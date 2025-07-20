Alabama tomato farmers benefit from ending Mexico Tomato Agreement

Alabama Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association (AFVGA) members hailed the recent federal decision to discontinue the U.S.-Mexico Tomato Suspension Agreement as a win. President Donald J. Trump imposed a 17% tariff on most fresh Mexican tomatoes July 14.

Since the first version of the agreement in the ‘90s, Alabama growers have struggled to compete with imports under what they call an unfair system, said AFVGA Executive Director Blake Thaxton.

“The termination of this deal is long overdue and gives our family farms a real chance to thrive again,” Thaxton said. “Our growers are committed to producing Sweet Grown Alabama tomatoes for our communities — and now they can do so on an even playing field.”

St. Clair County’s Chad Smith farms on Chandler Mountain, an area of northeast Alabama long known for producing juicy, delicious tomatoes. He said the recent tariff on Mexican-imported tomatoes has already created positivity for his family farm, Smith Tomato.

“Many buyers have already contacted us and other nearby farms for interest in future business,” said Smith, an AFVGA board member. “This tariff is a lifesaver to many farmers who have much higher costs and restrictions than our neighboring countries. We all have implemented the best agricultural practices and safest methods of growing tomatoes and have invested to only be undercut and pushed out of business by foreign tomatoes.”

Smith also mentioned that this decision will impact young farmers who have an interest in continuing or starting their own operations.

“We must be able to grow and sustain our own food,” Smith said. “We have been losing way too many American farms, while foreign produce is being poured in. Many believe this will raise prices on the consumer, but that’s not the case. Alabama farmers generally receive less than 30% of the retail cost per pound on tomatoes. This simply means produce companies and distributors will choose local tomatoes instead of tomatoes from thousands of miles away. That saves on transportation. This also ensures our family can produce healthy, delicious tomatoes for our future generations and yours.”

AFVGA board member Destiny Allman Gladden agreed with Smith.

“We live in a small community,” said Gladden, a Blount County farmer. “Where we spend our money matters, not only to our farm, but to other local businesses. Allman Farms & Orchards is owned by my dad, Daniel. It’s my hope that my brother, Chance, and I will get to continue it for years to come. Ending the Tomato Suspension Agreement feels like the first win we’ve had in years that might actually benefit us.”

The AFVGA is an affiliate of the Alabama Farmers Federation, the state’s largest farm organization.

