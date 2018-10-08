7 Things: The nation has been radicalized, Alabama Republicans celebrate Kavanaugh confirmation, Doug Jones has a terrible weekend and more …

Subscription Preferences:

7. Unemployment is the lowest it has been since 1969

— The good economic news keeps coming for President Donald Trump as we approach the midterm elections. The unemployment rate fell again and now sits at to 3.7 percent.

— Previous months were good, but they were already providing good news. They were better than reported as August and July’s jobs numbers were revised up.

6. Media is attempting to push a narrative that the president, the Senate, the House, the FBI and the Supreme Court are now illegitimate

— The media and their Democrats believe there is some inherent unfairness in the way the founding fathers designed the legislative branch to protect against mob rule. NBC’s Ken Dilanian wants to strip power from smaller states and hand it to the metros across the country.

— The Democratic Party that has already spent much of the last few weeks attacking the presumption of innocence now attacks the founding principles of our nation that are being carried out.

5. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Walt Maddox announces he is pro-life and pro-Second Amendment in a strange new campaign ad — he’s neither

— Channelling every failed Democrat gubernatorial candidate of the last 20 years, Tuscaloosa’s mayor told Alabamians watching TV this weekend that he is just as conservative as they are, claiming he loves guns and is pro-life.

— Gov. Kay Ivey responded to this ad by pointing out the obvious contradictions between Maddox’s publicly available positions. He has the endorsements of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s Moms Demand Action and Planned Parenthood.

4. Governor Kay Ivey supported Judge Brett Kavanaugh, her opponent refused to take a position three straight interviews

— A protracted Supreme Court battle over Judge Kavanaugh has led to renewed enthusiasm for Republicans and worry for red-state Democrats. Gov. Ivey supported the new Supreme Court justice by saying he “should be confirmed.”

— When Walt Maddox was asked, he demurred in three straight interviews including a nonsensical word salad where he stated, “We watched a very compelling testimony that people on both sides of the aisle readily admitted it was powerful and needed to be vetted. I’m glad that process is happening. I believe the governor should do the same.”

3. Alabama’s Senators Richard Shelby (yes) and Doug Jones (no) explain their votes by referencing the allegation by his accuser

— Sen. Shelby did not find the allegation to be credible, explaining, “I also found the subsequent FBI report to be thorough. As a senator, my job is to carefully consider and review all available information. After doing so, it is evident that the accusations against Judge Kavanaugh are uncorroborated, and there is no confirmation of any of the alleged misconduct.”

— Sen. Jones, who doesn’t feel representing his state’s wishes is the “the be all to end all,” said even though he doesn’t think the case was made against Kavanaugh, he didn’t like how angrily he defended himself.

2. Alabama’s Republicans react to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

— The state’s Republican officeholders put out press releases, tweets, and statements applauding the Senate for voting for Kavanaugh. Congressman Bradley Byrne, who is expected to challenge Jones for Senate, said, “This process and the shameful tactics used have been an embarrassment to our nation, but I hope we can now move forward as a country and not return to these pathetic political games again.”

— ALGOP Chairwoman Terry Lathan ripped into Sen. Doug Jones, calling him “One and done Doug,” and congratulated the new judge. She stated, “The Alabama Republican Party congratulates Judge Brett Kavanaugh on his confirmation. Judge Kavanaugh has our full support as he begins his honorable journey serving the American people on our nation’s highest court.”

1. After Judge Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed, the Democrat freakout commenced

— A mob appeared at the doors of the Supreme Court literally clawing at the door and chanted, “Shut it down!

— Now that Kavanaugh is on the nation’s highest court, Democrats are wondering if they are the “wet rag party” and pretending that they actually live up to Michelle Obama’s “When they go low, we go high” motto. Some want to go more radical.

Did you know that the League of Women Voters has a questionnaire that it sends to gubernatorial candidates?

If you answered no, it’s because, like most normal people, you have better things to do with your life than pretend to be interested in the nuance of Alabama’s uncompetitive gubernatorial race.

