 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

State Sen. Clyde Chambliss on ‘Rebuild Alabama’ plan: Port of Mobile expansion aspect constitutional 6 mins ago / News
Larger ships used for auto transport require modernization of Alabama’s seaport 52 mins ago / News
Mobile boy battling chronic illness surprised with Disney trip — ‘God prevails’ 3 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama chefs and bar named James Beard semifinalists for 2019 5 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Powerful Alabama-based legislative tracking platform, Dragonfly, offers digital workspaces for governmental affairs staffers in the Yellowhammer State 5 hours ago / Sponsored
7 Things: ‘Rebuild Alabama’ pushback, your tax return isn’t going down, Cohen’s perjury problems and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
’Chuck Schumer’s Senator’: Doug Jones votes against another major Trump nominee 9 hours ago / News
Sen. Shelby to state leaders: Port of Mobile project ‘a game-changer’ for entire state 20 hours ago / News
Roby leads pro-life discussion against ‘radical abortion agenda’ (VIDEO) 22 hours ago / Politics
Recent top-10 finish boosts Alabama-based NASCAR team 23 hours ago / News
Ivey on ALGOP gas tax resolution: ‘Those folks in the party haven’t even seen the bill’ 24 hours ago / News
Dale Jackson: No more Roy Moore 1 day ago / Analysis
Byrne announces details of his Trump-backed school choice bill 1 day ago / News
Mo Brooks introduces mandatory E-Verify bill — ‘Cuts off illegal aliens from American jobs’ 1 day ago / News
Political newcomer joins growing Montgomery mayoral field 1 day ago / Politics
Supreme Court rules for Alabama death row inmate Vernon Madison 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Cohen is a heel or a hero, 10-cent gas tax to ‘Rebuild Alabama,’ Doug Jones wants the feds to pay for Alabama’s Medicaid expansion and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl first to announce candidacy for U.S. House seat to be vacated by Rep. Bradley Byrne 1 day ago / News
Byrne to lead charge as House sponsor of ‘historic’ Trump education bill 1 day ago / News
Gary Palmer: Democrats blocking attempts ‘to save babies from infanticide’ 2 days ago / Politics
9 hours ago

’Chuck Schumer’s Senator’: Doug Jones votes against another major Trump nominee

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is drawing criticism back home after yet again voting against a key presidential nominee.

Andrew Wheeler, nominated by President Donald Trump in November, was confirmed by the Senate in a 52 – 47 vote Thursday as the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Jones joined every other Democrat and independent in the chamber in opposing Trump’s pick.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1), the only Republican candidate so far to have announced 2020 U.S Senate candidacy to challenge Jones, might have found a new nickname for him: “Chuck Schumer’s Senator.”

“Doug Jones has once again fallen in line with Chuck Schumer to oppose one of President Trump’s qualified nominees,” Byrne said in a statement to Yellowhammer News. “Alabama has seen enough, and it is time for Alabama to replace Chuck Schumer’s Senator with a Senator who will put Alabama and our values first. I’m ready to be that leader.”

On the same note, Alabama Republican Party Chairwoman Terry Lathan told Yellowhammer News that “Jones is sticking with his left wing ‘Resistance’ Democrat buddies.”

“Same song, Second verse- Doug Jones says ‘No’ for Alabama on a nominee from President Trump for the EPA Administrator. Once again, Senator Jones is sticking with his left wing ‘Resistance’ Democrat buddies and goes against our president on a qualified nominee,” she said in a text message.

“As one of the highest rated Trump approval states in the nation, Senator Jones continues to be out of step with Alabamians. This is another reminder of the importance of the 2020 elections,” Lathan added.

The ALGOP chair also praised Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) for his “yes” vote on the nominee.

“We are appreciative of Senator Shelby’s solid support of the president’s nominee, Andrew Wheeler, who was confirmed,” Lathan concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 mins ago

State Sen. Clyde Chambliss on ‘Rebuild Alabama’ plan: Port of Mobile expansion aspect constitutional

In an appearance Thursday on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville), the member who is leading the effort on infrastructure legislation in the State Senate, explained some of the details of the proposal the legislature could be considering right out of the gate next week as lawmakers convene in Montgomery.

