Rogers on potential Baghdadi successor being killed: ‘One-two punch to ISIS’

Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03) on Tuesday hailed President Donald Trump’s announcement that the possible successor to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Islamic State leader and founder killed by American special forces on Saturday night, has also been killed.

Rogers, the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, released a statement on U.S. forces killing Abu Hassan al-Muhajir.

“The deaths of Baghdadi and Muhajir are a one-two punch to ISIS,” he said.

“I commend President Trump and Secretary Esper for capitalizing on new and rapidly developing intelligence to target and remove remaining ISIS leadership. Muhajir’s death makes clear our fight against ISIS is not over,” the east Alabama congressman continued.

Rogers concluded, “The U.S. forces remaining in Syria have a multi-pronged mission of protecting critical infrastructure, working with partners to gather intelligence, and executing counterterrorism missions. Maintaining these efforts is vital to the continued fight against ISIS and regional stability.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn