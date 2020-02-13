Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Senate committee votes down payday loan restrictions 2 hours ago / News
Alabama’s A-Day game scheduled for April 18 2 hours ago / Sports
Three members of Auburn Board of Trustees confirmed to another seven-year term 3 hours ago / News
Alabama State Rep. Shaver reintroduces anti-infanticide bill 3 hours ago / News
Austal USA delivers first littoral combat ship in 2020 3 hours ago / News
Alabama Democrat proposes bill mandating all men have vasectomy at age 50 or after third child 3 hours ago / News
Latest Club for Growth poll: Sessions clinging to 5-point lead over Tuberville, Byrne trails 4 hours ago / News
Mo Brooks announces support for legislation to combat green-light sanctuary laws 4 hours ago / News
Carl releases third TV ad in AL-01 GOP primary — ‘Let’s stop socialists’ 4 hours ago / Politics
Merrill elected chair of national Republican secretaries of state group — ‘Second to none’ 5 hours ago / News
Dem State Rep. John Rogers calls for automatic death penalty with no appeals for convicted cop killers 6 hours ago / News
Sessions campaign releases ad showcasing his stringent record on illegal immigration 7 hours ago / News
Barry Moore releases ad promoting his status as the only veteran in the AL-02 race 7 hours ago / News
Marsh: ‘Highly unlikely’ legislature passes lottery bill without package deal on gaming 8 hours ago / News
Jones, Shelby introduce Trump nominee Anna Manasco for confirmation to the federal judiciary 8 hours ago / News
Alabama House committee fails to advance ‘Gender is Real Legislative’ (GIRL) Act 9 hours ago / News
House Majority Ldr Ledbetter pledges improvements to mental health services in legislative session — ‘We’ve been able to move the ball further down the road than I ever anticipated’ 9 hours ago / News
Heroes use Altec truck to rescue woman from flooded car 10 hours ago / News
Reps. Pringle, Drummond introduce resolution supporting Alabama Airbus operations 10 hours ago / News
Private sector leaders from across Alabama call for the state legislature to back Ivey’s $25M pre-k expansion 11 hours ago / News
3 hours ago

Alabama Democrat proposes bill mandating all men have vasectomy at age 50 or after third child

MONTGOMERY — State Rep. Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham) on Thursday filed a bill that would mandate every Alabama man to undergo a vasectomy within one month of his 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first.

Democrats in the Alabama legislature last year brought up the possibility of introducing such a bill during the abortion debate on 2019’s HB 314, known as the Human Life Protection Act.

“Under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men,” states the introduction to Hollis’ new bill, HB 238.

The bill has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

HB 238 specifically would mandate each vasectomy occur at the respective man’s “own expense.”

During the debate on the Human Life Protection Act in 2019, Hollis read from a poem “If My Vagina was a Gun,” comparing the Second Amendment rights debate to the debate over a woman’s right to an abortion.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Senate committee votes down payday loan restrictions

An Alabama Senate committee has voted down a proposal to give payday lending customers longer to repay their loans.

Lawmakers voted 6-8 against the bill that would give borrowers 30 days to repay a loan instead of as little as 10 days.

76
Keep reading 76 WORDS

Senators who opposed it said they believed people would turn to internet lenders if the payday lending stores weren’t available in the state.

The committee vote was a blow to groups that have been seeking more restrictions on the industry.

Republican Sen. Tom Butler said the loans become debt traps for families.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

2 hours ago

Alabama’s A-Day game scheduled for April 18

The University of Alabama’s 2020 A-Day Game will be played April 18, with a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Byrant-Denny Stadium. The event is sponsored by Golden Flake.

Due to construction, the capacity of Bryant Denny on the day of the game will be 30,000 – 35,000. Fans not getting a seat will be able to watch the game at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on the big screen.

Gates will open at 10:00 a.m. and the Alumni Flag Football Game will begin at 10:30 a.m.

101
Keep reading 101 WORDS

The Walk of Fame ceremony will be at 11:15 a.m. The ceremony will entail the captains of the 2019 roster. Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney, DeVonta Smith and Tua Tagovailoa all will be addressing a crowd at Denny Chimes before leaving prints of their hands and cleats in the concrete.

The team will enter the stadium in the Walk of Champions at 11:50, and the game will constitute the 15th and final practice of the spring.

More information can be found at UAGameday.com

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

3 hours ago

Three members of Auburn Board of Trustees confirmed to another seven-year term

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate on Thursday confirmed Auburn University Trustees James Pratt, Clark Sahlie and BT Roberts to each serve another term on the board.

Members of the board serve seven-year terms, with nine representing Alabama congressional districts as they were constituted on January 1, 1961, and five others serving at-large.

175
Keep reading 175 WORDS

Pratt earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Auburn in 1972 and a law degree from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in 1978. Known as one of the state’s top trial attorneys, he currently leads James Pratt, LLC in Birmingham. He began representing the ninth district on Auburn’s board in April 2012.