Reportedly, Gov. Kay Ivey will call a special session of the legislature to consider her infrastructure proposal, called “Rebuild Alabama,” the first week the body’s general session is scheduled to take place to ensure it is the immediate and sole focus of lawmakers.

Chambliss discussed some of the elements, including how future increases to the state’s fuel tax would occur and how using proceeds to finance the expansion of the Port of Mobile is allowable under the Alabama Constitution.

883
Keep reading 883 WORDS

The Prattville lawmaker said future hikes would take place automatically based on construction costs as defined by a national construction index, but the increases will not be higher than a one-cent increase every two years.

“[I]t has a cap on it – every other year it would be addressed in a maximum of one penny every other year,” Chambliss said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “If we look back over history from 1992 to the present, if we had done that same type thing using CPI or some of these other indexes, we would be looking at 14 cents over that — which averages out to be a half a penny over a year. It’s very reasonable. It’s in line with what we’ve seen in the past. It’s very reasonable. It’s in line with what we’ve seen in the past.”

Also, some have questioned the suggestion of using money raised from the gas tax for a needed expansion at the Port of Mobile, which Ivey highlighted in the unveiling of her proposal in Maplesville on Tuesday.

There have been questions if such a proposal would pass muster with the Alabama Constitution.

Chambliss told WVNN given marine fuel is taxed in the same way as fuel that is designated for cars and trucks that travel on the state’s roadways, the state’s waterways qualify for the tax revenue.

“I do believe it will be a part of it and here’s why it is constitutional: All of those boats that are on the waterway – they are paying fuel tax when they buy that fuel,” Chambliss explained. “So, why would you not be able to return some of that from where it came. Not all fuel is bought for on the road. Some of that is bought for the water.”

“So, I think the constitutional issue – I don’t see that that is really an issue” he added. “The Port of Mobile is very very valuable to our entire state. I’m told there’s a $25 billion impact all across our state through the Port of Mobile. Goods and services are in and out that are shipped all over our state. And very, very important to our state. That will be a component of the bill, and I think we’ll put that $10 million in there, and it will be a big help down the road for, you know, widening that ship channel so we can get the ships in from overseas hauling things in and out.”

As for why Ivey chose a 10-cent per gallon increase amount over an earlier reported 12-cent figure, Chambliss said it came from her having sought counsel from the various entities and lawmakers. He also explained why there was a sense of urgency from Ivey and the legislature to warrant using the special session mechanism for the proposal’s passage by the legislature.

“This is the governor’s top priority,” he said. “She’s put a lot of work into it. Pro Tem [Del] Marsh, Speaker [Mac] McCutcheon, [Rep.] Bill Poole in the House of Representatives and a lot of others. It’s very very important to our state. It’s something we’re really, really behind on. And I think going in and making sure we’ve focused on this and work the extra days and stay at it – not go too fast. Not go in and try to run over anybody or do anything like that —  but just be very very consistent very methodical, get on the subject stay on the subject resolve the issue.”

Chambliss also noted the Alabama legislature’s role in the oversight capacity and vowed it was a responsibility the body would not take lightly. He explained how his legislation on oversight would be considered simultaneously as the House is considering the actual fuel tax increase.

“I have a bill I will be introducing – I’ve actually already pre-filed the bill,” he said. “I’ll be starting it in the Senate, and it is a reorganization of our joint transportation committee. It is an accountability bill not only for [Department of Transportation] but more importantly for our legislators. We have a committee, and if you’re going to be on that committee, you need to attend meetings you need to do your job. And the way I have it written right now if you miss two out of the four meetings throughout the year you have forfeited your position on the committee. We need people who are going to be there and be involved.”

“In the legislature, our role is for appropriation and oversight” Chambliss added. “And we have to make sure this money is spent number one legally but also efficiently effectively and that’s an important role for the legislature. And that’s what we’ll be doing with the bill we’ll be debating while they’re debating the gas tax in the House, we’ll be debating the joint transportation committee bill in the Senate. And hopefully, we’ll swap those after they pass in the House and we pass in the Senate. And I will continue the gas tax bill in the Senate and Representative Poole will continue the joint transportation committee bill in the House.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
52 mins ago

Larger ships used for auto transport require modernization of Alabama’s seaport

Cargo ships are getting larger – and that is a good thing. More goods shipped in one trip means everyone saves money – from shippers all the way to the consumer.

