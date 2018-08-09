Subscription Preferences:

WATCH: University of Alabama gets keys to success from world-famous entrepreneur 41 mins ago / News
Davidson football coach suspended after locker room assault 2 hours ago / News
Alabama is working again: Small-business optimism soars to record high, now more qualified workers needed 2 hours ago / Analysis
State Supreme Court halts Montgomery police officer’s murder trial 3 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump team responds to Mueller, Alabama AG sees First and Second Amendment issues on 3D gun printing bans, Alabama employers may see higher taxes because of GOP tax bill, and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama lawmaker, two others plead not guilty in corruption case 3 hours ago / News
Former Montgomery County prosecutor: Bentley can run for US Senate despite plea deal 3 hours ago / News
University of Alabama to finish some renovations this month 5 hours ago / News
Is the South a different country? New York Times op-ed misreads election data 14 hours ago / Analysis
Alabamians come together to give girl with autism a memorable birthday 18 hours ago / News
Republican tax bill likely to raise taxes for corporations in Alabama, but the state legislature can change that 20 hours ago / News
Who asked for the return of former Gov. Robert Bentley? 21 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama alligator season opening this week 21 hours ago / News
Once upon a time, Robert Bentley was Alabama’s Donald Trump 22 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall takes issue with multi-state lawsuit to keep 3D-printed gun plans off the internet 1 day ago / News
Alabama representatives on board as Trump allies push Senate to return power to the states 1 day ago / News
Marion Mayor uses tools to prep residents for AlabamaWorks Success Plus Initiative 1 day ago / Sponsored
Alabama woman finds Tennessee man’s engagement ring on Florida beach 1 day ago / News
Arrest made in connection to death of Alabama woman last seen in 2006 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Midterms not looking good for Republicans, former Alabama Governor Robert Bentley is back, Sen Doug Jones is polling well despite looming Kavanaugh vote, and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Davidson football coach suspended after locker room assault

An Alabama school system has placed a prep football coach on leave after players were videotaped beating a teammate in a locker room.

Mobile County schools spokeswoman Rena Phillips tells news outlets the action against Davidson High School coach Fred Riley is effective immediately.Nine players have been suspended and a $12 million lawsuit was filed after video showed a then-freshman quarterback being beaten in April in what his parents say was a hazing attack.

The young player suffered a broken arm, and police say they were called about an assault complaint.

The school spokeswoman would not comment on the action against the coach, and Riley has not commented on being placed on leave.

But he told reporters last month he planned to keep coaching.

The team began fall practice Monday.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

WATCH: University of Alabama gets keys to success from world-famous entrepreneur

Players on the University of Alabama’s football team heard from a special motivational speaker on Wednesday as they continue to prepare for their opening game against Louisville on September 1.

Gary Vaynerchuk, a renowned entrepreneur who was named to Fortune’s Forty Under Forty in 2014, shared powerful lessons from his life and his key to success.

You can watch a clip of the speech below.

141
Vaynerchuk is a self-made tycoon who grew his family business’ sales to $60 million annually while he was still in college. Now with 800 employees of his own scattered around the world, he is a mentor to young people across the nation.

He is also a five-time New York Times best selling author and has always had a keen sense for business.

As a kid, he cut the flowers in his neighbors’ yard and sold them back to those same neighbors at a profit. Additionally, he ran a lemonade stand and made thousands of dollars in one weekend peddling baseball cards as a teenager.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama is working again: Small-business optimism soars to record high, now more qualified workers needed

Business is booming in Alabama and across the nation.

According to a new poll released Tuesday by Gallup, American small-business owners are more optimistic now more than ever since the index was started 15 years ago. The new record is a considerable three-and-a-half percentage points better than the previous high point from 2006.

The optimism is driven largely by strong cash flow, cash flow expectations and the current financial situation.

Alabama largely mirrors the nationally-surging economy, according to its State Director for the National Federation of Independent Business, Rosemary Elebash.

“The climate is the same in Alabama [as the national trend],” she told Yellowhammer News.

However, with present economic successes also come new challenges.

“I’m getting calls every day from Alabama business owners,” Elebash shared. “Their number-one issue is finding qualified workers.”

305
From machine shops to restaurants and everywhere in between, low unemployment, while a sign of better times, also signifies growing pains.

In Alabama, we are not talking mainly about minimum wage positions that cannot be filled.

