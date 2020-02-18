AL-02 GOP candidate Terri Hasdorff invites ‘out-of-touch’ Bloomberg to visit Alabama farms over controversial remarks

In response to Michael Bloomberg’s controversial comments that resurfaced over the weekend, Republican AL-02 candidate Terri Hasdorff has invited the New York billionaire to visit farms in Alabama.

The candidate said in a release, “I am appalled at how out-of-touch Mr. Bloomberg is about how much work goes into successful farming. I’m personally inviting him to Alabama’s Second District where I would be happy to take him to one of our nearly 10,000 farms and give him a tour.”

Hasdorff added, “[M]aybe we can even get him to roll up his sleeves and put in a little bit of real work!”

Bloomberg’s remarks, which date to 2016, were widely seen as disparaging the intelligence of farmers in America because he said he could “teach anyone how to be a farmer.” The divisive comments recently made the rounds on Twitter and other social media platforms.



Bloomberg on why farmers can’t work in information technology MB: “I can teach anyone how to be a farmer 1 dig a hole 2 put a seed in 3 put dirt on top 4 add water 5 up comes the corn” The skill 4information technology is completely different you need more grey matter#farmers pic.twitter.com/HM13tA6goz — Pete (@NYBackpacker) February 15, 2020

Hasdorff is running to succeed U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) in Alabama’s Second Congressional District. Though she has not fared well in the polls to date, she has been endorsed by two generals and has connections in Washington, D.C. from her time working in government.

“Alabama’s farmers are the backbone of our state,” Hasdorff said in the release. “The fact that someone like Michael Bloomberg feels he is entitled to belittle their hard work is appalling – but this is what the far left really thinks of real America. This is what out of touch Democrats and coastal elites believe. Mr. Bloomberg was just the one caught on tape.”

.@mikebloomberg doesn’t think farming is hard work. Well, I’m inviting him down to #AL02 to visit one of our farms & see what real work is. I’m running for Congress for our farmers. They can count on me to be a fighter for them! pic.twitter.com/UNuclWmRRu — Terri Hasdorff (@TerriforAL02) February 17, 2020

Hasdorff will compete at the ballot box against Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman, Prattville attorney Jessica Taylor, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) on March 3.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.