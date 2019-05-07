Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

When trying to change the pardons and parole process, the swamp pushes back

Attempts to reshape the process in which pardons and paroles are handed out in Alabama has run into resistance from the people who handle pardons and paroles.

The folks doing the job did such a good job at selecting inmates for release and monitoring them after the fact that a recent parolee, Jimmy O’Neal, killed three people, including a seven-year-old boy, in Marshall County.

That is why Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) and State Representative Connie Rowe (R-Jasper) have introduced legislation to rework the current process in order to have the governor appoint the board’s director and codify restriction on the release of violent offenders to mandate that they serve 85 percent of their term or at least 15 years of their sentence.

Their efforts are supported by the Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Governor Kay Ivey, with Marshall telling AL.com in April, “The current statutory structure of our board makes them accountable to no one.”

Obviously, the fans of the status quo are pushing back. The current board says that all of these changes are unnecessary and the current framework is fine.

That seems like a reasonable position for those in that position to hold, they are completely free to believe the new law is an over-correction and over-reaction. Much like in Washington, D.C., people get upset when someone tries to upset the apple cart. Also, like in D.C., sometimes those people cross the line to protect what they believe is theirs.

The executive director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, Eddie Cook, responded to potential changes in the law by suggesting that Pardons and Paroles’ employees should go to the state house and let their voice be heard.

In itself, that would be fine, but how he did it and what he suggested is not fine by any stretch of the imagination. Cook told employees, using his paroles.alabama.gov e-mail address that they should resist this law. He also told them if they wanted to head to Montgomery to give Ward and Rowe a piece of their mind that they were authorized to utilize their state-issued vehicles to do so.

His e-mail follows:

This is all a pretty clear violation of AL Code § 17-17-5 (2012):

(c) Any person who is in the employment of the State of Alabama, a county, a city, a local school board, the State Board of Education or any other governmental agency, shall be on approved leave to engage in political action or the person shall be on personal time before or after work and on holidays. It shall be unlawful for any officer or employee to solicit any type of political campaign contributions from other employees who work for the officer or employee in a subordinate capacity. It shall also be unlawful for any officer or employee to coerce or attempt to coerce any subordinate employee to work in any capacity in any political campaign or cause. Any person who violates this section shall be guilty of the crime of trading in public office and upon conviction thereof, shall be fined or sentenced, or both, as provided by Section 13A-10-63.

The inappropriate politicking of any kind on the state dime is wrong, specifically calling on employees to do so and allowing them to use state vehicles for that purpose is unacceptable and warrants further investigation.

Dem Rep. John Rogers announces primary challenge to Doug Jones

MONTGOMERY — State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) delivered a House floor speech on Tuesday asserting that he is running for the United States Senate against Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2020.

“I am now a candidate for United States Senate,” he declared, opening his remarks at the microphone. “I’ve already, I’ve got – I’m running for real. I’m not backing down. I’m a candidate. I’ve already – I asked them to give me $1,000,000 [in campaign pledges to be able to run] and already $500,000 have come in already. And so if I get $500,000 [more], I’ll be an official candidate. I’m telling you right now.”

He again apologized for using the word “retarded” but doubled down on his other previous remarks.

Rogers claimed the morning-after pill is “the same thing” as any abortion. He also called a miscarriage “a natural abortion” and said there is no difference between a miscarriage and an intentional abortion.

Rogers said, “When you drive to back alleys, you start using that coat hanger and start using that medication — they can’t afford to get a regular abortion. If you got the money, you can pay somewhere else to get an abortion. If you’ve got enough money, you can fly to New York or Amsterdam to get an abortion. But if you’re a poor person, you can’t get that. So you [have] to use that coat hanger… you’re damaging that fetus. That fetus is damaged, and then you’re forced to have that child? I just read the other day that they had five kids locked in a basement, five kids. Emaciated kids, kids that were tied up in chains in a basement. Why would you want to force a child on that family?”

He then added that sonograms are intended to be used for a mother to “track” a baby “all the way through birth [to make a decision] whether or not that child will be a child they want.”

The longtime state representative also reiterated his anger at Jones allegedly calling him to “chastise” him last week.

