Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Reed, South celebrate nearly $1.4 billion in recent West Alabama coal investments 6 mins ago / News
Bipartisan group of Alabama legislative leaders unveils major mental health package 53 mins ago / News
Manufacture Alabama elects chair, vice chair 2 hours ago / News
Aderholt: Alabama’s economic boom should be heard and felt across the state 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Birmingham 14-year-old selected on ‘The Voice’ 3 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Poll shows tight race for second runoff spot in AL-02 GOP primary 3 hours ago / News
Alabama House approves bill that would allow disabled veterans to purchase lifetime hunting and fishing licenses at reduced cost 7 hours ago / News
‘Warrior for Truth’: Sessions releases ad with six days left until Alabama’s primary 7 hours ago / News
7 Things: Jones votes for abortion after a fetus feels pain, Democrats slaughter each other, new monument law is happening and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
Club for Growth drops ad touting AL-01 GOP hopeful Bill Hightower as a ‘fighter’ 8 hours ago / News
Alabama Power helping girls discover world of engineering 10 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Shelby, Rogers call on Congress to pass supplemental coronavirus funding 23 hours ago / News
Crimson Tide to host 2020 Clinic of Champions 24 hours ago / Sports
Doug Jones votes against ‘pain-capable’ abortion ban 1 day ago / News
Greg Shaw releases second ad in Alabama Supreme Court reelection bid 1 day ago / Politics
Alabama Senate committee approves update of Memorial Preservation Act 1 day ago / News
Birmingham Promise scholarship fund receives $3M from area corporations 1 day ago / News
Alabama Senate committee votes to eliminate Office of the State Auditor 1 day ago / News
ASU event marks 60th anniversary of sit-in against segregation 1 day ago / News
Three Jackson County first responders honored for heroic actions during marina fire 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

Poll shows tight race for second runoff spot in AL-02 GOP primary

With just six days to go until Alabama’s March 3 primary election, Yellowhammer News has obtained new non-internal polling in the AL-02 Republican contest to succeed U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery).

A national polling firm conducted a survey on behalf of the Alabama Forestry Association, which has not endorsed in the race, from February 20-25 of 403 likely GOP primary voters via live telephone calls. Of the calls, 64.52% were made to cell phones while 35.48% were made to landlines. The margin of error was approximately ±5%.

On the ballot test (when voters were asked who they plan to vote for in the primary), Jeff Coleman led with 30.02%. He was followed by Jessica Taylor (17.62%), Barry Moore (16.63%) and Troy King (15.38%). 19.85% of the respondents were undecided.

The survey also asked for voters’ second choice.

On that second choice ballot test, King led with 22.12%, followed by Coleman (17.13%), Moore (15.89%) and Taylor (13.40%).

Favorability and name recognition were also measured during the survey.

Coleman boasts over 90% name identification according to the results. Of respondents, 20.60% viewed him very favorably, compared to 26.80% somewhat favorably, 11.41% very unfavorably and 14.89% somewhat unfavorably. Finally, 16.87% had heard of him but had no opinion.

Next came King with 87.59% name ID. Of respondents, 9.93% viewed King very favorably, compared to 26.05% somewhat favorably, 17.62% very unfavorably and 14.39% somewhat unfavorably. Finally, 19.60% had heard of him but had no opinion.

Moore followed with 77.92% name identification. Of respondents, 16.38% viewed Moore very favorably, compared to 20.35% somewhat favorably, 7.94% very unfavorably and 9.18% somewhat unfavorably. Finally, 24.07% had heard of him but had no opinion.

Taylor had the least amount of name ID, coming in at 57.07%. Of respondents, 15.14% viewed Taylor very favorably, compared to 14.89% somewhat favorably, 3.47% very unfavorably and 5.96% somewhat unfavorably. Finally, 17.62% had heard of her but had no opinion.

In an email to its members, the Alabama Forestry Association advised, “First, clearly there will be a runoff and Coleman will be one of the participants. The question is who will be the second candidate? Right now it is a statistical dead heat, but Taylor appears to have the most upside potential as she currently only has 57% name recognition.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 mins ago

Reed, South celebrate nearly $1.4 billion in recent West Alabama coal investments

Three recently announced investments alone in West Alabama amount to almost $1.4 billion in funds being spent on the area’s coal industry.

