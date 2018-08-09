Walt Maddox goes back to the debate issue again, still doesn’t answer questions

Subscription Preferences:

Here we go again, Democrat candidate for governor Walt Maddox still wants to talk about not having a debate with Governor Kay Ivey. His stenographers in the media love it and his campaign manager loves it, but there is no evidence anyone else cares.

Maddox has decided to take this issue to Twitter and suggest that he isn’t scared to debate the issues Governor Ivey has raised in her responses to him: Guns, abortion and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

He even went with the empty podium shtick.


The problem with this tired game and ad is that Maddox does not actually answer the questions at hand.

Even though he starts by saying, “I have been clear and consistent on these positions,” he has not.

Abortion: He is a pro-life Democrat, but his previous statements on this lay out what this really means. “Republicans are more pro-birth than pro-life,” “Although I am personally opposed to abortion, under the law of the land a woman has a right to choose up until the point of fetal viability” and “The courts will ultimately decide.”

All these statements mean the same thing — that he is a Democrat in the South and does not want to make either side mad.

Gun control: He says he is pro-Second Amendment, and then proceeds to tick off all the gun control measures he supports in his ad.

Ignore the fact that he was endorsed by Michael Blooomberg’s gun control group “Mom’s Demand Action.”

U.S. Supreme Court: Let Senators Shelby and Doug Jones do their jobs, he says in the ad — still no position.

This is just more bad decision making by the Maddox campaign, harping on a non-issue and then proving his opponent right by being wishy-washy on guns and Brett Kavanaugh.

The only thing this ad shows us is that Maddox should stick to debating empty podiums until he can finish the debate he is losing to himself.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Monday night, Gulf Shores’ Gulf State Park was honored as the 2018 Attraction of the Year by the Alabama Tourism Department.

The 6,500 acre park, which includes three miles of stunning white sand beaches, also features a 1,540-foot-long fishing and education pier, 500 improved campsites, 33 cottages and cabins, a Nature Center, 18-hole golf course, several coastal lakes, more than 28 miles of hiking and biking trails, a dog park, 9 ecosystems and multiple beach access sites.

Per a press release from Alabama State Parks, “Gulf State Park act[s] as a siren call to vacationers from around the world, but it is because park staff and volunteers provide so much more through their hospitality, educational opportunities and recreational offerings that the park earned this award.”

Chris Blankenship, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ commissioner, praised Gulf State Park’s staff and their many volunteers for being the reason for the lofty honor.

“Our employees and dedicated volunteers work incredibly hard to make Gulf State Park the best it can be,” he said. “This park is one of the jewels of our entire system and we’re honored to receive the award from the Alabama Tourism Department for 2018 and we expect the next year to be even better with the opening of the new Lodge and Conference Center this November.”

Alabama State Parks Director Greg Lein, when accepting the award, outlined additional recognitions Gulf State Park has received.

“In recent years, Gulf State Park has been recognized by its customers for its excellent service through certificates awarded by TripAdvisor.com,” he said. “This year Gulf State Park received three of these awards and was inducted into TripAdvisor’s Hall of Fame for receiving such awards over five consecutive years.

TripAdvisor recognized the park in three categories of excellence, based on visitor reviews and rankings on the travel website.

Lein also affirmed the excellence of the park’s staff and volunteers, along with highlighting the public-private partnerships that it makes possible.

“Achievements by staff and volunteers, coupled with the investments in new amenities such as trails, education facilities and the rebuilding of our Lodge at Gulf State Park, have made the park an attractive setting for the recruitment of new business partners like Valor Hospitality and Hilton Hotels and Resorts,” he continued.

The Alabama Tourism Department praised Gulf State Park, stating in a release, “The park sets a benchmark of economic and environmental sustainability by demonstrating best practices for outdoor recreation, education and accommodations.”

Recent upgrades at the park include restored and expanded sand dunes, the new Interpretive Center and a Learning Campus that will be enjoyed by thousands of visitors annually.

Per a press release, The Lodge at Gulf State Park, scheduled to open this November, “is a model of resilient, environmentally friendly coastal development where connectivity to the outdoors is a central focus.”

Designed to meet LEED Gold and SITES Platinum Certifications, this soon-to-open lodge will have 350 rooms and a whopping 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

Gulf State Park’s lodge will also feature the largest beach view ballroom on the Gulf Coast, accommodating groups of up to 1,000, a Gulf-front pool and Gulf-front restaurant with house-prepared and locally sourced regional specialties.

Naturalists based at both the Lodge and the park’s campground will be available to share information with guests about coastal environments, helping to fulfill the Alabama State Parks System’s educational goals.

For more information about Alabama State Parks, click here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Vice President Mike Pence, while speaking alongside Secretary of Defense James Mattis at the Pentagon on Thursday morning, declared that “establishing the Space Force is an idea whose time has come.” The vice president explained the Pentagon, under Mattis’ leadership, has begun the process of establishing the Space Force as a sixth branch of the U.S. military.

Alabama could be set to benefit in a major way with the presence of Red Stone Arsenal in Huntsville.

This will still require action by Congress, which exclusively has the power to establish a new military branch.