“Don’t nobody call me on the phone to tell me to be quiet. I don’t care if you’re the president or you[‘re] the senator … the last person that ever chastised me was my mother and my father. And they both passed,” Rogers said, adding he told Jones “to go where the sun [doesn’t] shine.”

This came a week exactly after Rogers’ initial remarks on HB 314, comments that went viral a day later.

Jones has established himself as an automatic pro-choice vote in the U.S. Senate. He has previously voted against banning using federal funds for abortions and even voted against banning late-term abortions.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News on Tuesday, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) reacted to Rogers sharing that Jones called him last week and said Rogers was “right” about his abortion remarks. Jones has not denied the allegation, saying, “I’m disappointed he made our private conversation public.”

“Doug Jones has a track record of saying one thing publicly while showing his true ultra-liberal colors behind closed doors,” Byrne said. “We already knew he is a pro-abortion Democrat, but I would have hoped he didn’t truly believe in these horrific comments. As a Christian with a 100% pro-life record, I am ready for the fight to defeat Doug Jones and make sure Alabama has a pro-life Senator.”

Update 3:50 p.m.:

A National Republican Senatorial Committee’s (NRSC) spokesman released a statement on Yellowhammer News’ reporting.

“Doug Jones and John Rogers share the same views on abortion, but Rogers is at least honest about it,” NRSC spokesperson Nathan Brand said. “Even Alabama Democrats are taking note of how dishonest Doug Jones is.”

Update 5:30 p.m.:

Rogers, in an interview with Yellowhammer News outside of the House chamber, said there is an audio recording of the “heated” phone call in which Jones allegedly “chastised” him.

He advised Frank Matthews, a well known social justice and political activist in Birmingham, has that recording.

Matthews was not immediately available for comment.

Rogers also confirmed to Yellowhammer News his intent to run for the Senate, saying he would file his FEC paperwork once he secures at least $1,000,000 in pledged campaign contributions. Rogers said he wants to ensure the necessary money is there before jumping in because he is serious about the endeavor and not doing it for show.

“I don’t want to run a campaign just to run. I want to run to win,” Rogers said. “And I’m going to be a competitive candidate.”

Rogers reiterated that besides how Jones talked to him on the phone, he did not like how the senator said one thing in private but another publicly.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Alabama Forestry Association touts industry’s impact on rural areas

A new report recently released by the Alabama Department of Commerce affirms that the Yellowhammer State’s forestry industry continues to have a leading impact on local economies throughout rural Alabama.

In a release, the Alabama Forestry Association lauded recent economic development announcements from the industry. For example, Westervelt Company, Rex Lumber and Great Southern Wood all announced plans in 2018 for production facilities in Alabama. Over 300 jobs were created in relation to these three announcements alone.

Overall, 51 forest products companies created approximately 2,000 new jobs across the state and invested $1.3 billion into new facilities and expansion of existing facilities last year.

This type of boon has become a trend over the last three years, as the forest industry has created almost 4,500 new jobs and invested nearly $4 billion in new facilities and expansion of existing facilities. Alabama’s forest industry accounted for 22 percent of total capital invested in the state during that time frame.

“Forestry continues to be one of the top industries investing in Alabama’s economy, averaging $600 million dollars annually and creating more than 1,000 new jobs each year over the last 10 years,” Chris Isaacson, executive vice president of the Alabama Forestry Association, said in a statement.

“23 million acres of well-managed forests, mostly owned by family forest owners, providing an abundant source of raw material along with an excellent business environment make our state a very attractive place to invest capital,” he added.

These capital investments are particularly important for Alabama’s rural economy. For example, the forest industry was the largest capital investor in 15 rural counties and was the largest employer throughout much of rural Alabama in 2018.

To support this growth, the Alabama Forestry Association and the Forest Workforce Training Institute (FWTI) have implemented a workforce development program (ForestryWorks) to ensure a steady supply of workers across the forest industry. FWTI staff work alongside career counselors, teachers, and school administrators to expose students and parents to the growing career opportunities in forestry, especially in rural parts of the state.

“Just as we plant trees to grow future forests, we will continue to invest in today’s students to grow tomorrow’s forestry workforce,” Isaacson concluded.

You can read a summary of the forestry industry’s recent economic impact in Alabama here.

