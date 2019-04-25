Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

1 hour ago

Doug Jones: ‘I support Joe Biden’

Former Vice President Joe Biden officially announced his presidential bid on Thursday morning, with Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) tweeting out his support for Biden’s campaign shortly thereafter.

Jones said, “The quality that makes Joe stand out is his ability to bring people together to find common ground while standing up for what he believes is right. We need to listen to each other & get things done for working people. Joe can, and will, do that. That’s why I support Joe Biden.”

This came the day after Yellowhammer News reported on Jones concluding that sexual misconduct allegations against Biden were a distraction to the Democrats’ ultimate goal: Beating President Donald Trump in 2020.

Jones remarked, “I don’t think Joe Biden ever had the kind of intention… in a harassing kind of way or an assaulting kind of way.”

Jones is also up for re-election in 2020. He has pledged to back whomever the Democrats’ presidential nominee is against Trump, no matter how radical that individual is.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville are the only Republican candidates to have officially announced bids against Jones thus far.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

20 mins ago

7 Things: Trump threatens to send troops to the border, Doug Jones dismisses Joe Biden sexual harassment accusations, ex-lawmaker makes $52,000+ campaign expenditure to himself and more …

7. It doesn’t appear many cities are interested in following Jefferson County’s lead on lawlessness

— Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard said on Tuesday, “If you’re caught with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, you’ll be treated as you’ve always been treated.” This comes after Jefferson County law enforcement announced that they would no longer be making arrests for nonviolent misdemeanors, including possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Broussard continued on to say, “If we get to the point where we don’t believe in state law, that’s a dangerous position.” He is hardly alone. Multiple municipalities in Jefferson County have decided they aren’t playing Jefferson County Sherriff Mark Pettway’s silly game.

6. A person with measles made two stops in Alabama

— There are no reports of measles in Alabama yet. Surrounding states have seen the illness and health officials expect there to be cases soon. On April 11, a person with a confirmed case of measles traveled through Alabama and could’ve infected other people. The person stopped at D&J Travel Plaza in Livingston at 2:30 pm and at Chick-Fil-A in Fort Payne at 5:54 pm. So far this year, there have been more than 600 cases of measles in the country, and America is on track to have the most measles cases in the world in recent years.

5. Charter schools could start receiving city tax dollars

— Today, the Alabama Senate discusses a bill that would take the local tax dollars going to public school systems and give them charter schools. Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) sponsored Senate Bill 311, which would allow local tax dollars not allocated for capital expenses, debt service or transportation to follow students to the charter school they go to instead of going to the public school. Students from Alabama charter schools spoke to the Senate committee in favor of giving more funding to the schools. Marsh told the committee members, “Public charter schools are public schools. Their parents are paying taxes just like others in the district.”

4. Trump will fight every subpoena the Democrats issue

— On Wednesday, President Donald Trump vowed that he will fight back against every subpoena the congressional Democrats issue for administration officials. Trump also called their last attempt to get former White House counsel Don McGahn to come in for testimony and their subpoenas “ridiculous.” The president said that he’s been the most transparent president and administration in the history of the country to this point. While a lot of Republicans would probably agree that the subpoenas are ridiculous, it’s unlikely as many people would agree that he’s the most transparent and honest president. Trump has stood by his previous statements that there was no collusion or obstruction, despite Democrats still calling for his impeachment over the Russia investigation.

3. Formerly imprisoned state lawmaker made a $52,000 campaign expenditure to himself

— Former Alabama House Majority Leader Micky Hammon (R-Decatur), who just spent three months in prison for using campaign money on personal expenses, declared one expenditure, a $52,533 payment to himself and then typed “to be determined” as an explanation. Obviously, this is wildly illegal. It could be a class B felony and carry a new 20-year prison sentence with it. In what is probably an understatement, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said when informed that the ex-legislator made the declaration on his campaign finance forms, “That’s a problem.”

2. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) thinks sexual harassment allegations distract from Joe Biden beating Trump

— Former Vice President Joe Biden has finally entered the 2020 presidential race, with a lie, Sen. Doug Jones is already on the defense. Jones was interviewed on a Mother Jones podcast where he was asked about the current Democratic presidential candidates. Unsurprisingly, Jones spoke highly of former Vice President Joe Biden, saying that he believes Biden can “reach people from all ends of the political spectrum and govern this country.” Jones later went on to discuss how he thinks the allegations of sexual harassment against Biden distract from the Democrats’ ultimate goal of beating President Trump. Whereas scandals like this always distract from a party’s goals and efforts, this interview makes it more obvious that some Democrats are beginning to experience a fraction of what Republicans felt during the Brett Kavanaugh issue. Thursday, Jones tweeted his support for Biden.

1. President Donald Trump has found an unlikely ally on immigration as he prepares to send more troops to the border

— President Trump once again declared he is considering sending American soldiers to the border over an incident where American soldiers were disarmed on American soil. Trump tweeted, “We are now sending ARMED SOLDIERS to the Border. Mexico is not doing nearly enough in apprehending & returning!” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wanted no part of this battle and said, “We are not going to fight with the government of the United States.” Liberal New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman acknowledged both that there is a crisis and the wall is part of the solution after a visit to the border, stating, “The whole day left me more certain than ever that we have a real immigration crisis and that the solution is a high wall with a big gate — but a smart gate.”