Sahlie is a partner with North McDonough Properties in Montgomery. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from Auburn in 1988. Sahlie was first confirmed to represent the second district on Auburn’s board in April 2012.

Roberts, a 1972 Auburn graduate in Industrial Management, began serving on the Auburn board in April 2012, representing district one. He is the president of Roberts Brothers Commercial & Property Management in Mobile and a former chairman of the board of the New Orleans branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

All of the current members of the Auburn Board of Trustees can be found here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Alabama State Rep. Shaver reintroduces anti-infanticide bill

MONTGOMERY — State Rep. Ginny Shaver (R-Leesburg) on Thursday filed a “born-alive” bill that would be known as “Gianna’s Law.”

The legislation is named after a survivor of an attempted abortion who now travels the world telling her story. Shaver has met the woman (Gianna Jessen) and called her an inspiration.

Shaver originally introduced a version of this anti-infanticide legislation during the 2019 regular session of the Alabama legislature. Her bill last year passed the House, with Democrats in the chamber unanimously opposing the legislation. The legislation then stalled in the Senate over concerns from the medical community.

The 2019 legislation was introduced by Shaver after the publicized rise of support for infanticide amongst national Democrats, especially following in the wake of statements by policymakers in New York and Virginia. Her current legislation would also purport to safeguard against infanticide by requiring a doctor to administer the same level of medical care to a child born alive after an abortion attempt as they would any other child.

239
Keep reading 239 WORDS

Shaver has said, “There is no such thing as post-birth abortion. Think about those three words. That’s infanticide.”

“That’s what it is and what my bill does is in this situation where a child survives an abortion attempt and is born alive, it would require a physician to exercise the same reasonable care to preserve the life of the child that is born alive,” she continued. “When this happens, if there is any sign of breathing or any other sign of life … there would then exist a doctor-patient relationship between the doctor and the child so that he would be required to exercise the same degree of physical skill and care to make an effort to reasonably preserve the life and health of that child.”

House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) was the sole original cosponsor of Shaver’s bill last year and is listed as the first cosponsor this year on HB 248. He has been a strong pro-life voice throughout his time in office. Ledbetter is joined by 51 Republican colleagues, including Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia), in cosponsoring HB 248.

Shaver’s bill was filed shortly before State Rep. Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham) filed a bill that would mandate every Alabama man to undergo a vasectomy within one month of his 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Austal USA delivers first littoral combat ship in 2020

Austal USA delivered its 11th littoral combat ship (LCS) to the U.S. Navy on Wednesday. The future USS Kansas City is the first LCS to be delivered this year.

“It’s a testament to the work our team does to provide highly capable and affordable ships on-time and on-budget,” said Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle. “What’s also incredible is that our team has the capacity to increase our rate of delivery while maintaining schedule and cost.”

A press release noted:

409
Keep reading 409 WORDS

Upgrades on the LCS program continue to take shape both inline production and post-delivery. The Austal USA and General Dynamics Mission Systems team recently integrated a new over-the-horizon missile system capability onto the USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) prior to her deployment. Gabrielle Giffords and her sister ship, USS Montgomery (LCS 8), are currently deployed and meeting U.S. Navy operational requirements as more LCS prepare for deployment.

Five small surface combatants are presently under various stages of construction at Austal’s Alabama shipyard. The future USS Oakland (LCS 24) and USS Mobile (LCS 26) are preparing for sea trials. Assembly is underway on the future USS Savannah (LCS 28) and USS Canberra (LCS 30), and modules for the future USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) are under construction in Austal’s module manufacturing facility. Three more LCS are under contract through LCS 38.

“The LCS program has become invaluable to the U.S. Navy fleet deploying ships from both the east and west coast this past year,” Perciavalle continued. “The Montgomery and Gabrielle Giffords accompanying the fleet in the Pacific are doing their part to strengthen maritime security and regional stability with every port visit and exercise they participate in with our Pacific allies.”

More than 700 suppliers in 40 states contribute to the Independence-variant LCS program.

LCS is a “fast, agile, focused-mission platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation.” It is also equipped to defeat “asymmetric ‘ant-access’ threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft.”

In addition to the latest delivery of USS Kansas City, Austal is also under contract to build 14 Expeditionary Fast Transport vessels (EPF) for the U.S. Navy.

Austal USA is an advanced ship manufacturer headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, with operations in San Diego, Seattle, Portland and Singapore. Its headquarters and manufacturing facility are located on its state-of-the-art campus designed uniquely with moving assembly lines for module construction and guided by lean manufacturing principles.

Austal USA is positioned to support both commercial and government ship construction, as well as services and support worldwide. The company is under contract with the U.S. Navy to build the advanced small surface combatant Independence-variant littoral combat ship and the auxiliary ship expeditionary fast transport. With excellence awards in five consecutive years, Austal USA continues to be one of the safest shipyards in America and was ranked by Forbes as the 49th best midsize employer in the U.S.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

