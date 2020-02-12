Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

Jeff Coleman releases ad focused on his role as a father to daughters

Congressional candidate Jeff Coleman released an ad on Wednesday in which he seeks to play up his role as an old fashioned family man.

The 30-second spot features Coleman brandishing a baseball bat called “The Respect Her.” The candidate describes how every time one of his three daughters brought home a date he would have a chat with the boy in question. After the conversation, they would then have to agree to sign the bat.

That is, they would sign the bat after Coleman had talked to them about “respect, boundaries, honor and integrity.”

The campaign says the ad will play in the Montgomery and Dothan media markets.

In the ad, Coleman notes that he would both ask his daughters’ permission before interviewing their dates, and the boys in question did not have to sign if they did not agree with Coleman’s values.

A release from the campaign notes that Coleman learned of the practice from the book Interviewing Your Daughter’s Date by Dennis Rainey.

A businessman from Dothan, Coleman will be competing against Prattville attorney Jessica Taylor, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) for the Republican nomination to Alabama’s Second Congressional District. The current occupant of the seat, U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery), is not seeking reelection.

Coleman on Wednesday was endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He has also been endorsed by the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

Coleman’s campaign did not specify how extensive the ad buy attached to the spot will be. Coleman has significantly outpaced the rest of the field in fundraising, and he had $491,373 in his campaign account as of January 1.

Coleman concludes the ad smiling and tapping his hand with the bat, saying, “I protected my girls like I’ll protect your family in Congress. Sometimes, a little visual aid helps.”

Watch:

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

3 hours ago

Small business report reveals sustained confidence in the economy, workforce needs

Optimism among small businesses continues to climb, according to the latest National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) report.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index hit the top 10% of all readings in its 46-year history.

NFIB chief economist William Dunkelberg underscored the health of the current environment for small business.

“2020 is off to an explosive start for the small business economy, with owners expecting increased sales, earnings, and higher wages for employees,” he said in a statement from his organization following the report’s release. “Small businesses continue to build on the solid foundation of supportive federal tax policies and a deregulatory environment that allows owners to put an increased focus on operating and growing their businesses.”

327
The report also revealed another essential area of focus for small business in this state.

“The report reflects the No. 1 issue facing Alabama businesses: the lack of a qualified, trained workforce,” stated NFIB Alabama state director Rosemary Elebash. “Alabama’s unemployment rate stands at 2.7 percent, which is below the national average, but small business owners here are scrambling to backfill jobs as their workforce is hired by other companies.”

Estimates are that the state will need to produce an additional 500,000 trained workers within the next five years to address the impending workforce needs of Alabama’s economy.

Elebash outlined her organization’s effort with state leaders to seek solutions to this building dilemma.

“NFIB is working with the Ivey administration to promote the new State Office of Apprenticeship and the Alabama Community College system’s efforts to create curriculums that address the needs of employers around the state,” she noted.

Earlier this week, a study group assembled by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth reported its findings and recommendations after months examining the issue.

Its primary recommendation was the creation of a cabinet-level coordinating agency called the Office of Talent and Workforce Development.

The report also calls for increased investment in areas highlighted by many of the state’s pre-existing workforce development initiatives; technical education, STEM classes for K-12 students, coordination between government and industry, and bringing people back into the workforce through retraining.

RELATED: Workforce development identified as most pressing issue at Yellowhammer small business panel

Elebash believes the commission’s report addresses some important concerns for all employers in the state.

“The Lt. Gov.’s Commission on 21st Century Workforce report strongly supports expanding Alabama’s workforce for small and large employers in metro and rural areas,” she emphasized to Yellowhammer News. “The report supports expanding workforce to include apprenticeships and career coaches at the secondary school level. The goal of having 500,000 new employees by 2025 will require the participation of all business sectors and small business owners look forward to participating.”

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

3 hours ago

Bill in Alabama Senate would make ‘sanctuary city’ policies Class C felonies

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate’s Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development Committee on Wednesday advanced a bill by State Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) that would explicitly make it a Class C felony under state law for local government officials to intentionally not fully comply with federal immigration law and officials.

Under existing Alabama law, the State itself is already prohibited from adopting policies or practices that limits or restricts the enforcement of federal immigration laws. The current statute currently includes civil penalties for relevant violations.

SB 108 would make it a crime for any public official or agency of the state (specifically including any of its municipalities or counties) to intentionally adopt a policy or practice that limits or restricts the enforcement of federal immigration laws, or that restricts its officers in the enforcement of state law.

Orr’s bill would make it law that, “It is the policy of this state to discharge illegal immigration by complying with all federal immigration laws and assisting and fully cooperating with federal immigration authorities in the enforcement of federal immigration laws.”