“These are good-paying jobs,” Elebash explains.

This is the same problem that Alabama’s eastern neighbor faces.

“Mississippi’s recent historic low unemployment rates and a record-breaking number of workers with jobs is a great picture of our state’s economic advancements and deserve being applauded,” NFIB Mississippi State Director Ron Aldridge told the Mississippi Business Journal.

“However, these indicators mask a significant resulting employment problem which negatively impacts all employers, but particularly small-businesses — a labor availability shortage and especially the quality or skill level of such available workers to meet existing and newly created job needs,” he continued.

But, a light at the end of the tunnel shines for the Yellowhammer State. Alabama was recently ranked as having the second-best workforce training in the nation by the economic development-focused publication Business Facilities in a new analysis that examined performance in several key economic categories.

Why? Alabama has the benefit of her chief executive understanding the challenges that businesses face.

“Here in Alabama, we are focused on workforce preparedness, because we are creating record jobs,” Governor Kay Ivey says in her latest campaign ad.

Read more about workforce development efforts in Alabama here.

Business Facilities also gave the state high marks for growth potential (fourth in the nation) and graded Alabama as having the nation’s best business climate.

“I’m committed to facilitating the creation of good jobs across Alabama and expanding opportunities for the state’s hard-working citizens,” Ivey added in a recent press release. “Our efforts have produced a lot of success lately, and we’re going to keep moving at full speed on this mission.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

State Supreme Court halts Montgomery police officer’s murder trial

The Alabama Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the trial of a Montgomery police officer facing murder charges related to the fatal shooting of an unarmed man in 2016.

Justices delayed the trial that was scheduled to begin Monday to consider defense appeals, including that the officer should be immune from prosecution because he was acting in self-defense.

338
They are also arguing that the trial judge tainted the jury pool with his comments saying the officer’s pretrial testimony about the shooting was not “credible.”

Officer Aaron Cody Smith faces murder charges for the 2016 shooting of 58-year-old Greg Gunn.

Smith shot Gunn multiple times during a confrontation that began after Smith stopped Gunn as Gunn was walking through his own neighborhood late at night.

Smith’s attorneys are appealing Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin’s decision denying Smith immunity from prosecution.

Defense lawyers argue Smith should be immune under the state’s “stand your ground” law from prosecution because he was acting in self-defense.

Smith testified during an immunity hearing last month that he was “absolutely” in fear of his life when he shot Gunn.

He said Gunn had resisted a frisk, ran from him and was “arming himself” with a six-foot (1.8-meter) painter’s pole from a front porch.

Gunn said he first tried a stun gun and baton on Gunn before pulling his weapon.

Griffin, in denying the immunity request, said that he didn’t find Smith’s testimony about the shooting to be “credible.”

Defense attorneys have also asked for a new trial judge, saying Griffin’s comments tainted the jury pool in the case.

“We believe that these public comments greatly damage our chances to get a fair trial,” defense lawyer Mickey McDermott said Wednesday.

The Supreme Court told prosecutors to file their response to the defense appeals within two weeks.

The defense has previously tried unsuccessfully to get the trial moved from Montgomery, saying it would be impossible for Smith to receive a fair trial in the Deep South city where emotionally charged protests took place in the wake of the shooting of a black man by a white police officer.

Smith testified that he stopped Gunn that night because of a recent rash of burglaries in the district.

Gunn was walking home from his weekly card game to the house he shared with his mother, his friends said.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7 Things: Trump team responds to Mueller, Alabama AG sees First and Second Amendment issues on 3D gun printing bans, Alabama employers may see higher taxes because of GOP tax bill, and more …

7. Democrats’ Russia hysteria is based on nothing and being drummed up for political purposes in Alabama and other states

— Florida Senator Bill Nelson is in the middle of a tough re-election campaign against GOP Governor Rick Scott and he is claiming Russians “have already penetrated certain counties in the state and they now have free rein to move about.”

— Florida’s election officials are not buying the argument and added, “If Senator Nelson has specific information about threats to our elections, he should share it with election officials in Florida.”

6. Republican Congressman arrested for insider trading. Apparently, his support for President Trump is a huge part of this story

512
— Rep. Chris Collins was arrested and indicted on charges related to securities fraud for insider trading regarding an Australian biotechnology company. He pleaded not guilty and said he will continue his run for re-election.

