Newest Stories

WATCH: Jones looks to Schumer moments before voting on Green New Deal 10 mins ago / Politics
Roby: Congressional internships provide valuable opportunities 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Donald Trump is having the best week of his presidency, and it’s only Tuesday 2 hours ago / Analysis
Reports: Doug Jones undecided on Green New Deal with vote hours away 3 hours ago / Politics
McCutcheon on Common Core repeal: Business, education communities will be heard 4 hours ago / News
Yellowhammer News announces network of new podcasts 5 hours ago / News
Poll: Over 75 percent of Alabamians support school choice 6 hours ago / News
After 133 launches, Alabama built rockets boast 100% mission success 7 hours ago / Sponsored
7 Things: Mueller report will not be out in full, Mo Brooks takes big swings at media and ‘socialist Democrats,’ Doug Jones has ads he doesn’t want Alabamians to see and more … 10 hours ago / Analysis
Rep. Gary Palmer warns of the Medicaid expansion ‘trap’ — Costs ‘will eventually swamp the state’ 12 hours ago / News
Legal experts agree on need for ethics reform, not on what it should look like 12 hours ago / News
AG Marshall commends ‘swift and decisive action’ as Walker Co. shuts down new ‘illegal gaming’ facilities 23 hours ago / News
Three reasons why Alabama should stand up to the Freedom from Religion Foundation 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Watch: Mo Brooks slams socialist Democrats and mainstream media for spreading ‘big lie propaganda’ with alleged Trump, Russia collusion 1 day ago / News
Terri Sewell’s reaction to the Mueller news ‘poses more questions than it answers’ 1 day ago / Opinion
Jones campaign running ads excluding Alabama residents from seeing them 1 day ago / Politics
Regions Field named one of America’s best minor league ballparks 1 day ago / Sports
Sewell: Trump should tour my district, see how wall money could ‘turn around communities within our own country’ 1 day ago / Politics
Byrne: Caring for the brave in the land of the free 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Montgomery seeking artists for new project 1 day ago / News
10 mins ago

WATCH: Jones looks to Schumer moments before voting on Green New Deal

In a candid moment on the Senate floor, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) looked at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), shrugged and then nodded his head right before he turned and walked to the clerk’s desk to vote on the Green New Deal.

Jones, who was reportedly undecided on the far-left legislation up until the vote, ultimately voted “no” on the procedural vote to end debate on the legislation. No one voted “yes,” including the senator who introduced the bill and the Democrats in the chamber who are running for president and have cosponsored the legislation. Instead, 43 members of the Democrats’ caucus voted “present.” All Republicans voted “no.” Sixty “yes” votes were needed on the procedural vote.

The junior senator from Mountain Brook’s interaction with Schumer was captured by C-SPAN.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Roby: Congressional internships provide valuable opportunities

Each summer, I am glad to offer internship opportunities to college students from Alabama’s Second District who have completed at least their undergraduate freshman year. With opportunities in all three of my Alabama offices and my Washington, D.C., office, my summer internship program is a competitive experience designed for students who are interested in learning about the inner workings of our nation’s Legislative Branch and the day-to-day operations of a congressional office.

In my Washington office, interns’ responsibilities include a variety of tasks, such as drafting and presenting a policy proposal, answering constituent phone calls, researching legislation, attending hearings and briefings and more. Washington interns also lead tours of the United States Capitol building for constituents who are visiting our nation’s capital city.

In my district offices located in Montgomery, Dothan and Andalusia, interns may also be asked to perform a variety of tasks, including day-to-day office work like answering constituent phone calls and responding to inquiries. In addition, district office interns assist with casework and district-based projects of importance.

A congressional internship, whether in Washington or the Second District, is a truly valuable experience that provides students an opportunity to observe the workings of Congress. The experience gained from these internships helps students develop knowledge of our government and our district as well as various policy issues. Congressional interns also develop numerous professional skills that will be valuable in future pursuits.

Throughout my time in Congress, I have been fortunate to host many students as interns in all four of my offices. Over the years, these bright, young people have worked very hard for the people of Alabama’s Second District, and I have greatly appreciated their efforts. College students who are willing to serve their communities while learning more about the legislative process are uniquely valuable to our future. I’m looking forward to hosting more accomplished students in my offices this summer.

For the summer of 2019, I will have three month-long internship opportunities available in all my offices. The first internship session will be from May 13 to June 7. The second is June 10 to July 5, and the third is July 8 to August 2. The deadline to apply for this year’s summer internship program is Friday, April 12, at 5:00 p.m. Central Time.

My office is always looking for talented, hardworking young people to help my staff and me better serve the people of Alabama’s Second District. If you know a college student who would be interested in this opportunity, please share this information with them, and encourage them to submit their application soon since the deadline is quickly approaching.

