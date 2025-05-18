Alabama Farmers Federation endorses Cindy Myrex for House District 12 Special Election

The Alabama Farmers Federation has officially endorsed Cindy Myrex in the upcoming special election for Alabama House District 12, a seat left vacant following the resignation of Rep. Corey Harbison (R-Good Hope).

Myrex, a lifelong Cullman County resident, graduated from Cold Springs High School and earned her real estate license through Wallace State Community College. She currently works as a sales agent for Lake Homes Realty, specializing in properties across Smith Lake and Cullman County.

Active in local and state Republican politics, Myrex served as a Trump Alternate Delegate at the 2024 Republican National Convention and is a member of the Alabama Republican State Executive Committee representing Cullman County.

“It is an honor to have the endorsement of the farmers of this county,” said Myrex. “They share my campaign focus of faith, family, and freedom. We will work well together to ensure the best interests of all the people of HD 12 are met.”

District 12 encompasses the southern and western portions of Cullman County.

Cullman County Farmers Federation President Lee Haynes praised the endorsement.

“Cindy Myrex is a hard worker who not only shares our work ethic but also our conservative values. She’ll represent us well in the Legislature.”

The Alabama Farmers Federation, the state’s largest farm organization with over 362,000 member families, uses a grassroots process for local endorsements, relying on input from county Federation boards.

Myrex and her husband, Ricky, live in the Smith Lake and Bremen area. They are active members of Temple Baptist Church and have two adult children, four grandchildren, and two step-grandchildren.

Gov. Kay Ivey has set the special primary election for July 15.