Greg Reed calls for focus on ‘what we’re really talking about’ in abortion debate — ‘A little bitty baby’

MONTGOMERY — While State Rep. John Rogers’ (D-Birmingham) viral comments from last week have made international headlines for all the wrong reasons, Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) wants to turn the conversation back to HB 314 and what the abortion debate is really all about: an innocent, defenseless baby in the womb.

In an interview with Yellowhammer News, Reed discussed his support for the bill, which was passed by the House last week. HB 314, which would be the nation’s strictest abortion ban, is on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s calendar for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Reed said his goal is to have the bill on the Senate floor on Thursday. State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) will carry the bill in the Senate for State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur), the bill’s sponsor.

Known as one of the most influential elected officials in the state, Reed is also a leading pro-life advocate and champion. He was one of the first officeholders nationwide to denounce Roger’s now-infamous remarks, and Reed was a vocal proponent of Alabama’s Amendment Two this past election cycle.

“I am definitively on the pro-life side and will do whatever I can do move this legislation forward,” Reed said. “But I think it’s important for all of us to stay focused on what’s most important.”

He has witnessed firsthand the circus-like atmosphere that the abortion topic has brought to the State House. Rogers aside, pro-abortion supporters have taken their rhetoric to new levels in opposing HB 314. One protester was arrested after vandalizing the House gallery windows with chalk paint, but it was the peaceful assembly that raised eyebrows even higher, and again not in a constructive way. Pro-abortion activists, dressed in attire from the fictional show “The Handmaid’s Tale,” brought signs that said, “Abortion is a human right,” “Abortion is good for families” and “Abortion on demand without apology,” among other sentiments well outside the mainstream, especially for the Yellowhammer State.

Reed decried that the goal of these advocates has changed over time to become primarily about “winning” – and by any means necessary – rather than the substance of the issue itself.

“You wind up to where things begin to lose the significance of what we’re really talking about here,” he outlined. “The number one focus here is the determination of what is right. And how that decision about what is right has significant impact on a child and that child’s mother. When you boil it down, that is what we all should be most concerned with, is that child and that child’s mother, and that helps frame the debate, frame the discussion… in a way that is most important.”

With all of the heated rhetoric surrounding the abortion debate, Reed is worried that people may be missing the crux of the conversation, as well as the point of HB 314 — which is to ideally spark a major rollback of or overturn the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade precedent.

“This legislation has a purpose,” Reed emphasized.

He called re-examining Roe v. Wade “important” and “healthy for America.”

Reed also stressed where he stands on the abortion issue.

“I certainly believe the baby in the womb is a human life,” Reed stated.

“For me, it is a very clear, personal decision. Being pro-life is something that I am, have been and will continue to be,” he said. “Because I feel like that should be the position of Alabama and of America in regards to [abortion]… and I think that is the case for most of my colleagues in the Alabama Senate.”

As “a deliberative body,” Reed noted HB 314 is being looked at “carefully” and analyzed meticulously by members of the Senate, as they do with all pieces of legislation.

“I think that’s healthy, I think that’s what we should be doing,” Reed remarked. “I do think that in the end, we’re going to see that the State Senate will vote, as did the House of Representatives, to uphold the sanctity of life and support this legislation as a potential challenge to Roe v. Wade.”

He said this comes “against the backdrop” of Amendment Two being overwhelmingly approved by a referendum of the people in November, declaring Alabama as a firmly pro-life state, despite a massive pro-abortion ad buy by Planned Parenthood.

“The people of Alabama, even with that kind of opposition and that kind of financial resource from places like California and New York, the people still spoke very loudly in regards to what their attitude is toward the sanctity of life,” Reed advised. “So, I think for me, this is an issue that is very important to me personally, and has always been, but I also think that we as a body are moving forward in carrying out what we know are the straight up interests and wishes of the people of Alabama, based on a vote that was less than six months ago.”

Yellowhammer News noted that Collins has stressed that she does not want amendments made to the bill because the legislation was purposefully crafted to challenge the concept of personhood before the Supreme Court and amendments – including adding exceptions for rape and/or incest – could dilute that overarching purpose.

