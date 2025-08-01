State Sen. Josh Carnley picks up endorsement from Alabama Farmers Federation

State Sen. Josh Carnley has secured an endorsement from Alabama’s largest farm organization in his bid for reelection to the state legislature. The Alabama Farmers Federation chose to support the Ino-native based on his personal experience in agriculture and ability to produce results for Senate District 31.

Carnley (R-Ino), a farmer and owner of Buck Insurance Co., has drawn high praise from leadership at local ALFA chapters.

“Sen. Josh Carnley is one of us – a farmer and a businessman,” said Tommy Thompson, president of the Covington County Farmers Federation. “He knows firsthand the importance of business and agriculture to this district and our state, and he will represent us well in Montgomery.”

Jamie Wyrosdick, president of the Coffee County Farmers Federation, noted Carnley’s ability to successfully represent the area’s farmers

“Sen. Carnley is an outstanding senator and has represented us well in Montgomery,” said Wyrosdick. “He is a good public servant, and we are proud to endorse him.”

Billy Hixon, president of the Pike County Farmers Federation, and Chris Carroll, president of the Dale County Farmers Federation and vice president of the Alabama Farmers Federation’s southeast area, are both supporting Carnley because of his honesty, integrity, and diligence.

“Sen. Carnley is a friend to farmers, and we are proud to support his reelection bid,” said Hixon. “He is a man of his word, and we are honored to have him represent us in Montgomery.”

“We are honored to endorse Sen. Josh Carnley,” Carroll said. “He is an accessible and hard-working senator who knows the needs of our farmers and will take those needs to Montgomery to see they are represented.”

With the endorsement from Alfa and local chapter presidents, Carnley pledged to continue advocating for the state’s producers and voters within his district.

“It is an honor to receive the endorsement of the farmers of this district and the state,” said Carnley. “We share many conservative values important to the people of this district, and I’ll work hard to see to it that they’re well represented.”

Carnley is active in his community and the district, serving as a member of the Enterprise Rotary Club and the Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority. He and his wife, Valerie, have three children and attend Ino Baptist Church where he serves as a deacon.

Austen Shipley is the News Director for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on X @ShipleyAusten