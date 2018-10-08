7 Things: The nation has been radicalized, Alabama Republicans celebrate Kavanaugh confirmation, Doug Jones has a terrible weekend and more …

7. Unemployment is the lowest it has been since 1969

— The good economic news keeps coming for President Donald Trump as we approach the midterm elections. The unemployment rate fell again and now sits at to 3.7 percent.

— Previous months were good, but they were already providing good news. They were better than reported as August and July’s jobs numbers were revised up.

6. Media is attempting to push a narrative that the president, the Senate, the House, the FBI and the Supreme Court are now illegitimate

— The media and their Democrats believe there is some inherent unfairness in the way the founding fathers designed the legislative branch to protect against mob rule. NBC’s Ken Dilanian wants to strip power from smaller states and hand it to the metros across the country.

— The Democratic Party that has already spent much of the last few weeks attacking the presumption of innocence now attacks the founding principles of our nation that are being carried out.

5. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Walt Maddox announces he is pro-life and pro-Second Amendment in a strange new campaign ad — he’s neither

— Channelling every failed Democrat gubernatorial candidate of the last 20 years, Tuscaloosa’s mayor told Alabamians watching TV this weekend that he is just as conservative as they are, claiming he loves guns and is pro-life.

— Gov. Kay Ivey responded to this ad by pointing out the obvious contradictions between Maddox’s publicly available positions. He has the endorsements of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s Moms Demand Action and Planned Parenthood.

4. Governor Kay Ivey supported Judge Brett Kavanaugh, her opponent refused to take a position three straight interviews

— A protracted Supreme Court battle over Judge Kavanaugh has led to renewed enthusiasm for Republicans and worry for red-state Democrats. Gov. Ivey supported the new Supreme Court justice by saying he “should be confirmed.”

— When Walt Maddox was asked, he demurred in three straight interviews including a nonsensical word salad where he stated, “We watched a very compelling testimony that people on both sides of the aisle readily admitted it was powerful and needed to be vetted. I’m glad that process is happening. I believe the governor should do the same.”

3. Alabama’s Senators Richard Shelby (yes) and Doug Jones (no) explain their votes by referencing the allegation by his accuser

— Sen. Shelby did not find the allegation to be credible, explaining, “I also found the subsequent FBI report to be thorough. As a senator, my job is to carefully consider and review all available information. After doing so, it is evident that the accusations against Judge Kavanaugh are uncorroborated, and there is no confirmation of any of the alleged misconduct.”

— Sen. Jones, who doesn’t feel representing his state’s wishes is the “the be all to end all,” said even though he doesn’t think the case was made against Kavanaugh, he didn’t like how angrily he defended himself.

2. Alabama’s Republicans react to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

— The state’s Republican officeholders put out press releases, tweets, and statements applauding the Senate for voting for Kavanaugh. Congressman Bradley Byrne, who is expected to challenge Jones for Senate, said, “This process and the shameful tactics used have been an embarrassment to our nation, but I hope we can now move forward as a country and not return to these pathetic political games again.”

— ALGOP Chairwoman Terry Lathan ripped into Sen. Doug Jones, calling him “One and done Doug,” and congratulated the new judge. She stated, “The Alabama Republican Party congratulates Judge Brett Kavanaugh on his confirmation. Judge Kavanaugh has our full support as he begins his honorable journey serving the American people on our nation’s highest court.”

1. After Judge Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed, the Democrat freakout commenced

— A mob appeared at the doors of the Supreme Court literally clawing at the door and chanted, “Shut it down!”

— Now that Kavanaugh is on the nation’s highest court, Democrats are wondering if they are the “wet rag party” and pretending that they actually live up to Michelle Obama’s “When they go low, we go high” motto. Some want to go more radical.