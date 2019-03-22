Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

Watch: Doug Jones commits to supporting whoever the 2020 Dem presidential nominee is

Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), while claiming to be a member of the “radical middle,” declared he will vote for the Democrats’ nominee against President Donald Trump, regardless of who that individual ends up being.

In a video clip from his Thursday book tour event in Huntsville, Jones was asked if he would “throw his weight behind somebody” for the party’s nomination.

“It may depend on how things go,” the incumbent junior senator replied. “Everybody knows that Joe Biden and I have been friends for 40 years. And so, I have talked about Joe a lot. And I have always wanted him to be president – not just to run for president, but to be president. Outside of Joe, we’ll see how that goes.”

That is when he declared no matter who wins the primary, he will proudly support a Democrat against Trump.

“But whatever we do, I’ll end up supporting the nominee. We’re not going to run away from that. And I hope to have some of my colleagues come down here at some point. We’ll see how that goes.”

Watch:

RELATED: Watch: Doug Jones refuses to answer question on Trump impeachment

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Blountsville substitute teacher jailed after gun accidentally goes off in classroom

Tragedy almost struck in Blount County on Friday afternoon when substitute teacher Henry Rex Weaver’s gun was accidentally discharged in a first-grade classroom.

WBRC is reporting that Weaver, 72, has been taken into custody and held in jail after his gun went off at Blountsville Elementary.

Officials initially advised that no one was injured, however, WBRC later reported that one “student had ‘very minor’ injuries” and was treated at the scene. Students were in the classroom at the time Weaver’s gun, which was in his pocket, discharged.

Weaver faces charges of possession of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

The debate on whether qualified, trained teachers should or should not be able to have a gun in his or her classroom was a major topic in the 2018 state legislative session.

Update 4:35 p.m.:

According to Alabama Media Group, Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey elaborated that the student with a “very minor” injury was struck by a fragment and attended to by the school nurse.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Del Marsh disputes reporting that he is writing a ‘tribe-friendly’ gambling bill

Alabama State Sen. Jim McClendon (R-Springville) offered a lottery bill that was declared a “clean bill,” but issues arose once it was proposed that it would allow entities who are running electronic bingo in the state to transition over to “virtual lottery terminals.” The differences between these machines are negligible as both electronic bingo and virtual lottery terminals are essentially slot machines with extra steps.

Appearing on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” Friday, Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) intimated that he would be fine with McClendon’s bill, but it might make more sense to have a “straight up lottery” vote.

“I’m almost indifferent,” Marsh said. “If we want to do that I’m fine with that, but I go back to that the simplest thing to do, I think, to put before the people of Alabama, and less confusing, is a true simple straight up lottery.”

According to some reports, Marsh was working on a “tribe-friendly” bill. Alabama liberals have two boogeymen when it comes to the failure to pass a lottery over the years: churches and the Alabama Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

So, the implication that Marsh is doing the bidding of either is a win-win for Alabama liberals.

Marsh denies he is working on any bill that would be declared “tribe-friendly,” but agreed that could be changed to Senator McClendon’s bill.

“All that other stuff could be stripped out of it if it goes back to a simple lottery,” Marsh explained.

He added, “[Y]ou may see someone put one in that’s just a straight up plain and simple lottery from day one.”

Later on the show, Stephanie Bryan, tribal chair for the Alabama Poarch Band of Creek Indians appeared to be open to not only a simple lottery vote, but to a vote on a much wider gaming plan. She acknowledged she would like to see a widened scope of gambling in the form of games and locations throughout the state.

My takeaway:

The position of the tribe appears to be they do not want an expansion of legalized gambling if they can’t, at least, compete for it. This is a logical position for them to hold and would provide the most economic incentive for the state of Alabama in the form of expanded gambling opportunities.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

5 hours ago

BONEFROG, ‘The world’s only Navy SEAL obstacle course race’ heads to Alabama this Saturday

Do you love anything military, obstacle course or NASCAR racing-related? If so, you’ll want to head down to Talladega Superspeedway this Saturday for BONEFROG. With obstacles placed every quarter mile, BONEFROG is sure to test even the most seasoned athletes.

Brian Carney, CEO and Founder of BONEFROG, said the race is designed to push racers past their limits and see that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to.

“We try to replicate the same type of obstacles we trained on in SEAL training but on a smaller and safer scale,” said Carney. “With BONEFROG you can feel the military authenticity throughout the entire event and especially throughout the course.”

