Poll shows tight race for second runoff spot in AL-02 GOP primary

With just six days to go until Alabama’s March 3 primary election, Yellowhammer News has obtained new non-internal polling in the AL-02 Republican contest to succeed U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery).

A national polling firm conducted a survey on behalf of the Alabama Forestry Association, which has not endorsed in the race, from February 20-25 of 403 likely GOP primary voters via live telephone calls. Of the calls, 64.52% were made to cell phones while 35.48% were made to landlines. The margin of error was approximately ±5%.

On the ballot test (when voters were asked who they plan to vote for in the primary), Jeff Coleman led with 30.02%. He was followed by Jessica Taylor (17.62%), Barry Moore (16.63%) and Troy King (15.38%). 19.85% of the respondents were undecided.

The survey also asked for voters’ second choice.

On that second choice ballot test, King led with 22.12%, followed by Coleman (17.13%), Moore (15.89%) and Taylor (13.40%).

Favorability and name recognition were also measured during the survey.

Coleman boasts over 90% name identification according to the results. Of respondents, 20.60% viewed him very favorably, compared to 26.80% somewhat favorably, 11.41% very unfavorably and 14.89% somewhat unfavorably. Finally, 16.87% had heard of him but had no opinion.

Next came King with 87.59% name ID. Of respondents, 9.93% viewed King very favorably, compared to 26.05% somewhat favorably, 17.62% very unfavorably and 14.39% somewhat unfavorably. Finally, 19.60% had heard of him but had no opinion.

Moore followed with 77.92% name identification. Of respondents, 16.38% viewed Moore very favorably, compared to 20.35% somewhat favorably, 7.94% very unfavorably and 9.18% somewhat unfavorably. Finally, 24.07% had heard of him but had no opinion.

Taylor had the least amount of name ID, coming in at 57.07%. Of respondents, 15.14% viewed Taylor very favorably, compared to 14.89% somewhat favorably, 3.47% very unfavorably and 5.96% somewhat unfavorably. Finally, 17.62% had heard of her but had no opinion.

In an email to its members, the Alabama Forestry Association advised, “First, clearly there will be a runoff and Coleman will be one of the participants. The question is who will be the second candidate? Right now it is a statistical dead heat, but Taylor appears to have the most upside potential as she currently only has 57% name recognition.”