However, if you didn’t know any better and you picked up Sunday’s edition of the Anniston Star, you might have thought the League’s questionnaire was a big deal when you saw the screaming front-page headline: “The Empty Chair: Ivey declines debates – even when they’re just on paper.”

The story, by the Star’s Tim Lockette, takes a deep-dive into Ivey’s decision to ignore this questionnaire.

Front page of the Anniston Star, 10/7/2018 (Screenshot/Newseum.org)

It’s not just the Anniston Star. On Saturday at the opening of her Mobile campaign headquarters, Mobile’s CBS affiliate WKRG 5 confronted Ivey about the questionnaire.

AL(dot)com’s Kyle Whitmire, who is fighting a war on dumb, also raised questions about Ivey’s refusal to answer the almighty questionnaire. In the piece, Whitmire acts dumbfounded (ha) about why Kay Ivey would blow off this kind of useless gesture yet still raise money for her campaign.

Was there a meeting that I missed?

Is there an Alabama version of the JournoList listserv to which I am not privy? Who sent out the memo calling for a full-court press about the League of Women Voters’ questionnaire? Apparently, democracy as we know it is hanging in the balance!

What’s the big deal, you might ask? It’s just a questionnaire. What’s the harm?

Funny you should ask. As it turns out, this much-ballyhooed questionnaire is short, but it includes some curious specifics – ones you probably wouldn’t expect from a so-called non-partisan group that just wants to engage voters.

Once you get beyond the first query, a generic question about “three priority issues,” the next question is about health care and “specifically” Medicaid. It’s almost as if no one or no political party in Alabama has talked ad nauseam about Medicaid expansion this election cycle (*cough* every Walt Maddox stump speech).

What’s next? Roads and bridges? Nah. Taxes? Nah. School safety? Nope.

You probably wouldn’t have guessed it, but another favorite left-of-center hobbyhorse — diversity.

“As the Alabama economy continues to grow and diversify, what specific actions will you take as Governor to ensure that Alabama is not actually or perceived as hostile to diverse cultures and beliefs to ensure continued economic growth and appeal to businesses?” the questionnaire posits.

Is there anyone headed to Tuscaloosa for an Alabama football game, pushing a grocery cart at Walmart in Roanoke or making the hour-drive from Selma to Montgomery for work who’s thinking, “You know what Alabama’s economy really needs? More cultural diversity.”

Next up: Climate change.

“As our climate changes, shifts in rainfall, increases in temperature, and sea-level rise will all have major impacts on economies and quality of life. What specific actions will you undertake to support Alabamians preparing for climate change?”

Do you see the trend here? Maybe Ivey is ignoring this questionnaire because she’s not interested in answering a questionnaire that might as well be used for the California gubernatorial election. Does Alabama’s chapter of the League of Women Voters interact with actual Alabamians?

Are they even that non-partisan?

In Lockette’s exhaustive analysis of this questionnaire crisis, he interviews League of Women Voters of Alabama (LWVAL) President Barbara Caddell, who says she is “mystified” by Ivey’s silence.

“I’ve had candidates say no,” Caddell said to the Star. “I’ve never had a candidate at this level that just never responded to me at all.”

A closer examination of Caddell’s social media does suggest she has a left-of-center bend. She is also applauded in notoriously liberal Alabama Arise 2018 annual report for being a “contributor.”

The LWVAL might be “non-partisan,” but it doesn’t appear the president of the organization is.

If Alabama political press is genuinely seeking answers as to why Ivey is blowing off debates and questionnaires, perhaps it should start with some self-examination.

The state’s media and these organizations pushing for these debate events aren’t politically neutral. They’re left-of-center outlets with editorial boards and leadership that have views that are way out of line with the mainstream of Alabama.

Why would Kay Ivey, up in the polls by at a minimum of double-digit percentage points, allow herself to be in a potentially hostile situation, or at one that includes gotcha questions about Medicaid and climate change?

If voters wanted a debate or answers to a questionnaire, then Ivey will pay the price on Election Day. An unlikely outcome, at this point.