Last week, Brookwood-based Warrior Met Coal announced a historic expansion of its operations. A “world-class” longwall mine will be built near the company’s existing mines located on the Blue Creek reserves.

The company expects to invest approximately $550 to $600 million over the next five years to develop this project, with a total estimated investment approaching $700 million when all is said and done.

This came after Alabama’s Shoal Creek seaborne metallurgical coal mine was purchased for $387 million in 2019 by Peabody Energy. Additionally, Murray acquired the Oak Grove met coal mine in Jefferson County last year as well, with that investment totaling approximately $300 million.

372
Keep reading 372 WORDS

Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper), who represents parts of Tuscaloosa, Walker, Jefferson, Fayette and Winston Counties, said in a statement to Yellowhammer News, “Coal production has always been important to our community. I am pleased that the business continues to see the value of our region as a leader in coal production not just in our state or region but in the whole country.”

Reed extolled the amount of total investment between the projects, adding, “The impact if you include job creation is being felt across the entire region and is a major contributor to Alabama having its strongest economy in history.”

He also pointed to the impact that the historic deepening and widening of the Port of Mobile ship channel will have on the coal industry, as well as the coal industry’s benefit to the Port and its other customers. Funding for the Port project was secured on the federal side by U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) and through the Rebuild Alabama Act on the state side.

This was also an area of discussion at last week’s Yellowhammer Connection event, which featured Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia).

The coal industry accounts for approximately 50% of the Port’s total annual revenue. “So the impact is being felt from the coast to the Tennessee valley,” Reed noted.

“I would like to thank my colleagues in the House as well as Governor Ivey and her staff for making this kind of high -level development possible,” he concluded.

State Rep. Kyle South (R-Fayette) also hailed the announcement regarding Warrior Met Coal’s Blue Creek expansion, as well as what the trend of positive economic news for the state’s met coal industry means on a broader scale.

“This is great news for all of west Alabama,” South stated. “The high-quality jobs that will be created as a result of this expansion will make a huge impact on our communities. As we continue to see momentum in the coal industry, that means more coal leaving our port, and more coal going up and down our rivers, and we can continue the economic growth we are experiencing in our state.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
53 mins ago

Bipartisan group of Alabama legislative leaders unveils major mental health package

MONTGOMERY — Alabama House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) on Wednesday led other members of the House and Senate leadership in announcing a major legislative package designed to expand and improve the mental health services available to citizens of the state.

Leaders on hand on Wednesday included the majority and minority leaders in both chambers, as well as Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL), Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia).

The mental health initiative is being undertaken at the personal request of Governor Kay Ivey, who highlighted the important issue during her 2020 State of the State Address earlier this month.

“Mental health affects every segment of our society, and it directly impacts important state government issues like public education, public safety, workforce development, economic expansion, public health, and others,” Ledbetter stated. “Addressing the mental health services offered by the state will give new hope and needed help to thousands of our fellow Alabamians and the friends and family members who love them.”

The package, which includes both Republicans and Democrats as sponsors, contains the following five pieces of legislation:

595
Keep reading 595 WORDS

A School Service Coordinator Bill sponsored by Ledbetter and Sen. Rodger Smitherman (D-Birmingham) requires each school system within the state to employ a mental health service coordinator subject to legislative appropriation.

A 72-Hour Hold Bill sponsored by Rep. Wes Allen (R-Troy) and Sen. Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva) authorizes law enforcement officers to place individuals who are believed to have mental illness and pose a threat to themselves or others under 72-hour protective custody, which invcludes transportation to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

A CIT Training Bill sponsored by Rep. Rex Reynolds (R-Huntsville) and Sen. Andrew Jones (R-Centre) requires the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission to provide mandatory crisis intervention training and continuing education to law enforcement officers.