Alabama leaders reacted to the breaking news on Thursday, sharing their elation on Twitter.

“I am thrilled about the news today. We in the House have been warning for years about the threats to our space assets and the unacceptably slow pace to develop more capable space systems,” Rep. Mike Rogers tweeted.

He added, “I look forward to continuing to work with the administration on the establishment of a much-needed independent Space Force and appreciate [President Trump’s] leadership on this vital issue to our National Security.”

Thank you for the shoutout @VP for the Redstone Arsenal facility in Huntsville, AL at the The Pentagon today. #alpolitics #SpaceForce pic.twitter.com/2ayVPM9OxV

“America’s military relies heavily on its space assets to secure our homeland against potential attackers,” Congressman Mo Brooks said in a statement. “In this age of highly advanced weaponry, many of our most lethal and crucial weapons systems depend on global positioning satellites to function properly, and Chinese and Russian anti-satellite weaponry threaten those assets. For this reason, a dedicated Space Force is critical to protecting America’s national security interests and freedoms against those who would destroy them.”

He added, “As a member of the House Armed Services Committee who has supported Space Force for years, I am pleased President Trump has aggressively pursued establishing Space Force as a sixth branch of the military. Vice-President Mike Pence today detailing the dire need for Space Force and describing what the Pentagon needs from Congress to stand up Space Force in the coming years is a welcome step in this process. Going forward, I’m committed to working with the President, my colleagues, and the Pentagon to ensure Space Force is adequately funded and equipped.”

This story will be updated with more comments and reactions as they come in.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Players on the University of Alabama’s football team heard from a special motivational speaker on Wednesday as they continue to prepare for their opening game against Louisville on September 1.

Gary Vaynerchuk, a renowned entrepreneur who was named to Fortune’s Forty Under Forty in 2014, shared powerful lessons from his life and his key to success.

You can watch a clip of the speech below.

Vaynerchuk is a self-made tycoon who grew his family business’ sales to $60 million annually while he was still in college. Now with 800 employees of his own scattered around the world, he is a mentor to young people across the nation.

He is also a five-time New York Times best selling author and has always had a keen sense for business.

As a kid, he cut the flowers in his neighbors’ yard and sold them back to those same neighbors at a profit. Additionally, he ran a lemonade stand and made thousands of dollars in one weekend peddling baseball cards as a teenager.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

An Alabama school system has placed a prep football coach on leave after players were videotaped beating a teammate in a locker room.

Mobile County schools spokeswoman Rena Phillips tells news outlets the action against Davidson High School coach Fred Riley is effective immediately.

Nine players have been suspended and a $12 million lawsuit was filed after video showed a then-freshman quarterback being beaten in April in what his parents say was a hazing attack.

The young player suffered a broken arm, and police say they were called about an assault complaint.

The school spokeswoman would not comment on the action against the coach, and Riley has not commented on being placed on leave.

But he told reporters last month he planned to keep coaching.

The team began fall practice Monday.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Business is booming in Alabama and across the nation.

According to a new poll released Tuesday by Gallup, American small-business owners are more optimistic now more than ever since the index was started 15 years ago. The new record is a considerable three-and-a-half percentage points better than the previous high point from 2006.

The optimism is driven largely by strong cash flow, cash flow expectations and the current financial situation.

Alabama largely mirrors the nationally-surging economy, according to its State Director for the National Federation of Independent Business, Rosemary Elebash.

“The climate is the same in Alabama [as the national trend],” she told Yellowhammer News.

However, with present economic successes also come new challenges.

“I’m getting calls every day from Alabama business owners,” Elebash shared. “Their number-one issue is finding qualified workers.”

From machine shops to restaurants and everywhere in between, low unemployment, while a sign of better times, also signifies growing pains.

In Alabama, we are not talking mainly about minimum wage positions that cannot be filled.

“These are good-paying jobs,” Elebash explains.

This is the same problem that Alabama’s eastern neighbor faces.

“Mississippi’s recent historic low unemployment rates and a record-breaking number of workers with jobs is a great picture of our state’s economic advancements and deserve being applauded,” NFIB Mississippi State Director Ron Aldridge told the Mississippi Business Journal.

“However, these indicators mask a significant resulting employment problem which negatively impacts all employers, but particularly small-businesses — a labor availability shortage and especially the quality or skill level of such available workers to meet existing and newly created job needs,” he continued.

But, a light at the end of the tunnel shines for the Yellowhammer State. Alabama was recently ranked as having the second-best workforce training in the nation by the economic development-focused publication Business Facilities in a new analysis that examined performance in several key economic categories.

Why? Alabama has the benefit of her chief executive understanding the challenges that businesses face.

“Here in Alabama, we are focused on workforce preparedness, because we are creating record jobs,” Governor Kay Ivey says in her latest campaign ad.

Read more about workforce development efforts in Alabama here.

Business Facilities also gave the state high marks for growth potential (fourth in the nation) and graded Alabama as having the nation’s best business climate.

“I’m committed to facilitating the creation of good jobs across Alabama and expanding opportunities for the state’s hard-working citizens,” Ivey added in a recent press release. “Our efforts have produced a lot of success lately, and we’re going to keep moving at full speed on this mission.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

