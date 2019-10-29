Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

7 Things: An impeachment vote is planned, officer-involved shooting in Madison, here comes Sessions and more … 1 hour ago / Analysis
Report: Washington, D.C.-based Club for Growth urging Sessions to run for his old seat 3 hours ago / Politics
Alabama’s Ft. Rucker, Maxwell Air Force Base trained commander of raid that killed ISIS head 3 hours ago / News
Jimmy Rane: ‘I love Alabama, and I want to see it win every time’ 17 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Montgomery native named communications director for U.S. Rep. Martha Roby 18 hours ago / Politics
Dear Doug Jones: Killing terrorists and gloating about it is fine 18 hours ago / Opinion
Former Aderholt chief of staff to lead Birmingham-based Balch & Bingham’s federal practice 19 hours ago / Politics
‘Bama Belle’: Mark Ingram’s daughter born in Tuscaloosa during celebration of ’09 national championship 19 hours ago / Faith and Culture
15 apps all moms need to keep them healthy, on budget and sane 20 hours ago / Lifestyle
Flounder fishing prohibited in November 20 hours ago / News
Byrne: To fight impeachment, Republicans must get off the sidelines 21 hours ago / Guest Opinion
The Shoals Dream Center to offer help and hope in the region 22 hours ago / News
Ainsworth sets goal for Alabama ‘to be the workforce development engine of the southeast and the country’ 22 hours ago / News
7 Things: Doug Jones backtracks after a reasonable statement, ISIS leader is dead and the media can’t handle it, impeachment frenzy is crippling Congress and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Saban on Jalen Hurts: ‘Never been’ a college football player who set a better example 1 day ago / News
Non-internal poll confirms Tuberville leading GOP Senate field as Sessions mulls bid 1 day ago / Politics
Alabama follows the law, history in forgoing marriage licenses 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Jones bashes 2012 Trump tweet after mission killing ISIS leader — ‘Partisan hackery’ 2 days ago / News
VIDEO: Alabama Republicans storm the SCIF, Poarch Creek Accountability Now, party switchers and more on Guerrilla Politics 2 days ago / Analysis
LSU jumps Alabama for No. 1 in AP college football poll after win over Auburn 2 days ago / Sports
3 hours ago

Alabama’s Ft. Rucker, Maxwell Air Force Base trained commander of raid that killed ISIS head

Lt. General Scott Howell on Monday was identified by Congressman James Comer (R-KY) as the special forces commander who helped plan and lead the Saturday mission that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi — the founder and leader of the Islamic State.

The Daily Mail reported that Howell, a native of Cadiz, Kentucky, was commissioned through the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1987 and earned his wings at Alabama’s Fort Rucker.

Fort Rucker is located in the Wiregrass, primarily in Dale County.

Howell, a career helicopter pilot with over 2,600 flight hours, has additional Alabama connections.

According to his official military biography, Howell in 1991 attended squadron officer school at Maxwell Air Force Base. He later would attend Air Command and Staff College both by correspondence and then in-person at Maxwell.

Additionally, Howell in 1995 graduated from Troy State University (now Troy University) with a master of science in management.

He is now serving as the commander of the Joint Special Operations Command in Fort Bragg, North Carolina — the home of Delta Force. Before assuming that command last year, Howell was the vice commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command in Washington, D.C.

It is not immediately clear whether Howell was on the ground in Syria when the mission was executed this weekend.

Local publications in Kentucky have substantiated the Daily Mail’s reporting, including the Lexington Herald Leader.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

7 Things: An impeachment vote is planned, officer-involved shooting in Madison, here comes Sessions and more …

7. Alabama kids don’t want to go to school after Halloween

  • Vestavia Hills High School students have started a petition to cancel school the day after Halloween this year. Tre Stoutermire wrote for the petition that a big part of Halloween is being able to stay out late, adding, “Having to go to worry about waking up early in the morning for school shouldn’t be a problem.”
  • According to Change.org, 350,000 people have signed petitions on the site this week for “Halloween related petitions.” Petitions calling for school to be canceled have also been popular.

