Barry Moore releases ad promoting his status as the only veteran in the AL-02 race

Barry Moore’s campaign for Congress released a new ad Wednesday that showcases the candidate’s military service and his endorsements by four veterans in Alabama’s Second Congressional District.

The 30-second spot begins with images of Moore in uniform and as he intones, “As the only veteran in this race, I understand the importance of veterans to our nation.”

Moore, a Republican and former state representative from Enterprise, trained in the ROTC during his time at Auburn and served in the Army National Guard for six years.

He says in the ad “I’ve worn those combat boots, I know what it is like.”



The ad closes with footage of Buddy Keen and Scotty Johnson, who spent a combined 79 years in the U.S. Army. Both men declare, “I support Barry Moore.”

The campaign advised that they will be making a video available on social media within the next few days where Keen, Johnson and the two other veterans pictured at the end of the ad share more in-depth testimonials about why they are supporting Moore.

At one point in 1992, Moore was notified that he would be deployed as part of Operation Desert Storm, but the war ended while his unit was receiving gas mask training at a military base in the western United States.

Moore had achieved the rank of E5 Staff Sergeant when he received his honorable discharge.

In a release from his campaign, Moore brings up his time as chairman of the House Military and Veteran’s Affairs Committee while he served in the Alabama legislature. He says of his time in that role, “I’m proud of the bills I helped get passed, to give employment license reciprocity with other states to military spouses, in-state tuition to military dependents, to bring the Red Tails to Montgomery and more.”

Moore also points out the extensive impact the military has on Alabama’s Second Congressional District. The area is home to Maxwell Air Force Base in the Montgomery area and Fort Rucker in the Wiregrass region.

Moore adds about his district, “Thousands of servicemen and women and Veterans live and work here. The military is the number two driver of our economy, right after agriculture. We need someone in Congress who can represent them fully, not only to keep our country strong, but to keep our district growing.”

The campaign further notes that the Moores are a military family. The former representatives’ father and grandfather both served. His brother just retired from the Marines after achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, and the candidates’ daughter recently married an Army Ranger.

On March 3, Barry Moore will compete at the ballot box with Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman, Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor and former Alabama Attorney General Troy King for the Republican nomination to the seat being vacated by Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery).

Watch:





Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.