254
Screenshot from a portion of SB 108:

(Underlined text denotes new language under the statute)

The fiscal note for the legislation states, “Senate Bill 108 as introduced could increase the administrative obligations of the counties and municipalities of the state by requiring them to fully comply with and support the enforcement of federal immigration laws. Additionally, this bill could increase receipts to the State General Fund from fines; increase receipts to the State General Fund, county general funds and other funds to which court costs are deposited; and could increase the obligations of the State General Fund, district attorneys, the Board of Pardons and Paroles, community corrections programs, and the Department of Corrections by an undetermined amount dependent upon the number of persons charged with and convicted of the offenses provided by the bill and the penalties imposed.”

During Wednesday’s committee meeting, State Sen. Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) carried the bill for Orr, who was in his district for the funeral of State Rep. Terri Collins’ (R-Decatur) husband. Livingston advised that Orr intends to bring an amendment to SB 108 on the Senate floor that would change the criminal penalty under the legislation to a misdemeanor rather than a Class C felony.

The committee voted 7-3 to give SB 108 a favorable report. Both Democrats on the committee, State Sens. Vivian Davis-Figures (D-Mobile) and Malika Sanders-Fortier (D-Selma), voted against advancing the bill.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

The tax on food won’t be ended by adding another tax — it’s time we acknowledge that

There will be no removal of the grocery tax in Alabama any time soon.

There it is, that’s the column.

Why? Simple. There is roughly $400 million at issue here, and no serious plan exists that can be enacted that will make up that revenue.

458
That $400 million goes to the Education Trust Fund, and there is a better chance of Alabama legalizing prostitution than there is of the Alabama Education Association and their legislators agreeing to a budget that has a cut that large in it.

In fact, Governor Kay Ivey has already proposed pay raises this year, and we all know that impacts the cost for teachers’ retirement in the future, so that pay raise has more impact than just the pay to the educators this year.

There is nothing wrong with this. The teachers have a guaranteed retirement system, and while that is not economically viable in the long term, good for them.

The latest plan to address the grocery tax comes from a Republican legislator, which is a nice twist on the issue.

State Representative Andrew Jones’ (R-Centre) version recoups lost revenue by placing a cap on the amount Alabamians can deduct on their state income taxes based on their federal income tax liability.

Confused? Good.

Let me make this simple: it’s a tax increase.

By capping the deduction you can take, you will have to pay more.

Because it is a tax increase, it will require a three-fifths majority of both chambers in the Alabama legislature to approve placing a constitutional amendment referendum on a future ballot. The voters will then get to go to the polls and vote for a tax increase.

So Alabama voters will get to vote on new taxes? Yes.

It fails.

The ads will say, “You won’t pay, they will!”

It still fails.

The editorials will whine, “It’s for the children, we have to keep this money coming in!”

It fails bigly.

All of this is moot because most legislators are not going to be willing to attempt to cut one tax and then raise another while their name gets tied to the tax increase.

This won’t pass the legislature.

They will tell us, “It’s revenue-neutral!”

It fails and would scar anyone who votes for it.

The solution to this exists, and it is painfully obvious, phase the tax out.

Because the state is so reliant on this $400 million, phase it out over a decade and you will hardly miss the $40 million a year out of a $7 billion-plus budget.

A bill to end the sales tax on food passed the Alabama State House in 2008 and died in the State Senate. It comes up every year and it fails every year.

This year will be no different.

This debate has been going on for a long time, and shows no sign of ending anytime soon, at least not the way it is being proposed now.

If legislators want this tax gone, it is time for the state to slowly ween itself off of it.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

4 hours ago

Flowers: Legislative session begins – Priority will be resolving prison problems

The 2020 legislative session, which began last week, will be the second session of Governor Kay Ivey’s administration. For the second straight year, she and the legislature will be facing a major obstacle.

The prison problem is the paramount issue for the year. The state must address and resolve this dilemma or the federal authorities will take over our prisons.

The U.S. Justice Department has decreed that the constitutional rights of inmates are being violated because they are in overcrowded conditions which can lead to extreme violence. The federal justice officials say overcrowding and excess violence is caused by a shortage of staff and beds for inmates.

634
Our men’s prisons are at 170 percent of the system’s capacity. In the past few weeks it has gone from bad to worse with a forced transfer of more than 600 inmates from Holman Prison. Our Holman correctional facility is generally where our most hardened criminals are housed.

Gov. Ivey and this legislature did not cause this problem. It has been building up and festering for years. The chickens have just come home to roost under her watch but she is attempting to handle the problem adroitly.

The Governor and her administration have worked openly and pragmatically with the Justice Department in clearly defined negotiations. It might be added that the Justice Department has worked congruently and candidly with the Ivey administration and given them clear guidelines in order to avoid federal intervention.

