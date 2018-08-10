7 Things: Deep State further exposed, VP Pence praises Alabama as he touts the Space Force, Maddox keeps debating himself in the gubernatorial contest, and more …
7. NFL players are back to kneeling, Donald Trump is smiling
— After a year of nonsense and political posturing over kneeling, NFL players started the preseason by taking knees, raising fists and standing in the tunnel to protest the National Anthem. They claim it is a sign of unity, and then tell everyone it is not divisive.
— While recent polling says 53 percent of Americans say it is “never” appropriate to kneel, the president’s base is crystal clear on this with 86 percent agreeing. And 51 percent of Independents agree.
6. Media bias in the era of Trump is stunningly obvious — this is another countless example
— Network television offered up 18 minutes of coverage of the arrest of Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) in 24 hours, while they offered a combined 68 seconds for two similar Democrat arrests.
— The scandal’s impact could radically change the race for Collins’ House Seat. Scandals cost incumbents 13 points in competitive districts.
5. It’s been an interesting first week for Alabama schools and daycares
— A daycare in Birmingham had a worker arrested for leaving a five-year-old in a van for two hours.
— School issues in Alabama included a surprising resignation, a middle school student with a gun, a student photoshopping Klan hoods on his classmates, a bus attendant slapped a student and a suspended football coach.
4. As unbelievable as it seems, in spite of his plea deal, former Governor Robert Bentley could run for office again
— The disgraced former governor said he was open to running for the U.S. if God opens the door for it, but many questioned if he could, given his plea deal.
— Richard White, a former Montgomery County Deputy District told Yellowhammer News that the agreement that Bentley “will not seek or serve in any public office” on further public service would be unenforceable.
3. Candidate for governor Walt Maddox continues to whine about a debate, but continues to debate himself on key issues
— Maddox still wants to talk about not having a debate with Governor Kay Ivey. This narrative is tired and boring.
— As part of a new online video, Maddox shows an empty podium for Governor Kay Ivey and then proceeds to hem an haw on the three issues he claims he is explaining (abortion, guns and the Supreme Court)
2. Vice President Mike Pence talks up Space Force. Alabama gets mentioned and this could be great for the state
— Speaking at the Pentagon, Vice President Pence laid out why we need to establish the Space Force and how it will “fight adversaries and spread American values beyond Earth.”
— While it is expected to be based in Colorado, Pence specifically praised “the engineers of the Missile Defense Agency at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama who are forging the next generation of rockets to strengthen our missile defense”.
1. As if we needed more info about how the DOJ was compromised in 2016, now we learn the number four in command was in constant contact with Chris Steele about Russian oligarchs
— Long after the FBI cut ties with former British spy and Trump dossier author Christopher Steele, senior Justice Department official Bruce Ohr continued to maintain extensive contact with him, according to newly reported emails. The FBI determined Steele had an “unauthorized disclosure to the media of his relationship with the FBI.”
— The correspondence leaves little doubt that Ohr was communicating with Steele and helping with the “deep state” resistance to the president before and after his election.