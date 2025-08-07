Alabama Farmers Federation endorses Weaver for District 14

The Alabama Farmers Federation has endorsed Sen. April Weaver in her bid for re-election to Alabama Senate District 14, which includes parts of Bibb, Chilton, and Shelby counties.

“April Weaver has been easy to work with because she understands the needs of the farmers and constituents of her district,” said John Deloach, president of the Shelby County Farmers Federation. “She has worked hard to represent us well and will continue to do so.”

RELATED: State Sen. Josh Carnley picks up endorsement from Alabama Farmers Federation

Weaver, a registered nurse with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration, also has over two decades of experience in hospital administration. She previously served 10 years in the Alabama House of Representatives and was the first woman to chair the House Health Committee. Following her legislative service, she was appointed by President Donald Trump as the Regional IV director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“It is always an honor to be endorsed by any organization, but especially by the Alabama Farmers Federation,” said Weaver. “We share the same work ethic and conservative values reflective of District 14, and I look forward to continuing to represent this district with unwavering support.”

RELATED: ALFA endorses Tuberville for Governor

Local Farmers Federation leaders across District 14 voiced strong support for Weaver.

“April Weaver is one of us,” said Jeff James, president of the Bibb County Farmers Federation. “She works hard and knows exactly the needs of Bibb countians. She’s always represented us well in Montgomery, and we know she’ll continue to do so.”

“April Weaver is a conservative’s conservative,” said Lynn Harrison, president of the Chilton County Farmers Federation. “She makes sure our farmers’ and Chilton County’s best interests are met in Montgomery, and we’re grateful to have her represent us.”

The Alabama Farmers Federation is the state’s largest farm organization with more than 365,000 members. The organization relies on endorsements from county Farmers Federation boards of directors through Alabama FarmPAC to support candidates for local elections.