6. Vaping deaths are due to the black market

  • While the moral and media panic about vaping has led to private companies pulling e-cigarettes from sales and directly contributed to an increase in actual smoking, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says that the deaths are not linked to the nicotine-based products.
  • Data involving 19 of the deaths that involve vaping products shows that 84% of those affected admitted (self-reported) to using THC products, 63% said they only used THC products and only 16% said they only used nicotine.

5. Katie Hill resigns

  • U.S. Representative Katie Hill (D-CA) has resigned due to her unethical behavior, including having an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, but now Hill is playing the victim because she “never thought her imperfections would be weaponized and used to try to destroy” her.
  • Hill described her resignation as a “devastating decision” and she posted a video to Twitter explaining why she made her decision. In the video she referred to what she’s been through in the media as “revenge porn” and that “the right-wing media and Republican opponents, enabling and perpetuating my husband’s abuse by providing him a platform, is disgusting and unforgivable.”

4. Democrats talk to prisoners as Trump talks to sheriffs

  • Democratic presidential candidates Tom Steyer and Senators Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) appeared at a hall at Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia to talk about criminal justice reform.
  • Meanwhile, the media and their Democrats are not happy about the president of the United States appearing at a gathering of international police chiefs in Chicago praising police chiefs and talking tough on crime while comparing Chicago to Afghanistan and calling it “embarrassing to us as a nation.”

3. All signs point to Sessions jumping into the race

  • Monday, Yellowhammer News reported that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been reaching out to former staff and is close to jumping back into the race for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination. Politico followed with their own story as well.
  • Because President Donald Trump has nothing else going on right now, expect him to start attacking his former attorney general to attempt to keep him out of the race.

2. Stories differ on officer-involved shooting death in Madison

  • On Sunday night, Dana Sherrod Fletcher was shot and killed by Madison police, and chief deputy of Madison County sheriff’s office Stacy Bates said that they have video that confirms Fletcher was armed and fighting officers. Sheriff Kevin Turner advised that there will be a “thorough investigation.”
  • Fletcher’s wife, Cherelle Fletcher, took to Facebook on Sunday where she claimed to witness the incident, and wrote, “At no point did my Dana have a weapon on him.” Bates detailed that Fletcher didn’t cooperate with officers and a taser was ineffective when he exited a vehicle with a gun.

1. Everyone gets what they pretended they want: an impeachment vote

  • Finally, the Democrats might actually vote to formally open an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sent a letter to Democratic House members informing them of a resolution that will be voted on this week that “affirms the ongoing, existing investigation” and “establishes the procedure” going forward.
  • Pelosi went on to say that the vote will be held on the resolution to prevent the Trump administration from being able to “withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives.” The vote is scheduled for Thursday.

3 hours ago

Report: Washington, D.C.-based Club for Growth urging Sessions to run for his old seat

After Yellowhammer News on Monday morning reported that former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seriously considering a bid for his old Alabama Senate seat, Politico later in the day provided some context into one of the groups supporting the potential candidacy.

According to Politico, Washington, D.C.-based Club for Growth is among a group of “high-profile allies pushing [Sessions] to run for his old seat.”

Speaking to Politico, Club for Growth president David McIntosh stated, “The Club for Growth has in the past and would once again encourage him (Sessions) to run for that Senate seat.”

“We were enthusiastic way back early on that Sessions, when he retired from the attorney general spot, might go back to the Senate,” he added. “At that point he didn’t want to think about that because he was just finishing up one job. I’m very encouraged he’s now seriously considering it.”

What many view as Sessions’ biggest liability if he runs for the Senate has also been an issue in recent years with Club for Growth — President Donald Trump.

Trump has been harshly critical of Session’s performance as attorney general, also lobbing personal attacks at the native Alabamian.