— The media is fixated on the fact that this guy is the the first guy to support Donald Trump in Congress, a huge departure from how President Obama’s early supporters were treated.

5. For as much as we hear about Trump being a Russian asset, he sure doesn’t act like it

— The Trump administration leveled yet more sanctions on Russia poisoning an ex-spy in Britain.

— Additional sanctions may be leveled against nations who meddle in our elections if a reported executive order materializes.

4. The son of an un-indicted co-conspirator in the bombing of the World Trade Center was training kids to be Islamic terrorists

— Siraj Ibn Wahhaj was found to be conducting weapons training on a compound where they found 11 children living in hellish conditions. They were hungry and living in squalor.

— The compound was set up with a firing range and there was training taking place that would teach the children to commit school shootings.

3. A side effect of the GOP tax bill could be higher taxes for Alabama corporations, but the legislature could tweak that

— Alabama’s state law mirrors federal law on corporate taxation and because the bill offsets cuts with some increases on corporations, Alabama corporations may be looking at higher taxes in the state.

— A council on state taxation study stated there may be a net 11 percent increase in corporate income tax revenue for Alabama’s coffers, so don’t expect Alabama to act to cut those taxes anytime soon.

2. Alabama’s Attorney General Steve Marshall is wary of a multi-state lawsuit seeking a ban 3D-printing of guns

— The mainstream media’s coverage of the 3D gun printing issue was abysmal, implying AR-15s would be printed and used in mass shootings. Because of that, multiple states sought to block the release of 3D printable gun plans.

— The state’s attorney general office cites both First and Second Amendment issues with these moves by the Federal government and these states, stating, “In addition to the significant First and Second Amendment concerns at issue in this case, the Attorney General remains skeptical of the uptick in policy-driven nationwide injunctions being issued by activist federal judges around the country.”

1. President Donald Trump’s lawyers have responded to Robert Mueller’s interview request. His lawyers want the probe over, but one lawmaker thinks it doesn’t end until Mueller gets Trump

— Rudy Giuliani won’t be clear about what Trump will end up doing, but made it clear that the obstruction of justice stuff is a non-starter, adding they could talk about collusion.

— What most consider wishful thinking continues to be a main thread from the Trump legal team that the probe needs to end and end soon. Guiliani says, “We do not want to run into the November elections. So back up from that, this should be over by September 1”.

Alabama lawmaker, two others plead not guilty in corruption case

An Alabama lawmaker, a lobbyist and a medical company executive on Wednesday pleaded not guilty in federal court to conspiracy and other charges related to 2016 health care legislation.

State Rep. Randy Davis of Daphne, former Alabama Republican Party Chairman Marty Connors and G. Ford Gilbert of California entered not guilty pleas Wednesday morning in federal court in Montgomery.

298
Federal prosecutors have charged the trio in what they described as a Statehouse scheme to pressure the state’s largest insurance company, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, to cover diabetes treatments at Gilbert’s Trina Health clinics.

Prosecutors said that Gilbert paid former Majority Leader Micky Hammon to work behind the scenes to push legislation that would mandate coverage of the treatments.

Prosecutors said Davis lobbied the insurance company to cover the treatments, and spoke in favor of a bill to mandate the coverage, even though he had received finder’s fees for recruiting investors to Trina.

Gilbert, Davis and Connors, who worked as a lobbyist on the bill, are charged with conspiracy to commit bribery. Gilbert also faces bribery and fraud charges.

The defendants have denied wrongdoing.

Gilbert’s attorney Richard Jaffe said after the court appearance that Ford was “never about the money” but wanted to help people in a state with a high rate of diabetes.

Connors and Gilbert previously pleaded not guilty. They had to return for a new arraignment after new charges were announced related to Davis.

A fourth defendant in the case, state Rep. Jack Williams of Vestavia Hills, is applying for pretrial diversion, his attorney told U.S. Magistrate Judge Terry Moorer on Wednesday.

Williams could avoid trial if accepted into the program.

In a separate case, another lawmaker also pleaded not guilty to charges that he paid kickbacks to a doctor’s office that that referred patients to his company for chronic care management.

State Rep. Ed Henry entered the not guilty plea Wednesday in Montgomery federal court.

Henry’s attorney, Max Pulliam has said that that Henry’s company provided legitimate services that improved patients’ health “and he actually saved the taxpayers money.”
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