A Crisis Care Center joint resolution by Rep. Randall Shedd (R-Fairview) and Sen. Garlan Gudger (R-Cullman) calls for the immediate creation and funding of three 24-hour crisis care centers, which serve as an alternative to costly hospital and emergency room visits by providing suicide prevention and other mental health services on an immediate, walk-in basis.

A Stepping Up joint resolution by House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) and Sen. Steve Livingston (R- Scottsboro) encourages Alabama’s 67 counties to implement and embrace the Stepping Up initiative, which seeks to reduce the number of individuals in jail with mental illness.

Ainsworth said that providing additional access to mental health services will assist the state’s efforts to recruit new jobs, business and industries.

“Since taking office, I have focused my efforts on workforce development, and mental health is certainly an important factor in that area,” Ainsworth advised. “Providing a trained and qualified workforce to businesses that locate and expand here requires us to have workers who are both physically healthy and mentally healthy.”

McCutcheon added that addressing deficiencies in mental health access coincides with his ongoing desire to resolve long-neglected problems facing our state.

“The last time Alabama emphasized mental health services without a court order occurred in the 1960s when Lurleen Wallace passed a $43 million bond issue, which is equivalent to $300 million today,” McCutcheon remarked. “Just like the Legislature is addressing problems with our roads, bridges, and prisons, it is time to quit kicking the can down the road with regards to mental health.”

Marsh underlined the bi-partisan nature of the mental health effort.

“Studies estimate that one in four Americans suffer from a diagnosable mental health disorder, so simple math tells us that each one of us, whether we are aware or not, knows someone who is struggling,” Marsh outlined. “Mental health is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue. It’s a simple issue of providing needed services that will help reduce recidivism in our prisons, improve performance in our schools, and enhance the quality of life for all Alabamians.”

Alabama Department of Mental Health Commissioner Lynn Beshear, an Ivey cabinet member, expressed appreciation that the legislative and executive branches of government are uniting their powers to address a growing problem.

“The fact that the governor and the Legislature are working so closely and cooperatively on this issues demonstrates its importance to Alabama and its citizens,” Beshear said. “The Alabama Department of Mental Health works hard to provide the best services possible with the dollars we are given, but this legislative initiative and intense emphasis will help us to literally save lives and provide hope where it does not currently exist.”

RELATED: House Majority Ldr Ledbetter pledges improvements to mental health services in legislative session — ‘We’ve been able to move the ball further down the road than I ever anticipated’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Manufacture Alabama elects chair, vice chair

Manufacture Alabama (MA) this week announced that the organization’s board of directors has elected Carl Gunter as the new board chair. Gunter, the mill manager of International Paper in Prattville, will serve a two-year term effective February 4, 2020.

Gunter succeeds David Hendrixson, executive vice president and plant manager of Decatur’s Daikin, America. Hendrixson will continue to serve on the board of directors.

“I am excited to lead Manufacture Alabama’s board of directors and work closely with the Manufacture Alabama team to execute our mission to make Alabama the best business and political location in the United States for manufacturers,” Gunter said in a statement. “I want to thank the Manufacture Alabama board of directors for its confidence in me to serve as board chair and thank David Hendrixson for the past year of his leadership.”

Additionally, the Manufacture Alabama board of directors elected Jason Slinkard as the new board vice chair. Slinkard is the site director at BASF in Mcintosh.

137
Keep reading 137 WORDS

Marty Parker, customer relations, quality and logistics manager for Packaging Corporation of American, was reelected as board treasurer while Paul Vercher, director of governmental affairs for United States Steel Corporation, was reelected as secretary of the board.

“I am very pleased to announce that Carl Gunter is assuming the role of our board chair at Manufacture Alabama. As an active board member for three years, Carl is incredibly familiar with our association and will bring a tremendous amount of expertise as a mill manager to his role as board chair,” added George Clark, president of Manufacture Alabama. “I would also like to thank David Hendrixson for his service as our board chair and we are excited he is still serving on our board.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Aderholt: Alabama’s economic boom should be heard and felt across the state

When I was growing up in Haleyville, I can remember people in July and August saying, “it’s hotter’n blue blazes outside.” Well, you could certainly describe America and Alabama’s current economic boom as being “hotter’n blue blazes.” Alabama’s economy is scorching hot, with the lowest unemployment numbers in our state’s history. One county economic development director told me that “if you want a job, you can find one right now.”