 

2 hours ago

Ainsworth on Tuberville: ‘Tremendous guy with a great vision for our state’

MONTGOMERY — As his U.S. Senate campaign gets underway, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville met with Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL) in the State House on Wednesday.

Tuberville and Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) are currently the only announced Republican candidates vying to unseat Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2020 after Ainsworth and Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) both recently decided against running.

Ainsworth – an Auburn grad and avid supporter of the university – sent a tweet out after the meeting, which was held in his office.

Following the meeting, Tuberville told Yellowhammer News, “Great to spend some time with Lt. Governor Ainsworth.”

“I enjoyed talking with him about a range of issues. Appreciate the strong leadership he’s providing for our state on education and workforce development,” he added.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

John Merrill ‘not in a hurry to make a decision’ on U.S. Senate run; Expects decision by Memorial Day

With the field of potential 2020 GOP U.S. Senate candidates beginning to take form, one name that has gotten a lot of mentions in recent days is Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.

First reported by IAP News earlier on Wednesday, Merrill was mentioned as a candidate being courted by the conservative Club for Growth to run for U.S. Senate.

In an interview later in the day on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Merrill addressed the possibility of a run for Senate.

“I have had a lot of people that have come to me and have introduced the idea of promoting me as a candidate for the United States Senate,” Merrill said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “And I have not indicated my desire to be a candidate for that position. There have been people who have wanted to talk with who I have met with. There have been people who have wanted to promote my candidacy, people who have wanted to give me a financial contribution to allow me to be a serious candidate for that position. And I am thrilled and honored that people would want to do that.”

“But in doing so, I have to make sure it will not interfere with the job that I have — that the people of Alabama asked me to serve them in this capacity, and that’s what I’m currently doing now,” he continued. “So, I’m not in a hurry to make a decision. I feel like this field for the United States Senate will be set by the first part of the summer. And of course, most people say summer begins Memorial Day. But I feel like the field will be set shortly after that because if you’re not in the race by then, you don’t have the financial wherewithal to be competitive, you’re not going to be able to be effective as a candidate.”

Merrill went on to indicate he was looking at a Memorial Day deadline for himself, as well.

“As far as I’m concerned, that’s probably the timeframe that I’m looking at based on the information that has been introduced to me and the conversations that I’ve had with my supporters and my friends,” Merrill added.

If Merrill were to announce his candidacy, he would join Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), and former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville as the only formally announced candidates.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

4 hours ago

Tuberville pledges to be outspoken if elected to U.S. Senate; Would use AOC as a model

In an interview recorded on Wednesday with Columbus, Ga. CBS affiliate WRBL’s Elizabeth White, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, a Republican candidate for Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate election, reiterated his call for Christian values as guiding principles for governance.

However, he also vowed to be outspoken in his role as U.S. Senator, if elected.

Tuberville explained how he would have differed from incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook), which was by not backing Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for leader and by supporting then-U.S. Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who Jones did not support.

Tuberville said that even though he would be a junior U.S. Senator, that would not deter him from speaking out.

“Let me tell you something: If I go up there, they’re going to hear me,” Tuberville said. “If I think that guy is right for the people of Alabama and the country, I’m going to vote for him. I don’t care what the rest of the same. You can’t do that.”

Later in the interview in the same vein of being heard, this time on the issue of entitlements, Tuberville said he would take a similar approach to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who he said he respected despite her political leanings.

“Everybody is saying, ‘Coach you’re one person,'” he said. “I’m one. We got to start somewhere. You know, this young woman from New York, bartender. She gets in there. I mean, I don’t agree with anything she says. Let me get that out front. But she’s been there three months, and you know her better than anybody up there. Why? Because she believes in it. And she is trying to sell it.”

“Is it going to sell?” Tuberville continued. “No, but it’s showing her voice. She’s representing her people. I respect her because she’s speaking out and you’re looking at another guy that is going to speak out. ‘You’re just going to be one of a few, and you’re going to have no seniority.’ Hey, you don’t need seniority to get in front of a camera and tell them what you believe.”

The former Auburn coach also proposed teaching religion in public schools, which some feel has been downplayed in the name of political correctness.

“Christian values — we don’t have anything unless we get back to that,” Tuberville said. “Prayer in school, we need to teach religion in school — all religions because we need to know about them. You know, we’re a double standard country right now. You can’t talk Christianity. You can’t do it. But you can talk about other religions. Why don’t we do that? Let’s let kids make their mind up, you know, of what they believe in. But we’re afraid to do that because we’re afraid to hurt somebody’s feelings. We got to get away from that. We got to get away.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

16 hours ago

Mobile Bay eastern shore ranked among best performing places in America

A recent report from Milken Institute found the cities of Daphne, Fairhope and Foley to be among the best performing small cities in America for job and wage growth, as well as other aspects.

Among the 18 cities ranked in the Milken Institute’s 2018 Best-Performing Cities Report, Daphne, Fairhope and Foley, Alabama, ranked as a top performer in the one-year job growth category.

Working in the area’s favor is the effort put in by small businesses adding high-skilled technical and engineering jobs.

Excerpt from the report, as follows:

Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, located on the state’s Gulf Coast, is a top performer in the one-year job growth category. According to city officials, small businesses have been driving growth, adding high-skilled technical and engineering jobs.

The population of the metro has been growing steadily over a decade, but its population still sits at just a little under 200,000. The city has been praised recently for its eco-friendly strategies to keep its beaches clean.

Ranked first on the list is Bend-Richmond, Oregon, followed by St. George, Utah.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