The Alabama State Port Authority in Mobile handles more than 58 million tons in total volume annually, ranking it 11th largest in the nation. It is the second largest steel port in the nation and the third largest export coal port in the nation. The port’s public and some private terminals are responsible for 153,278 jobs throughout the state, and has a $25.1 billion economic impact.

598
Keep reading 598 WORDS

The larger the ship, however, the deeper and wider the water channel needs to be for the ship to travel to public and private shipping terminals. Mobile’s federal port channel is not deep enough to handle the new, larger ships that will be coming.

“Ships are now being built 1,200 to 1,300 feet long, requiring 50 feet of water in the channel,” said Brian Harold, managing director of ATM Terminals Mobile, a subsidiary of A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, the largest container shipping company in the world. “The Panama Canal can now handle those larger ships, and more than 60 percent of the cargo in Mobile comes from the Far East. We compete with all U.S. ports for this cargo.”

Most of the world’s goods are now shipped in containers transported on ships, trains and trucks. The port has invested about $1 billion in infrastructure in the past 20 years to handle growth. Walmart located its newest direct import distribution center there – one of only six it has in the world – meaning even more business for the port.

And, a lot of jobs.

Other huge recent announcements include a $60 million automobile roll-on, roll-off terminal locating at the port. Automobiles are Alabama’s top export, and the companies involved are among the largest such terminal operators in the Americas. Also, MTC Logistics is building a state-of-the-art, international temperature-controlled distribution center for import and export cargo.

If the port does not deepen its channel, shippers will lose out to other ports, including Savannah, GA; New Orleans, LA; and Charleston, SC, which are already in the process of making changes, said Jimmy Lyons, port director.

“We’ve built and expanded facilities to add capacity for Alabama shippers, to help them get the best possible rates they can,” Lyons said. “This is of paramount importance – it is an issue of competitiveness for our shippers.” Shippers will have to use other ports, at greater truck distances and cost, affecting roads and economic development as a whole.

Modernizing the Mobile channel is a $396 million federal project, with the state’s share sitting at $146 million, Lyons said. The channel, which sits at 45 feet now, needs to be at 50 feet to handle the larger ships.

“The amount is beyond our bonding capability,” Lyons said.

The channel project is included in Gov. Kay Ivey’s recently-released Rebuild Alabama plan that calls for increasing the state’s fuel tax. It will pay for infrastructure needs statewide, with a separate portion of the revenues going to pay a bond to be issued to finance the project.

“The deepening and widening of the Port of Mobile is a once-in-a-lifetime economic development opportunity. This project has the ability to transform Mobile and our state’s economy for the next 100 years,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL).

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is conducting a study on the project, and has already identified that about two-thirds of the port’s vessel traffic is restricted in some way. That study should be finished later this year, and if everything falls into place, the project will begin at the end of 2020 and take three years to complete.

“The ships will get bigger, and while the port’s cranes and other dock infrastructure can support larger vessels, we already have some ships that can’t come in here and have to go elsewhere,” Harold said. “People have to understand that having a major deep-sea port in your state is something that other states would love to have, and opportunities are missed if you don’t create the infrastructure needed.”

Lori Chandler Pruitt is a journalist whose contribution is made possible by a grant from the Alabama Alliance for Infrastructure

Show less
3 hours ago

Mobile boy battling chronic illness surprised with Disney trip — ‘God prevails’

Members of the Mobile community are coming together to help a six-year-old fighting a chronic illness.

WALA reported that Christian, the young boy, was surprised Thursday when he learned he will be going to Disney World thanks to the generosity of some fellow Alabamians.

Students at St. Paul’s reportedly organized a partnership between their own school, Spring Hill College, UMS-Wright and McGill-Toolen to make the dream trip possible.

“Through the process, we’ve had all kinds of support,” the boy’s father told WALA. “This is one of the many things that we never imagined would happen. It’s very huge for us to be able to receive this kind of gift and support from caring people. It means a lot because just when you think you don’t have the answers, God prevails. It’s very huge.”

44
Keep reading 44 WORDS

Christian’s trip is being conducted through Magic Moments, a wish-granting organization dedicated exclusively to sending Yellowhammer State children with chronic, life-threatening illnesses to Disney.