This year, the race will offer several options: the 3-mile Sprint, 6-mile Challenge, 9-mile TIER-1, 8 Hour Endurance and the all-new 18+ mile TRIDENT.

For those with children, BONEFROG will also offer quarter and half-mile courses with scaled down obstacles.

Set up at Alabama’s historic Talladega Speedway, Carney says the Alabama BONEFROG race isn’t one to miss.

“There’s so much history here and we utilize every inch of the speedway to make this race stand out from any other. If you’re coming to BONEFROG to race then Talladega tops them all in that department,” Carney said.

At BONEFROG racers can expect not only to be challenged but inspired. Carney says he will never forget watching Alabama veteran, and former Dancing with the Stars contestant Noah Galloway complete the race’s Black OP’s obstacle.

“For those who don’t know, Noah’s an army vet who lost an arm and a leg in combat. To see him on the monkey bars in front of our massive American Flag taking on one of our toughest obstacles just sent chills through my body,” Carney said.

Carney continued, saying that moment continues to linger in his memory.

“To say it was inspirational would be a massive understatement. It’s stayed with me ever since and pushed me and my entire team to always strive to put on the best events we possibly can because our racers deserve just that.”

With 20,000 to 30,000 racers expected to participate in this year’s BONEFROG races, it’s safe to say popularity is unmatched.

More than just a fun and challenging race, BONEFROG partners with nonprofits, like the Navy SEAL Foundation, to give back. Carney said the company has raised over $200,000 for charity to date.

If you’re ready to test your limits and join the race, there’s still time. To register or to learn more about the company, visit the BONEFROG website at www.bonefrogchallenge.com

7 hours ago

Brooks on illegal alien charged in Mobile woman’s death: Democrats have ‘blood on their hands’

After news broke Thursday that a native Guatemalan residing in the United States illegally has been charged in the death of Mobile’s Sonya Jones, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) said, “The open-borders Socialist Democrats who refuse to strengthen border security one iota have Sonya’s blood on their hands.”

In a Facebook post on Friday, Brooks lamented, “Another American has been killed on American soil by an illegal alien. This time it was Sonya Jones of South Alabama. If not for open-borders policies, Sonya would still be alive today and Sonya’s family and friends would not be mourning her tragic death.”

“Sadly, this tragedy has become commonplace across America. Countless families mourn their lost loved ones whose deaths were entirely avoidable. The path taken by the illegal alien who killed Sonya is typical: illegally cross into the United States, get caught and claim asylum, get released and never show for court, then commit crime. Asylum laws must be tightened, catch-and-release must end once-and-for-all, and America’s porous southern border must be secured to ensure a tragedy like this never happens again,” he concluded.

Domingo Francisco Marcos, 16, has been charged with vehicular homicide and fleeing the scene of the accident with injuries in the Monday death of Jones on US 98.

He reportedly entered the country via Mexico and was apprehended in Arizona by federal law enforcement officials in 2017. Before he could be deported, he claimed asylum and was released awaiting a hearing. Marcos never showed up in court to speak to his claim, so it was denied. However, authorities had no way to locate him so he was never deported.

Brooks is not the only Alabama congressman to comment on Marcos being charged.

In a statement Thursday, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) said, “Yet again we have someone who is in our country illegally taking the life of an American citizen. How many more Americans have to die before we take action to crack down on illegal immigration, secure the border, and keep the American people safe? Enough is enough!”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

Fmr State Senator Bill Hightower teases AL-01 congressional run in letter to supporters

Last month, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) formally announced his intentions to run for U.S. Senate in 2020 for the seat currently occupied by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook). With that, Byrne will be leaving the seat he currently holds, which is the representative for Alabama’s first congressional district.

Shortly after Byrne made his Senate bid official, Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl announced he would be seeking Byrne’s seat in 2020.

However, Carl could soon have a new opponent in his bid for the GOP nod in former State Senator Bill Hightower (R-Mobile).

In a letter to supporters sent out on Friday, Hightower acknowledged he had received calls urging him “to launch a campaign for Congress in Alabama’s 1st District.”

“As you know, the 1st District covers a large part of South Alabama — including Mobile and Baldwin Counties — the place I’ve called home for most of my life,” he continued. “I believe public service is a high calling and I do not take these encouragements lightly. Over the next few weeks, I will be discussing the potential of a congressional campaign with my family and close friends, while praying for God’s guidance as we make a final decision.”

In 2018, Hightower made an unsuccessful bid for Alabama’s Republican gubernatorial nomination. He finished fourth in a field that included incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Jefferson County evangelist Scott Dawson.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

