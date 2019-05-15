Ivey signs nation’s strictest abortion ban into law — ‘Every life is a sacred gift from God’

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed into law HB 314 (the Alabama Human Life Protection Act), the bill sponsored by State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) that is aimed at getting the U.S. Supreme Court to re-examine Roe v. Wade on the basis of personhood.

This came after the Senate gave the bill final passage on Tuesday night.

The legislation criminalizes performing abortions, with performing an abortion becoming a Class A felony and attempting to perform an abortion becoming a Class C felony, except when the life of the mother is in danger.

Upon signing HB 314, Ivey released a statement, saying, “To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God.”

She acknowledged the new law will not go into effect as long as the Roe v. Wade precedent stands, as federal courts will almost certainly block the law’s enforcement.

Ivey emphasized, “To all Alabamians, I assure you that we will continue to follow the rule of law.”

“As citizens of this great country, we must always respect the authority of the U.S. Supreme Court even when we disagree with their decisions. Many Americans, myself included, disagreed when Roe v. Wade was handed down in 1973. The sponsors of this bill believe that it is time, once again, for the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit this important matter, and they believe this act may bring about the best opportunity for this to occur,” the governor outlined.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn