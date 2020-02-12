Jeff Coleman releases ad focused on his role as a father to daughters

Congressional candidate Jeff Coleman released an ad on Wednesday in which he seeks to play up his role as an old fashioned family man.

The 30-second spot features Coleman brandishing a baseball bat called “The Respect Her.” The candidate describes how every time one of his three daughters brought home a date he would have a chat with the boy in question. After the conversation, they would then have to agree to sign the bat.

That is, they would sign the bat after Coleman had talked to them about “respect, boundaries, honor and integrity.”



The campaign says the ad will play in the Montgomery and Dothan media markets.

In the ad, Coleman notes that he would both ask his daughters’ permission before interviewing their dates, and the boys in question did not have to sign if they did not agree with Coleman’s values.

A release from the campaign notes that Coleman learned of the practice from the book Interviewing Your Daughter’s Date by Dennis Rainey.

A businessman from Dothan, Coleman will be competing against Prattville attorney Jessica Taylor, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) for the Republican nomination to Alabama’s Second Congressional District. The current occupant of the seat, U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery), is not seeking reelection.

Coleman on Wednesday was endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He has also been endorsed by the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

Coleman’s campaign did not specify how extensive the ad buy attached to the spot will be. Coleman has significantly outpaced the rest of the field in fundraising, and he had $491,373 in his campaign account as of January 1.

Coleman concludes the ad smiling and tapping his hand with the bat, saying, “I protected my girls like I’ll protect your family in Congress. Sometimes, a little visual aid helps.”

Watch:

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.