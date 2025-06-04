Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries promotes ‘Thank a Farmer’ initiative

The Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries is continuing its ‘Thank a Farmer’ initiative, aiming to promote and showcase the hard work and dedication of farmers across the state. The campaign was officially launched in late January of this year by agency Commissioner Rick Pate.

“Through the ‘Thank a Farmer’ initiative, we’re encouraging Alabamians to show more gratitude for the food they enjoy and the people who grow it,” said Pate.

“During Covid, it became apparent that food security is national security. Farmers are frontline workers providing the food we so often take for granted. We are proud to celebrate them, and we want to ensure that every consumer understands the critical role they play in feeding families across Alabama and beyond. I’m so proud of the work we’ve done through Sweet Grown Alabama, and this new initiative will only serve to further raise awareness of the vital role that farmers play in each of our lives.”

The Department has released commercial format advertisements to elevate its message on the subject.

RELATED: Sweet Grown Alabama sets new $100 flat fee for annual membership

RELATED: Ag Commissioner Rick Pate announces bid for Lt. Governor of Alabama in 2026

In one of the spots recently posted to social media, Pate stressed the importance of farmers to all Americans.

“Every day, across the state and across our nation, farmers wake up before the sun and work tirelessly to grow the food we need,” Pate said. “From the sweat on their brows to their quiet prayers for rain, their hard work and dedication feed billions. They don’t just grow our food. They grow our future. So, the next time you sit down for a meal, remember, thank a farmer.”

According to the agency, the ‘Thank a Farmer’ initiative is supported by a comprehensive plan that includes marketing, advertising, and media outreach. The initiative will feature television, radio, digital, and print ads, along with a strong social media presence to help engage communities.

Austen Shipley is the News Director for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on X @ShipleyAusten