I don’t doubt that’s true, but unfortunately, it also depends on what part of the state you live in. If you are willing and able to drive a couple of hours to and from work, then you certainly have many more options. Our Defense and Space industries are experiencing tremendous growth. Agriculture is booming. Alabama is the nation’s second-largest producer of poultry – and that’s a good thing.

506
Keep reading 506 WORDS

But we can do even better. A lot of people can’t commute long distances every day to reach good jobs, so we’ve got to bring the jobs to them. I believe we can bring high paying, quality jobs to every corner of the 4th District and Alabama and rural America as a whole. We need to rebuild our essential manufacturing base – and that’s something that President Trump has focused on.

And to build upon that, we must prioritize building up our infrastructure. We must expand high-speed internet to every square mile of the 4th District and North Alabama. We must protect rural hospitals and clinics to make sure people everywhere have access to high-quality healthcare. And we must ensure we have a highly trained workforce with the skills employers are looking for.

During a recent visit to a locally owned business in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, I was told they have jobs available, but they can’t find candidates who can pass a drug test. This is why I worked in Congress to allocate more than a billion dollars to fight the opioid epidemic. A highly skilled workforce is essential, but we also need a workforce that isn’t dependent on illegal substances to get through the day. Lack of employment and dependency on drugs is an evil and all-consuming cycle. We can break that cycle.

We also need to make sure our trade policies are based on common sense. We want to increase trade by eliminating unfair foreign trade policies. President Trump did that in the U.S.- Mexico- Canadian (USMCA) trade deal, which opens more markets for American products and helps make America more competitive. That makes a big difference for our farmers, manufacturers, businesses and for consumers. We’ll have more opportunities for common-sense trade deals in the coming years.

It’s also time for us to stop associating social status and class on whether someone has a four-year college degree. Trust me, I know many people who have bachelor’s and master’s degrees that aren’t worth the paper they’re written on. And at the same time, I’ve heard of people who have two-year welding degrees from colleges like Wallace State who are making money we normally associate with a doctor.

Two-year associate degrees and high school vocational classes are just as valuable to our economic wellbeing than an economics degree from Harvard. If someone aspires to achieve a four-year degree, that’s great, but they should never be celebrated more than the person who decides to open his own plumbing business. This is why I’m so supportive of our state’s two-year college system and our vocational schools.

Alabama has so much economic potential. I hope you will join me in making sure we see this economic expansion continues in places like Huntsville, but also expands into places like Lamar, DeKalb and Fayette counties. There’s no reason we shouldn’t all be able to take part in how hot the Alabama economy is right now. As we also used to say in Haleyville, it’s 100 degrees in the shade!

U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt is a Republican from Haleyville.

Show less
3 hours ago

Birmingham 14-year-old selected on ‘The Voice’

Birmingham teenager Levi Watkins’ might be Alabama’s next famous music act to get a big break from a musical competition show.

NBC’s “The Voice” singing competition show aired his audition Tuesday night, and the young man was selected to go on to the main competition.

The 14-year-old performed a cover of Train’s song “Hey Soul Sister” that roused the crowd and especially impressed country star Blake Shelton, who chose Levi to be a competitor on Team Blake.

156
Keep reading 156 WORDS

Watkins will be one of the show’s youngest contestants ever. The minimum age for a contestant is 13.

“When you guys didn’t turn around it was the worst move of your whole Voice careers” Shelton exclaimed to the other three judges, all of whom passed on Watkins.

“I don’t want his to turn into ‘I can’t believe you’re 14′ because that was an incredible vocal,” added Shelton.

“Levi, what I loved about your performance was how interesting and inventive your intro was,” said Voice judge and famed musician John Legend.

Watkins’ performance seems to be wowing people across the internet in addition to the judges on the show. The video of his audition was No. 5 on Youtube’s Trending Videos list for Wednesday morning.

Alabamians interested in following how Levi does need to stay tuned to “The Voice” on NBC this season.

Watch:

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less