On the other hand, Club for Growth spent over $11 million against Trump in the 2016 primary cycle, becoming known as a leader in the “Never Trump” movement. This was the first time in the organization’s history it got involved in a presidential primary.

The Hill in 2016 even published an article headlined, “Club For Growth is Trump enemy No. 1.”

McIntosh was actually quoted in that article, saying, “[Trump’s] not really a conservative. He’ll tell what he wants you to hear, and who knows what he’d do if he got into office.”

Club for Growth’s policy positions center on supporting a free-market economic system, including free trade.

Sessions, in contrast, was actually the first high-profile elected official to back Trump’s campaign early on in the primary race.

However, Trump recently said he wished that endorsement never happened and publicly declared that Sessions’ tenure as AG was “a total disaster.”

“He was an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama,” Trump remarked. “And I put him there because he endorsed me, and he wanted it so badly. And I wish he’d never endorsed me.”

Sessions, for his part, has refused to utter a bad word about the president. In fact, Sessions endorsed Trump’s reelection bid earlier this year and has spoken in staunch support of policy priorities of his administration since Sessions left it.

The deadline for Sessions to qualify as a Republican candidate for Alabama’s 2020 Senate race is Friday, November 8.

He would join a crowded field led by former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Sessions has $2,480,802 left in his federal campaign account from his previous service in the Senate.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

17 hours ago

Jimmy Rane: ‘I love Alabama, and I want to see it win every time’

HOOVER — During the Alabama Economic Growth Summit on Friday morning, a high-profile group of Yellowhammer State business leaders discussed ways to further create jobs and prosperity for all Alabamians.

Business Council of Alabama CEO Katie Boyd Britt moderated the panel, which consisted of Zeke Smith, executive vice president of external affairs for Alabama Power Company; Jimmy Parnell, chairman, president and CEO of Alfa; Mike Kemp, CEO of Kemp Management Solutions; and Jimmy Rane, president and CEO of Great Southern Wood Preserving.

RELATED: Job opportunities plentiful in Alabama’s growing economy

Points of discussion included public/private sector partnerships, workforce development, broadband, the Rebuild Alabama Act, the AIM Act and ways to better sell the state.

Smith also challenged attendees and leaders across the state to think about how they can work together to “build an even better Alabama.”

He stressed that the state has the potential to be number one in many areas — not just football.

His fellow panelists echoed this sentiment, focusing on the people and values that make Alabama unique.

This was first discussed when Britt asked the foursome to touch on the importance of diversity in the workplace.

“When we hear of diversity, a high percentage of us take that to be gender or race, but diversity goes well beyond that,” Kemp said. “It’s a diversity of thought, ideas, input, involvement and contribution. It’s a tremendous resource if it’s utilized properly.”

“Diversity of backgrounds, diversity of thought, diversity of experiences — all of that is so important,” Smith added.

Rane commented on the subject, too, taking the topic to a deeper level.

“To me, it’s a matter of everybody trying to find the common values — the values that supersede race, religion, ethnic origin,” Rane said.

“[W]hat I find is that we all have some things in common, and that’s what we ought to strive for,” he added. “At our company, we distill those values down to three words: duty, honor, country. And we rally around those three things.”

RELATED: ‘Duty, Honor, Country’: Abbeville Fiber grand opening showcases best of Alabama, America

Rane stressed, “It’s about having a genuine respect, a genuine respect, for everybody irregardless [of differences]. The one thing I think everybody cherishes and values is liberty. Liberty — freedom. Liberty cannot exist without morality. For me, morality comes from God.”

That last statement drew a loud round of applause from the crowd, after which Rane continued, “So when you search for those common values, then you can be kind to everybody. … We don’t have a lot of the ugliness in Alabama that you see other places.”

He encouraged leaders in Washington, D.C. to return to a time when elected officials and politicians could disagree agreeably and put country over partisanship.

