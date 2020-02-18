Video: Look inside Blue Origin’s new Huntsville rocket engine plant
Blue Origin officially opened its Huntsville manufacturing facility on Monday. The company will use the facility to manufacture its BE-4 rocket engines.
The opening was lauded by numerous industry leaders and Alabama’s elected officials across social media platforms.
It was an honor to help cut the ribbon on the new @blueorigin rocket engine plant in Huntsville this morning. This plant, and the other high tech industries that are moving here and expanding here, are a testament to how I believe this new decade is going to be Alabama's decade. pic.twitter.com/6KkDTV77vi
— Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) February 17, 2020
Huntsville truly is the propulsion capital of the world. Today’s opening of Blue Origin’s engine plant adds to our legacy. pic.twitter.com/FvYfyOnshM
— Tommy Battle (@TommyBattle) February 17, 2020
Congratulations and welcome to the neighborhood! Looking forward to seeing those BE4s rolling out the front door and into Decatur. #GoingToSpaceTogether. https://t.co/beh6KYBKJR
— Tory Bruno (@torybruno) February 17, 2020
Blue Origin’s BE-4 engine will power United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan rocket built in Decatur.
Watch this video produced by Blue Origin providing a sneak peek inside the pristine facility:
Our facility will be home to the next generation of rocket engines, as well as the next generation of engine builders. Join our team, which is soon to be 300 strong. https://t.co/LxlJu7DBfp pic.twitter.com/xrkvvJU96M
— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) February 17, 2020