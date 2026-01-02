Alabama Farmers Federation rallies grassroots ahead of critical elections

After a banner year fraught with battles on Capitol Hill and in weather-worn fields, Alabama farmers celebrated resiliency, resolve and their reliance on a higher power December 7-8 in Montgomery.

Themed “Fighting for Farmers,” the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 104th annual meeting welcomed more than 1,300 farmers to the Capital City.

There, conservative firecracker and Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren energized the robust audience. She encouraged “forgotten Americans” to engage in the political arena as the calendar flips closer to midterm elections.

“I want us to understand what’s at stake. (Elections are) coming up soon, and it’s never too early to prepare,” Lahren said. “If you can change the mind of one person or advocate for a cause you’re passionate about…that’s something. Every day is a battle for the hearts and mind of this country.”

She continued, “If we all do our part, we can win back…this country.”

Federation President Jimmy Parnell hailed Lahren’s stirring comments.

“I wanted somebody to light y’all’s fire,” Parnell said to scores of Young Farmers scattered throughout the packed banquet hall. “I think we did that.”

Critical conversations continued in hallways at the Renaissance Hotel as farmers from all 67 counties mingled with Alabama FarmPAC-endorsed candidates.

That emphasis on elections spilled over into business sessions, where leaders were selected for the Federation state board, State Women’s Leadership Committee, State Young Farmers Committee and commodity committees.

Awards ceremonies honored farmers for local and statewide impact. Retiring Southwest Area Vice President Jake Harper of Wilcox County received the Service to Agriculture Award, while three Senior Leader Awards were presented to Dennis Maze, Blount County; David Herring, Franklin County; and L.D. Fitzpatrick, Montgomery County. Eligible honorees include farmers who served as county president, State Women’s Leadership Committee chair or on the state board and are over 70 years old.

Four Individual Leader Awards highlighted county-level impact. Those recognized were Matt Webb, Jackson County; Scott Woodall, Jackson County; Jimmy Green, Macon County; and Dr. David Evans, St. Clair County.

Local Farmers Federations were honored for exceptional programming and advocacy throughout 2025. Those counties were Baldwin, Barbour, Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Choctaw, Clay, Coffee, Colbert, Coosa, Cullman, Dale, DeKalb, Elmore, Escambia, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jefferson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lee, Limestone, Marshall, Mobile, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston.

The meeting also included perennial-favorite annual report videos for the Federation and Alfa Insurance. Key wins included farm-saving federal assistance, growth of Alfa’s independent exclusive agent program and successful launch of Alfa Health Plans.

The excitement around Alfa Health Plans continued as Senator Arthur Orr, (R-Decatur), and Rep. David Faulkner, (R-Mountain Brook), were recognized for their tireless advocacy.

Additionally, exceptional Young Farmers were celebrated. Outstanding Young Farm Family winner Drew Wendland of Autauga County received a standing ovation for his heartfelt comments, which praised fellow competitors and honored the generations of farmers and laborers who laid a strong foundation for his family’s Autauga Farming Co.

The Federation paid respect, too, to leaders lost in the last year during the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation (AFAF) Tribute Breakfast. Members also raised $11,750 via a silent auction to continue AFAF’s work in agricultural education.

During the breakfast, Pastor David Phillips implored the crowd to consider their legacy.

“If it were not for the Lord, we’d have nothing. We must pass down that priority, that heritage…to our children,” said Phillips, a former chair of the State Young Farmers Committee. “Spiritual matters, matter. I encourage you…to determine in your life, no matter how old you are, to leave a legacy that matters.”