Otherwise, these gestures decrying Ivey’s lack of availability and unwillingness to kiss a handful of political reporters’ rings seem like nothing more than bitterness over the media’s declining relevance in Alabama’s political process.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Members of Alabama’s congressional delegation celebrated the nation’s strong September jobs report, which was released on Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

“It’s no surprise that our economy continues to thrive. This Congress, we’ve implemented policy changes that have increased wages, created jobs, & lowered unemployment rates. I’m determined to work with my colleagues to keep up this historic progress,” Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) said in a tweet.

In a press release, Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-5) said that while the mainstream media continues to “obsess about other matters,” every day Alabamians are happy that Republican leadership has delivered real results on issues that matter.

“While Washington elites and national media obsess about other matters, working Americans rejoice at yet another great jobs report,” Brooks outlined. “In September, Americans celebrated a 3.7% unemployment rate, America’s best since 1969 and a continuation of the strongest economic boom America has enjoyed in more than a decade!”

Brooks added, “The bottom line is that free enterprise works. Socialism doesn’t. Congress and President Trump’s tax cuts, deregulation, restoration of free enterprise principles, and fair trade policies have united to spur fantastic economic growth that benefits all of America. The result? More jobs. Higher pay. Small business optimism higher than at any time in the last 35 years. Economic growth rates at levels unseen in more than a decade. The most explosive DOW Jones jump in decades. All are great for American families.”

Brooks concluded by emphasizing that the November general election results will have a huge impact on whether pro-growth policies can continue.

“Gone are the days of anemic jobs reports and subpar economic performance. The American economy has been unleashed and is roaring along. This is what the American people are capable of when we embrace liberty-based, free enterprise economic policies and reject the feel-good socialist policies that have resulted in untold misery and despair in places that have succumbed to their siren song. The prosperity we’re seeing now will continue as long as America embraces free-market capitalism— the greatest engine for human advancement and wealth creation in history,” Brooks explained.

Key takeaways from the September BLS jobs report are:

  • America’s economy added 134,000 new, nonfarm payroll jobs in September 2018.
  • America’s economy added 2.7 million new, nonfarm payroll jobs over the past year.
  • America’s September unemployment rate was 3.7 percent, a year-to-year improvement of 0.5 points over the 4.2 percent unemployment rate of September 2017.
  • Unemployment rates for all major races and ethnicities improved over the past year:
    1. African Americans benefitted the most. The African American unemployment rate improved by 1.0 percentage point (from 7 percent in September 2017 to 6 percent in September 2018).
    2. The Hispanic American unemployment rate improved by 0.6 (5.1 percent to 4.5 percent).
    3. The Caucasian American unemployment rates improved by 0.4 (3.7 percent to 3.3 percent).
    4. The Asian American unemployment rate improved by 0.1 (3.6 percent to 3.5 percent).
  • Females (at a 3.3 percent unemployment rate) continued to do better than men (at a 3.4 percent unemployment rate).
  • Over the past year, the average weekly earnings for all non-farm American workers increased by $30.49, a significant 3.4 percent increase over September 2017.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

In one of the most-watched state legislative races this fall, longtime Democratic state Rep. Craig Ford is raking in big Montgomery money against Republican nominee and small businessman Andrew Jones.

The two have been locked in a heated battle to represent state Senate district 10, which spans the Gadsden area, with incumbent Republican state Sen. Phil Williams not seeking another term.

As his September financial disclosure shows, Ford is being backed in a major way by gambling, union and entrenched special interests.

The monthly total of $74,950 includes $10,000 from the PAC run by the Alabama Education Association (AEA), $10,000 from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, $5,000 from BIZPAC, $3,500 from Franklin Resources Group and $500 from Democratic consulting group Matrix, LLC.

Since the beginning of the campaign cycle, Ford has raised $379,243.48 while Jones has brought in $135,407.89.

