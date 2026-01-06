Politics

Business

Faith & Culture

Sports

Radio

Menu

×

Sections

Politics

Business

Faith & Culture

Sports

About

About Us

Team

Events

Radio Network

Alabama Farmers Federation endorses Kristin Nelson for House District 38

Sherri Blevins

(Kristin Nelson for District 38/Facebook, ALFA, YHN)

The Alabama Farmers Federation has endorsed Kristin Nelson in the upcoming special election for Alabama House District 38, a seat left vacant following the resignation of Rep. Debbie Wood (R-Valley). The district includes portions of Chambers and Lee counties.

Nelson recently secured the Republican nomination after winning a runoff election. The special general election is scheduled for Tuesday, February 3.

“Kristin Nelson is a well-respected community leader in Chambers County, and we are proud to endorse her,” said Jason McKay, president of the Chambers County Farmers Federation. “We know she will represent us well in Montgomery and ensure District 38 gets the attention it needs in the business and agricultural arenas.”

Support for Nelson’s candidacy also came from farmers in neighboring Lee County. “Kristin Nelson is a strong conservative with incredible knowledge of House District 38,” said Robert Walters, president of the Lee County Farmers Federation. “There is no doubt she will work hard and represent the people of Lee and Chambers counties well in the Legislature.”

Nelson grew up along the Chambers-Lee county line and brings experience from both the public and private sectors. Her background includes seven years in city administration with the City of Valley and three years as a third-grade teacher with Lanett City Schools.

She has also been active in homeschooling through Classical Conversations, where she has served as both a tutor and a local representative supporting other families.

In addition to returning to part-time work with Harris Gray LLC, Nelson serves as worship leader at Fairfax Methodist Church, secretary of the Junior Variety Club and president of the EAMC Lanier Auxiliary Board.

She also founded the Chambers County Young Republicans and currently serves as the chair of the Chambers County Republican Party.

“The farmers of this district and I share the same strong work ethic and conservative values,” said Nelson. “It is an honor to have their support and to be able to represent them and all the people of this district in Montgomery.”

Nelson and her husband, Jeff, live in the Huguley community with their two teenage sons.

The Alabama Farmers Federation is the state’s largest farm organization, representing more than 360,000 member families. The organization uses a grassroots endorsement process that relies on decisions made by county Farmers Federation boards of directors in local elections.

 Sherri Blevins is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You may contact her at [email protected].

Recent in Politics

Long-serving Alabama State Representative Howard Sanderford dies at 90 in Huntsville

Jim Zeigler 6 hours ago

Jackson Hospital

Delaware dark money group reveals ties to Jackson Hospital in new ad buy, total TV spend now tops $475,000 as Alabama taxpayer bailout stacks up

Grayson Everett 6 hours ago

Related

Former GOP rival Micah Messer endorses Garrett Dixon in HD38 special election: ‘The kind of conservative leadership Alabama needs’

Sherri Blevins October 29, 2025

Kristin Nelson, Garrett Dixon headed to runoff in Alabama House special election

Grayson Everett October 21, 2025

Steve Flowers: An interesting political conversation

Steve Flowers October 11, 2025

Lt. Governor Ainsworth endorses Garrett Dixon in Alabama House District 38 race

Sherri Blevins August 21, 2025

Garrett Dixon, conservative farmer and businessman, announces bid for Alabama House District 38

Grayson Everett August 19, 2025

Governor Ivey calls October special primary to fill Alabama House District 38

Grayson Everett August 15, 2025

Next Post

UAB stuns USF 109-106 in double overtime comeback

Jim Zeigler 3 days ago