Due to the success of the program’s EDM Phase, USSOCOM exercised options for Teledyne Brown to produce and deliver additional MK11 SWCS Production Systems.

“Teledyne is proud to be supplying advanced technologies and systems enabling our Special Operations Forces to perform their missions successfully,” stated Al Pichelli, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s president and CEO. “The Shallow Water Combat Submersible is a complex system that will assist in the safe delivery and return of those who are protecting our nation.”

Under the new NAVSEA contract, TBE will continue production and delivery of MK11 SWCS Systems, including spare parts production and the provision of engineering and technical support services, through fiscal year 2024, if all options are exercised.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Alabama’s Oak Grove coal operations unaffected by Murray Energy’s bankruptcy

Although Murray Energy Holdings Co. on Tuesday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday, its Alabama operations, namely Oak Grove Mine, will not be affected.

A press release from the company confirmed that Murray Energy and many of its subsidiaries have entered into a resurrecting support agreement, however only operations in Ohio, West Virginia, Utah, Kentucky and Colombia were included.

Murray Metallurgical Coal Holdings LLC, Murray Eagle Mining LLC, Murray Alabama Minerals LLC, Murray Maple Eagle Coal LLC, Murray Alabama Coal LLC and Murray Oak Grove LLC did not file petitions and are not part of the company’s Chapter 11 cases.

Murray’s Oak Grove Mine, which is the company’s only mine in the Yellowhammer State, produces approximately two million tons annually of export bound metallurgical (met) coal. The Jefferson County mine was acquired from Seneca Energy earlier this year.

Met coal is used to produce coke, which is critical to the steelmaking process.

The Alabama met coal industry is the Port of Mobile’s largest customer.

In 2018 alone, 11 million short tons of high-quality Alabama-mined met coal was exported to global steelmakers. This amounted to $2 billion worth of met coal being shipped out through the Port of Mobile last year – a dollar amount unprecedented in at least recent history.

Murray Energy is the largest underground coal mining company in the United States.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Over $1 million awarded in grants to combat illegal drugs in Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey announced Monday that more than $1.4 million in grants are being awarded to continue the fight against illegal drugs in Alabama by “arresting those who buy or sell illegal drugs or falsely obtain prescription drugs.”

According to a press release, the funds will be “distributed to the seven regional offices of the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force under the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA receives separate funding to help administer the task force. The task force offices were formed in January 2018 and are made up of officers in local law enforcement agencies.”

“We must combat the illegal and illegally obtained drugs that rob so many people of productive lives and that destroy families,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to support this task force, and I am grateful to the men and women who risk their lives to take drugs off our streets.”

Over the course of two years, the statewide drug task force made up of 93 law enforcement officers representing 46 state, county and municipal law enforcement agencies has been involved in 991 drug cases, which resulted in 606 arrests. Agents have seized 508 pounds of marijuana, 228 pounds of methamphetamine and 11 pounds of heroin and opioids along with other drugs and more than 200 firearms.

“The seven regional drug task force offices each received $204,100 in grant funding,” the press release stated. “Each regional office covers eight to 12 counties, although officers have powers in other jurisdictions.  Funds will be used to cover overtime and operational expenses and equipment purchases.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the United States Justice Department.

“ADECA values its partnerships with ALEA and the regional drug task forces who are making a difference in our communities,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

3 hours ago

Blind spots on Alabama’s Workforce Super Highway

Have you ever been traveling down the highway, about to change lanes when you look over your shoulder and see there is a car in your blind spot? How long was it there? Why didn’t you notice it before?

It’s critical to the situation at hand, and all it took was a different perspective to notice it. When traveling the Workforce Super Highway there are several population segments that are crucial to solving our workforce needs, but we have failed to look at them from a different perspective.

A quick glance around shows an untapped labor source right in front of us, living in our communities and across each of the seven workforce regions. They are shopping with you at the grocery store, sitting in the stands at the Friday night ball games and very much qualified to work in most of the jobs open in Alabama.

They are people who simply need an opportunity and training to become key travelers on the Alabama Workforce Super Highway.

So, who are these potential workers? They are Alabama citizens who are deaf/hard of hearing, have vision loss, or have an intellectual or physical disability and require accommodations to obtain or maintain employment. Each day, the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services (ADRS) works with Alabamians with disabilities to provide vocational evaluations, recommend accommodations or assist with training to ensure employee success.

ADRS also works with employers at no cost, providing pre-hire screening and disability-related training and recommending worksite accommodations needed to retain valued employees.

Families, friends and recovering addicts affected by the Opioid Crisis are another group of potential workers in the blind spot. You may have seen all the attention given to this topic…this is a crisis, but with the right intervention, an addict can be rehabilitated. With the help of professionals, they can find their place in our workforce.

It is fixable and Governor Ivey has appointed some brilliant people who are working diligently to help our state with strategies to reverse the situation. Today, a large number of these affected individuals could be your next employee.

State and federal prisoners in Alabama represent a future workforce segment of very capable and skilled individuals. There are many re-entry programs across the state involved with assisting soon-to-be-released prisoners with a means to employment.

One of those organizations is the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). ACCS has several dedicated programs looking for opportunities to connect these men and women back into the workforce.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) works to connect individuals with training and social skill development to provide opportunities to enter the workforce. Many of DHR’s clients receive SNAP and TANF federal dollars and face economic, transportation and childcare barriers preventing them from working.

DHR works closely with Family Resource Centers across the state to help these potential workers overcome barriers to employment.

In essence, workforce sources that are often overlooked or forgotten are extremely important and valuable to Alabama’s growing workforce demand. These sources are not “mainstream” and sometimes require a little more work and effort, but typically these individuals when given a chance to prove themselves are extraordinary, loyal and committed.

None of these sources is the complete answer to our workforce challenges, but they are great sources of untapped potential to be used in
tandem.

Contact each of these agencies for more information or simply go to AlabamaWorks.com for contact information and motor onto the Workforce Super Highway.

Ed Castile is the Deputy Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, Workforce Development Divison and Director of Alabama Industrial Development Training

