State Rep. John Rogers’ vile remarks, lack of media response the latest sign the Dems are in cahoots with the press

Any sane person can see the differences between Republicans and Democrats, even in Alabama, on the issue of abortion. Republicans think it is a mortal sin and a major failing by our society. Democrats view it as healthcare and a right.

Believe what you want, but Alabama voters have been very clear on their overall stance on the abortion issue in recent years; they are against it.

Amendment 2 passed in 2018 and the text of the Amendment is beyond clear.

It reads:

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended; to declare and otherwise affirm that it is the public policy of this state to recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, most importantly the right to life in all manners and measures appropriate and lawful; and to provide that the constitution of this state does not protect the right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.

Alabama is a pro-life state. Amendment 2 passed overwhelmingly.

See below:

Alabama Amendment 2 Result Votes Percentage Yes 916,061 59.01% No 636,438 40.99%

It should come as no surprise that Alabama’s pro-life legislators would use this as an impetus to move further on the abortion issue and even move to ban it outright. President Donald Trump’s appointment of pro-life justices to the Supreme Court created an opportunity for pro-lifers to go after the Roe vs. Wade ruling once and for all.

Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) proposed and passed the most restrictive pro-life bill you could pass. The bill has no exceptions for rape and incest, and it has the desire to directly challenge Roe vs. Wade. The bill passed 74-3, the margin was so large because most Democrats “took a walk” instead of voting no.

Before this walkout took place, two Democrats expressed themselves in a manner most vile.

Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) admitted that he believes abortion is murder and suggested it is better to “kill” these babies now instead of later after growing up in poverty and turning to crime.

He said, according to Alabama Political Reporter, “Some children are just unwanted. You either kill them now or you kill them later in the electric chair.”

He followed that up by saying, “I may bring a bill to force all men to have vasectomies. That would end this whole debate.”

Another insane statement by Rep. Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham) was covered by AL.com, but only partially.

Excerpt::

Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Birmingham read from a poem “If My Vagina was a Gun,” comparing the gun’s rights debate to the debate of a woman’s right to an abortion.

The entire poem is worse than you could imagine.

If My Vagina Was A Gun

By Katie Heim If my vagina was a gun, you would stand for its rights. You would ride on a bus and fight all the fights. If my vagina was a gun, you would treat it with care. You wouldn’t spill all its secrets, because, well, why go there? If my vagina was a gun you’d say what it holds is private. From cold dead hands we could pry; you surely would riot. If my vagina was a gun its rights would all be protected. No matter the body count or the children affected. If my vagina was a gun I could bypass security. Concealed carry laws would ensure I had purity. If my vagina was a gun, I wouldn’t have to beg you. I could hunt this great land and do all the things that men do. But my vagina’s not a gun. It’s a mightier thing. With a voice that rings true, making lawmaker’s ears ring. Vaginas aren’t delicate, they are muscular, magic. So stop messing with mine, with legislation that’s tragic. My vagina is here to demand from the source; listen to the voices of thousands or feel their full force.

Had Republicans done similar asinine things in favor of banning abortion, they would and should draw rebukes, calls for resignations and national media coverage would follow.

Elected officials would be hounded to respond to the comments.

But because the media and their Democrats are in cahoots, I wouldn’t hold my breath on any in-depth coverage of these comments in the mainstream media.

Point to this the next time someone asks, “Why can’t Alabama Democrats gain any ground in Alabama?”