Gov. Ivey and the Justice Department are taking a harmonious approach, which is a far cry from the Gov. George Wallace versus Judge Frank Johnson demagogic rhubarb of past years. In that case, the state lost and we lost in a big way. When the federal courts take over a state’s prison system, they dictate and enforce their edicts and simply give the state the bill. It is a pretty large, unpredictable price tag. The feds always win.

Gov. Ivey will take information from a study group she appointed, led by former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Champ Lyons as well as negotiate with the Justice Department and offer proposals they need from the legislature along with administrative decisions to remedy the prison problem.

Leading the legislative efforts will be State Senator Cam Ward who has been the lead dog in the prison reform efforts. The problem hopefully will be resolved during this session.

Gov. Ivey will not use the approach she did last year with rebuild Alabama when she adjourned the regular session and placed the legislature in special session to address the issue on a solo stand-alone platform. It will be tackled within the confines of the regular session. If the solution is to build three new, modern men’s prisons the state will be faced with some heavy lifting because the big question becomes, how do we pay for them?

The answer may be in a lottery. For the umpteenth year, a proposal to let Alabamians vote to keep the money from lottery tickets in our state coffers. We are one of only four states in America who derive no money from lottery proceeds. We are surrounded on all four sides of our state by sister southern states that reap the benefits of our citizens’ purchase of lottery tickets. This could be the year that the legislature votes to allow their constituents the right to vote yes or no to keep our own money.

You can bet your bottom dollar that if it gets on the ballot, it will pass. Alabamians, both Democratic and Republican, will vote for passage. Even if they do not have any interest in purchasing a lottery ticket. They are tired of seeing their money go to Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi or Florida. Those that like to buy them are tired of driving to our neighboring states to give them money for their school children and roads.

It also may have a better chance of getting to the voters this year because the sponsor, Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) is a respected veteran and chairman of the House Ways and Means General Fund Committee. His proposal is also a very simple paper lottery.

However, for the first time, Gov. Ivey addressed the issue in her State of the State Address. She is calling for a study commission on the subject which could further delay our having a lottery.

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.

6 hours ago

Poarch Creek Tribal Chair Bryan on ‘billion-dollar’ gaming proposal: ‘We have always been open to negotiate’

MONTGOMERY — For some time now, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians have been promoting their “Winning for Alabama” gaming proposal on various mediums throughout Alabama, which as advertised would give the state of Alabama $1 billion upfront and at least $350 million annually beyond that.

During a sit-down interview that aired on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Poarch Creek Indians Tribal Chair & CEO Stephanie Bryan elaborated on that proposal, noting that this push would be contingent on whatever compact was negotiated with the state. However, she said the Poarch Creeks were willing to negotiate beyond this current proposal.

“The Department of Interior would be the compact negotiations, and that is all part of the billion-dollar package,” Bryan said to “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I think that is the point that people are missing. Right now, we are the only game in town that has provided a lucrative plan that will generate $1 billion in revenue the first year, and $350 million every year after that, plus whatever revenue the lottery will generate after that as well. People think it is that one-time $1 billion, but it is not. It is reoccurring.”

441
Bryan argued for so-called “destination resorts,” which have been proposed in Birmingham and a location in northeastern Alabama, either in Jackson, Dekalb or Cherokee Counties.

She also insisted the Poarch Band of Creek Indians would be willing to negotiate on the proposal, adding that thus far, no one else has offered a proposal despite pledging to provide one.

“We have always been open to negotiate for the past decade,” Bryan said. “I’ve been in leadership since 2006 and served as a vice-chair. The state has talked about gaming for that many years. We have always been open. We were told two years ago someone was going to bring a plan to the table, and it never made it to the table. So, we see the importance of bringing a plan, and we brought a lucrative plan to the table. I’m not sure where the other operators are, what those true discussions are taking place — but all I know is the Poarch Band of Creek Indians has offered a lucrative plan that will protect the integrity of gaming, that will generate $1 billion in the first year to the state of Alabama, $350 million after that. It could be more than $350 million if we build the destination resorts — it could be more than $350 million, plus the state would get the revenues off of a clean lottery.”

Bryan expressed her optimism and vowed that she and her organization were equipped to deal with the regulatory side of the gaming issue.

“I want to be really optimistic,” she said. “When you talk about $1 billion that is generated in one year, and then the revenue that it would generate year after year after year, you would think there would be a lot of people optimistic to say, ‘Hey, this is a great plan for the state. We know how to operate gaming. We’ve done it, and we’ve done it well. I used to be a regulator myself. I served on our tribal gaming commission. I presented regulations to the National Indian Gaming Commission in Washington, D.C., to protect the integrity of gaming. We know how to do it, and we know how to do it right. Therefore, we want to be of assistance to the state of Alabama and do what we can to generate as much revenue as we possibly can in the state.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