Much of the race has focused on whether Ford is being honest with voters by calling himself an “independent.” The former Democratic House Minority Leader has been caught scrubbing his past party affiliation and leadership activities from the internet, along with the resurfacing of stunning caught-on-video candid footage of Ford speaking to Democratic groups.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

The tale of Senator Doug Jones’ terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year should be a children’s book in its own right.

It is a story of blind idealism run rampant and outwardly statesmanship masking naivety. But, when push comes to shove, all of the plot lines point to this: Jones’ time in the United States Senate has been selfish and ineffective.

Now, Jones’ actions and words are set to sink Alabama Democrats, and the progressive causes Jones cares about deeply, in November and for years to come.

It all started with Jones’ first speech on the floor of the Senate after he was inaugurated in January. After amassing political capital, through a campaign in-which he promised to be an independent, moderate voice whose focus was on the people of Alabama, Jones gave this maiden address on gun control.

The debate here is not whether his argument had merit. At the end of the day, politicians need to weigh their words and actions in cost/benefit terms. On his gun control speech, Jones spent considerable political capital with moderates and independents who helped get him elected by running with a hot-button Democratic issue. And, unfortunately for him, no benefit existed, certainly not enough to warrant the cost.

No one cared what Alabama’s junior senator thought about the issue – meaning it was not going to alter the national debate, with partisans deeply entrenched on each side. It is a hypothetically admirable thing for politicians to speak from the heart on issues important to them, but in practice, it is self-indulgent and self-destructive when one’s need to be “right” drowns out any kind of strategic thinking of how to tangibly advance these values and policy goals. Simply put, “it’s not always enough to be right.”

This kind of naivety has become Jones’ mode of operation, and he would do well to remember that a leader without deliverables is just a guy taking a walk with a bunch of like-minded people in tow. This pattern of “ideals over results” might not be maliciously intended, but it will imminently be the end of Jones’ in-state political career. From gun control, to voting against a ban on pain-capable, late-term abortions, the evidence of Jones’ political malpractice can not be ignored.

Which brings us to the coup de grâce – Jones’ handling of the three-month-long confirmation process of now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Calling it a debacle would not do it justice; an analysis of Jones’ contradictions, his waffling, his posturing and, ultimately, his “no” vote reasoning shows a senator that is simply in way over his head.

Up until the early September confirmation hearings, Jones refused to meet with Kavanaugh and he told the public as much. He said he would meet with him afterwards, even though other “moderate,” red-state Democrats met with the nominee beforehand. That was Jones’ “process,” he said it would be best that way.

Well, fast forward to today, and Jones never met with Kavanaugh. The junior senator said this broken promise was because the nominee’s schedule would not permit, but with a confirmation that was right on the edge of not happening, this excuse is laughable at best. Yet, Jones took to the Senate floor again on Friday to profess his supposed innocence; not meeting “was through no fault of me or my staff,” he griped to a national audience.

Jones could have met with the nominee anytime between July 10 and September 4. Not his fault, though. He was following his process. Great in theory, maybe, Unarguably, devoid of results. Time after time.

His Friday speech was filled with prime examples of his overarching plague. In a 25-minute verbal pity party, Jones held himself up as the bastion of independence. He – a United States Senator, elected in a hail of dark-money and out-of-state spending for goodness sake – decried that advertising efforts were focused on Alabama for the Kavanaugh confirmation. Jones slammed partisanship. He droned on and on about the “unfair” process. He complained unceasingly.

To what end? Well, if you have read up to this point, you probably know the answer. Jones’ speech, without getting into a point-by-point debate on its merits, had no end in mind. It will not be followed up by action. Alabama’s junior senator is a broken-record of virtue signaling, plagued by an inability, or unwillingness, to set unchecked idealism aside for the sake of tangible results.

This is in stark contrast to Senator Richard Shelby, who has provided the perfect blueprint for picking and choosing your partisan battles in order to deliver positive, meaningful outcomes for the people of Alabama. Make no mistake – Jones just plays a “statesman” on TV, when in reality, he goes around being “the process police.”