Watch WALA’s report here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

Alabama chefs and bar named James Beard semifinalists for 2019

Some familiar names in Alabama’s culinary world are semifinalists for the 2019 James Beard Awards, announced Wednesday morning by the James Beard Foundation.

Birmingham’s The Atomic Lounge for the second year in a row is a semifinalist for Outstanding Bar Program, one of 20 across the country to make the cut. The Outstanding Bar Program award is for “a restaurant or bar that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the selection, preparation and serving of cocktails, spirits and/or beer,” the foundation said in a news release.

David Bancroft of Acre in Auburn, Bill Briand of Fisher’s Upstairs in Orange Beach and Timothy Hontzas of Johnny’s Restaurant in Homewood again are semifinalists this year for Best Chef: South. The South region includes Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Puerto Rico. Bancroft and Briand are semifinalists for the fourth year in a row, while Hontzas was chosen for the third straight year.

196
Keep reading 196 WORDS

A James Beard Award for a culinary professional is akin to those in the movie industry earning an Academy Award or journalists winning a Pulitzer Prize. Being a Beard semifinalist often will propel a chef, restaurant or bar to regional fame and beyond, while capturing the prestigious award can bring national fame.

That was certainly the case for Highlands Bar & Grill pastry chef Dolester Miles, who won a Beard Award last year for Outstanding Pastry Chef and soon after was profiled in The New York Times. Highlands, which had been a finalist for a decade and already was well known on the national restaurant scene, also won a Beard Award in 2018 for Outstanding Restaurant.

The awards, established by the James Beard Foundation in 1990, “recognize culinary professionals for excellence and achievement in their fields and furthers the foundation’s mission to celebrate, nurture and honor chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious, diverse and sustainable for everyone,” the foundation said in a news release.

Nominees for the awards will be announced March 27, with winners honored at the James Beard Foundation Awards gala on Monday, May 6, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
5 hours ago

Powerful Alabama-based legislative tracking platform, Dragonfly, offers digital workspaces for governmental affairs staffers in the Yellowhammer State

With the 2019 Alabama legislative session set to begin on March 5th you can be sure governmental affairs staffers and consultants across the state are rushing to prepare for a busy season. Fortunately for these politicos, Dragonfly, an innovative and affordable legislative tracking platform, is prepared up to make life in the state house a breeze.

Dragonfly is the digital component of BillStatus, the legislative tracking service established in Alabama in the mid-’90s. Initially known as the Alabama Legislative Reading and Research Service, the software was created as a response to the need for organized information coming from the Alabama Legislature.

288
Keep reading 288 WORDS

With Dragonfly you can quickly and easily produce detailed custom reports and critical legislative updates for your stakeholders. Whether you need a play-by-play of the action as it unfolds on the floor or a 10,000-foot view of politics in Montgomery, this platform will keep you informed with constant alerts and notifications.

According to Dragonfly owner Stephen Morris, the platform is best described as a “one-stop shop” for all legislative tracking and research needs.

Clients can immediately access all the information needed from the platform’s dashboard. In addition to receiving information, Dragonfly allows clients to save time and energy by enabling them to email custom reports to stakeholders directly from the platform.

Say goodbye to missing important votes, hearings and committee meetings with the powerful digital platform available right at your fingertips. All the information you need can be accessed on a mobile device, freeing you to travel freely without the extra weight of a laptop.

For anyone working in a group, Dragonfly’s Team Workspace feature takes the stress out of coordinating with your team. Bill amendments and daily to-dos can be seamlessly shared with your colleagues.

“No matter what the person’s role, every tool is there – track bills, create and email reports and bills, notifications, it’s all there,” Morris said.

With 25 years’ experience in Alabama legislative tracking as BillStatus, Dragonfly’s staff knows exactly what you need, when you need it. Whether it’s a special-order calendar, a bill’s status, committee schedules, or automatic reporting, Dragonfly will keep you up-to-date, all in one powerful platform.

Find out how Dragonfly can simplify your legislative life and take the platform for a test drive at www.billstatus.com/tracking.

Have questions? Email (trackbills@billstatus.com) Dragonfly or call and speak to a member of their staff at 844-50-TRACK.

Show less