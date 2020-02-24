Barry Moore makes closing pitch in latest ad — ‘I’ve done it’

In an ad released Monday, former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) makes his closing pitch to AL-02 voters with eight days to go before the primary election.

In the 30-second spot, Moore touts his proven track record with respect to the issues he feels voters in his district care most about.

Moore argues that his early endorsement of now-President Donald Trump, his commitment to term limits, his conservative track record in the Alabama Statehouse and his service in the military make him the best choice to represent Alabamas Second District.



After bringing up each of those topics, Moore declares, “I’ve done it.”

Two of Moore’s primary opponents have never held elected office and the other has not held office in a decade.

“I want people to know that I’ve already done the things other candidates are saying they’ll do. With me it’s not just empty promises. It’s what I’ve done before and will keep on doing,” said Moore in a statement to Yellowhammer News.

He has emphasized term limits in his public remarks, but the public pledge he features in the ad has also been made by rival candidates Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor and former Alabama Attorney General Troy King.

In a release, Moore’s campaign said that Moore limiting himself to two terms in the statehouse is proof he is more serious about the pledge than others.

The former state representative from Enterprise also uses a quote from a previous editorial team at Yellowhammer News that named Moore “the most dependable conservative vote in the Alabama Legislature.”

Moore continues to emphasize his service in the U.S. Armed Forces, which a previous ad from his campaign focused on exclusively. The military has an enormous presence in AL-02.

“You can either vote for a candidate that says they’re going to do it, or you can vote for Barry Moore whose done it,” says the candidate in the closing moments of the advertisement.

Moore’s campaign told Yellowhammer News the ad began airing district-wide on Monday morning.

Moore will face a crowded field on the March 3 primary ballot, including Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman, Taylor and King.

Watch:



Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.