Not only has Jones failed to produce, he has effectively shot dead his fellow Alabama Democrats electorally and the progressive causes that he (very genuinely) believes in for the foreseeable future. Just look at Walt Maddox’s first campaign ad of the general election season. The gubernatorial candidate had to end the spot with, “I will never put my party ahead of the people. And I will never lie to you.” That is a tough sell regardless for a Democrat in the Yellowhammer State, but it now has been made purely unbelievable thanks to Jones.

What is a progressive who can not deliver progress? Rather than shunning Shelby at his inauguration, maybe Jones should have just been willing to listen for once. Instead, Alabamians have a children’s book lesson for a junior senator.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

The Alabama Department of Commerce and AIDT announced that Chuck Ernst, a former Honda manufacturing executive, has been appointed to lead Alabama Robotics Technology Park (RTP) as it embarks on a strategic plan to prepare the training facility for new technologies and additional capabilities.

The goal of the “RTP 2.0” initiative is to ensure that the $73 million center in Tanner is positioned to meet the evolving workforce development needs of Alabama companies as technology brings radical changes to manufacturing techniques.

As part of the initiative, RTP will add needed next-generation technologies, manufacturing simulation areas and training solutions that support key Alabama industry sectors including automotive, aerospace, aviation and logistics.

“Alabama Robotics Technology Park is a unique asset for the state and the manufacturers that utilize this facility to provide cutting-edge training for their workforces,” Gov. Kay Ivey said.

“The RTP 2.0 initiative will increase our leadership position in advanced job training, even as technology continues to change how factories operate. And, with his experience at Honda Alabama, Chuck Ernst is the perfect choice to direct this effort.”

‘Technological resource’

Ernst, who retired from Honda in 2014 after nearly three decades, will play a key role as plans are developed to advance the park and design its next level of services. He will work alongside RTP’s robotics and automation professions and AIDT leadership as the 2.0 initiative is implemented.

“The opportunity to work with the Alabama Robotics Technology Park as it has developed and matured over the last several years is a career high for me, personally and professionally. We are extremely proud of the RTP as it has served as a great technological resource for Alabama manufacturers as well as the brilliant staff who are the very heart of the work there,” said Ed Castile, director of AIDT and deputy secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce for Workforce Development.

“We are looking forward to RTP 2.0 as we take the park to the next level with the assistance of Dr. Jay Baron’s strategic planning and the leadership of Chuck Ernst. With Chuck leading the RTP along with our incredible staff, we are confident in the RTP’s ability to assist our Alabama companies in becoming more successful in the ever-changing manufacturing world,” Castile said.

Baron, the former CEO of the Manufacturing, Engineering and Technology Group at the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Center for Automotive Research, has provided his expertise for the RTP 2.0 initiative.

Ernst’s assignments at Honda included serving as project manager and operations executive at Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, a $2.6 billion assembly plant in Lincoln. He finished his 29-year career with the automaker as the Powertrain Division’s chief engineer at the North American Shared Services Group in Marysville, Ohio.

“The opportunity to join the AIDT team at the Robotics Technology Park and assist the business community in Alabama to study and utilize technology that improves their future competitiveness is a chance of a lifetime for me,” Ernst said. “I can’t wait to get started.”

Commitment to manufacturers

State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said he is committed to supporting efforts to secure the funding needed to implement any new technologies at RTP, which opened in 2010 and now comprises three buildings for highly specialized, company-specific training.

“By retooling our leadership at the RTP, we are setting the standard of having a nationally recognized reputation for a well-trained and highly skilled Alabama workforce in the usage and repair of robotic technology and advanced manufacturing machinery,” Orr said.

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the RTP 2.0 initiative reflects Alabama’s commitment to ensure that manufacturers operating in the state are prepared for disruptive technologies.

“At Alabama Robotics Technology Park, we intend to prepare companies for a new world in manufacturing by providing them with technology and facilities dedicated to research and development, simulation, modeling, product design and training,” Canfield said. “Supporting companies in this way creates and preserves jobs, while making Alabama a more attractive location for business.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