“I remember the time when Democrats and Republicans could … break bread together and talk about what’s best for our country — not what’s best for you and your party — what’s best for the country,” Rane remarked. “Put that first. Now, when we can get back to that, look out folks.”

Parnell later spoke to the quality of Alabama’s people as well.

“We’ve got people that can do anything,” he said.

Rane concluded with more of his thoughts on the subject. He implored everyone to look at economic development as a team sport, with everyone in Alabama rowing in the same direction as being key to success.

“I think everybody loves this state,” he emphasized. “We all [live here], have ashes of our ancestors here and there’s just a pride. I love Alabama, and I want to see it win every time.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

18 hours ago

Montgomery native named communications director for U.S. Rep. Martha Roby

U.S. Representative Martha Roby (AL-02) on Monday announced that Caroline Franklin has been named communications director, joining her Washington, D.C. office from Senator Richard Shelby’s (R-AL) office.

A Montgomery native, Franklin had been serving as press assistant for Shelby in D.C. when she accepted this new position serving her hometown House district.

Franklin graduated from the University of Alabama with degrees in public relations and political science.

“Throughout my time in Congress, I have made it a priority to surround myself with a strong, driven staff focused on serving the people of Alabama’s Second District,” Roby said in a statement.

“Caroline will be an excellent addition to my team, and I am excited to see her take on this role,” she added.

Franklin, who previously interned in Roby’s office, replaces Emily Taylor Johnson as the congresswoman’s communications director. Taylor Johnson now serves as communications director for the House Budget Committee Republicans and ranking member Steve Womack (R-AR).

Roby has announced that she is not seeking reelection to a sixth term.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

18 hours ago

Dear Doug Jones: Killing terrorists and gloating about it is fine

The death of a terrorist leader, monster, rapist, slavery-enabler and an all-around terrible person should be easy for everyone to celebrate.

But for some, it was a bad day.

And unfortunately for Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), those are his key supporters. It didn’t have to be this way.

Doug Jones actually did something right in the beginning. After President Donald Trump announced that a United States military operation resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Doug Jones released a completely reasonable statement in which he congratulated the president on making the world safer, which it is now, and applauded our brave soldiers for carrying out a successful operation.

No reasonable person looks at his statement and finds anything wrong with it.

However, we are in stupid times with some pretty unreasonable people, and they let Doug Jones have it.

Somehow, Jones’ statement wasn’t good enough for those on the left because he did not bring up impeachment.

Actress Michaela Watkins, who nobody has ever heard of, responded to Jones’ tweet, saying, “I congratulate our troops and leaders for the operation. Trump is a traitor. Impeach now.”

According to the outraged leftist responses, Jones’ initial tweet should have looked something like this: “RIP al-Baghdadi, screw Trump #Impeach45.”

Totally reasonable.

Jones had a bunch of options to respond to these morons. He could have said he stands by his statement, he could have said that this is a good thing for the country and a time to come together and celebrate as Americans or he could have even said nothing and ignored them.

Instead, he appeased his base of supporters on Twitter.

He actually retweeted himself.

Doug Jones needs to know Twitter is not real life.

A Pew study found only around 22% of American adults today use Twitter.

Pew wrote, “That means the conversation on Twitter is dominated by extremely active (or, in their parlance, “extremely online“) users. That means a large majority of Twitter’s content is created by a small number — 10 percent of users are responsible for 80 percent of all tweets from U.S. adults on Twitter.

Despite what the media and their Democrats tell you, killing terrorists is a good thing and warning them that we will keep doing it is a great thing.

Doug, your donors and friends out of state may not like it. For the rest of us, we’re OK with a psychopath who killed thousands of people dying by blowing himself to pieces while cowering in a tunnel “like a dog.”

We like that the president spiked the football.

Senator Doug Jones has shown time and time again he can’t side with this president or normal Americans. The people in New York City, Hollywood, and Washington, D.C. may love this stuff from our senator, but they can’t vote for him and we won’t.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