You can find my summer internship application by visiting www.roby.house.gov/student-resources/internships. If you’d like more information about the summer internship program, please contact my Washington, D.C., office by calling (202) 225-2901. We look forward to hearing from you, and we are excited to welcome new students in just a few short months!

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

2 hours ago

Donald Trump is having the best week of his presidency, and it’s only Tuesday

I don’t know what has happened this week. Maybe the stars are aligned for President Donald Trump or maybe he found a lamp with a genie in it and the genie is making all of his wishes come true.

So far this week we have seen some pretty great stuff for the president and there are no signs things will go south anytime soon.

On Sunday, the media and their Democrats were dealt a crushing blow when the findings from the Mueller report were made public and no evidence of collusion was found.

On Monday, headlines like this were seen all over the country:

Later on Monday, Michael Avenatti, the creepy porn lawyer, found himself ensnared in an extortion case which pretty much exposed the guy for everything people thought he was.

Robert Mueller’s fanboys lose faith:

Then, the Justice Department says ObamaCare was unconstitutional.

Tuesday morning, it was announced that the Pentagon was ready to start building part of his wall.

Even a guy who said that President Trump and his family “are the greatest threats to democracy” of his lifetime acknowledged this is a great week for the president.

The best week?

The genie theory may be the most plausible at this point.

Now, if this isn’t the best week of his presidency, I don’t know which it would be.

If Trump is able to string together a couple of weeks like this, his entire presidency could turn around.

The next big test is what polling looks like coming out of this week, and if it will show his lucky streak continuing.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

3 hours ago

Reports: Doug Jones undecided on Green New Deal with vote hours away

With the Senate set to vote on the Green New Deal Tuesday afternoon, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) reportedly has not made up his mind on the legislation.

According to Bloomberg, “[Doug Jones] said he won’t decide until right before the vote.”

Less than three hours away from the vote, a reporter from The Hill tweeted that Jones “says he hasn’t decided how to vote on Green New Deal” and is “[w]aiting for more constituent input.”

Jones, during the confirmation process of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, declared that representing the majority of his constituents is not “the be all to end all.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

McCutcheon on Common Core repeal: Business, education communities will be heard

Alabama House of Representatives Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) appeared on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” on Friday, speaking about the key issues legislators in his chamber will have on their plate when they return from spring break next week.

With the Senate just before the legislative break having passed SB 119, Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh’s (R-Anniston) bill to eliminate Common Core in the state, the hot-button issue now goes to the House. This was the first topic McCutcheon discussed with host Don Dailey.

After stipulating that he had not yet analyzed the amended version of the legislation that the Senate passed, the speaker said, “We’ll be going over that over the weekend.”

“I think at the end of the day, we need to be considerate of the curriculum and the core subjects that are being taught,” McCutcheon continued. “And we need to make sure that we’re listening to the business community, as well as… our education community. I’m looking forward to bringing those people to the table so we can talk about the issue. I think it’s important.”

Dailey then highlighted that the business community has expressed concerns with replacing Common Core and asked McCutcheon if he wanted to hear those concerns.

“Yes, I do,” the speaker replied. “Yeah, absolutely, absolutely.”

The host then asked McCutcheon if he agrees with Marsh’s concerns about Alabama’s test scores, reading and math performance benchmarks and national educational rankings not improving under Common Core.

“Well, there’s no doubt about the work that Senator Marsh has done bringing the education professionals around the state together [working on comprehensive education reform],” McCutcheon advised. “And this has been going on now for over a year. So, because of all of that information that’s being gathered, I think his concerns are valid. And I think there are some things we need to look at.”

He used the example of a lack of qualified math and science teachers in certain areas of the state to say, “These are things that we really need to take a serious look at.”

“And here we are with a new legislature, we’ve got four years to work,” McCutcheon continued. “And I think we need to make education a key focus and let’s roll up our sleeves and go to work on it.”

The speaker later explained that there was a lot of “confusion” and frustration amongst educators when they had to adjust their lesson plans to fit Common Core (especially in math), but now, many have “evolved” their teaching practices in the classroom.

However, McCutcheon said the bottom line is that even if teachers are “comfortable” with Common Core at this point, the learning outcomes need to improve for their students.

He added that “a good discussion on the governance” of the state’s education system, starting on the local levels, is also needed.

Watch, starting at 39:20:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Yellowhammer News announces network of new podcasts

The next platform in the Yellowhammer Multimedia lineup is here.

We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Yellowhammer Podcast Network (YHPN).

The YHPN will include podcasts representing a wide variety of interests. Through our podcast network, we want to present our audience with engaging and entertaining content delivered by a top-notch collection of informed hosts.

Our YHPN audience will get to choose from programs on sports, politics, parenting, faith, culture and many more subjects — all powered by the Yellowhammer brand you trust.

Podcasts on our network will be available on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn and GooglePlay. Or, you can access them directly here.

The YHPN will include several new podcasts rolling out in the coming weeks – stay tuned!

