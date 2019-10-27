Jones bashes 2012 Trump tweet after mission killing ISIS leader — ‘Partisan hackery’

You would think that a U.S. military mission that killed the world’s most wanted terrorist would bring all Americans together. However, in this day and age, you would apparently be wrong.

After President Donald Trump on Sunday morning confirmed the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Islamic State’s leader, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) reacted with an initial tweet.

“Last night was a victory for America & the civilized world & a blow to ISIS,” Jones stated. “Our brave forces who carried out this mission are held in the hearts of a grateful nation. I congratulate President Trump & our military leaders. They deserve great credit & our thanks. They have mine.”

However, the mere mention of Trump’s name seemed to have angered far-left supporters of Jones.

For example, Hollywood actor Michaela Watkins tweeted directly in response to Jones, “I congratulate our troops and leaders for the operation. Trump is a traitor. Impeach now.”

Many others brought up a Trump tweet over seven years old to justify their outrage. Trump at the time was referencing then-President Barack Obama using the death of Osama Bin Laden to his advantage in a reelection debate against Republican nominee Mitt Romney.

Stop congratulating Obama for killing Bin Laden. The Navy Seals killed Bin Laden. #debate — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2012

While this 2012 Trump tweet has no bearing on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death, Jones buckled to the pressure and denounced it after receiving complaints about the senator’s original statement on Sunday morning.

“Folks, for everyone who is sending me what Trump tweeted at Obama after Bin Laden’s death please know that I too remember that and did not like it at all,” Jones announced.

On the day that Americans ostensibly should be united behind their commander-in-chief after a successful operation, Jones then claimed, “Donald Trump did not put country over party, but we will.”

Alabama’s junior senator asserted “we are better than that” and concluded, “Let’s transcend partisan hackery.”

This comes amidst Democrats’ impeachment efforts. Jones has pledged to back whomever his party nominates against Trump in 2020, no matter how radical that individual is.

Meanwhile, Jones’ follow-up statement was not the only eyebrow-raising reaction from Democrats or members of the media on Sunday — far from it.

National outlets like CNN appeared saddened that the Trump administration had successfully overseen Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death. And, in shocking headlines, print publications like The Washington Post looked to lionize the terrorist leader, who was a mass murderer, rapist, suicide bomber and sworn enemy of the American people.

Bloomberg also managed to give Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a fond farewell.

Not to be outdone by @washingtonpost, Bloomberg takes the “local boy makes good” angle https://t.co/EQldvnGhbe — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) October 27, 2019