Stressing that his overall perspective is a staunchly pro-life one, Reed outlined, “On the topic of the amendments, I think it’s back to trying to analyze what I have heard Representative Collins say on a number of occasions: that this is a very focused topic, it’s a topic that has specific legal ramifications and the goal of the legislation is to potentially… allow for a review of Roe v. Wade.”

Reed then stipulated that if Roe v. Wade is modified by a new Supreme Court decision he hopes the justices will allow the states to decide for themselves on abortion policy in their own jurisdictions. If that occurred, Reed again pointed to Amendment Two as what the wish of the majority of Alabamians would be.

“At that point then, we would be able to make appropriate exceptions within what would govern the procedures or lack thereof in the state of Alabama,” he added. “At this stage in the game though, with the goal of what the legislation actually is, the fact that the constitutional legal review says that the best way to accomplish the goal is to minimize the amendments, then I’m supportive of that.”

He then reiterated that if the goal of a successful Roe v. Wade challenge is accomplished, the legislature would then be in a position to decide what exceptions are allowed, based on the will of the people and what “is best for Alabama, not governed by federal mandate.”

While Reed wants the legislature to move on from Rogers’ sideshow, he said hopefully that situation “creates a new sense of evaluation,” “a new attitude of engagement” and “newfound support within” people that have become somewhat “desensitized” to the abortion debate in Alabama and across the country.

“Once you are faced with graphic description and once you understand the way some people feel about these topics, for those like myself and many, many others, certainly the majority of Alabamians, then I think that it will re-energize and engage people to re-examine where they are on this topic and have them once again step forward to let their voices be heard,” Reed said.

He said that some of those new voices will not agree with his pro-life stance, but “that’s the beauty of America, that we have the opportunity to do that — and that freedom to express our views.”

Reed called this freedom of thought and expression “the fiber of what makes America a great country.”

The Senate majority leader emphasized that he is encouraged and happy to see Alabamians “standing up for the unborn child” and hopes to see people in this majority continue to become personally involved and engaged.

He remarked that the current makeup of the Supreme Court and the potential for President Donald Trump to add another justice or two if he wins re-election is part of what is re-energizing both sides of the abortion debate, as the potential for change becomes more realistic.

“The president is definitively responsible for that, along with the U.S. Senate,” Reed said. “Having conservatives in positions of significant leadership at the top levels of our nation, has it made a difference? Absolutely it has. Has it changed the narrative? No doubt. And as a result, I think these topics are coming to the forefront again of political and social debate. … I think ‘ground zero’ of that specifically is the U.S. Supreme Court and [Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh] who were nominated by the president.”

He concluded by reaffirming what everyone should be thinking about during the abortion debate.

“Some of these comments and some of these methodologies and some of these things that are happening are just outrageous,” Reed emphasized. “Let’s all just stop for a minute and recognize what we’re really talking about here: a little bitty baby and that precious child’s mother and family. Let’s just be focused on what is at stake here.”

Inmate asks US Supreme Court to stay execution, weigh youth

An Alabama man facing execution next week for his role in the 1997 slayings of four people has asked the U.S. Supreme Court for a stay, arguing it should weigh the fact that he was 19 at the time.

Attorneys for Michael Brandon Samra filed the request last week to stay the scheduled May 16 execution.

The court has barred executing anyone under 18 at the time of their crimes.

Samra’s attorneys asked the court to weigh whether knowledge of brain development and evolving standards of decency merit extending that age to 21.

“This court’s Eighth Amendment jurisprudence should reflect the reality that a person’s neurological and psychological development does not suddenly stop on his 18th birthday,” his attorneys wrote last week.

Samra was convicted of helping friend Mark Duke kill Duke’s father, the father’s girlfriend Dedra Mims Hunt, and her two daughters, six-year-old Chelisa Hunt and seven-year-old Chelsea Hunt in Alabama’s Shelby County.

Prosecutors said the Shelby County slayings happened after Duke became angry when his father wouldn’t let him use his truck.

They said the teens executed a plan to kill Duke’s father and then killed the others to cover up his death.

Authorities said Mark Duke killed his father, Hunt and the six-year-old girl and that Samra slit the throat of seven-year-old Chelsea at Duke’s direction while the girl pleaded for her life.

“The murders which were committed with a gun and kitchen knife were as brutal as they come,” lawyers for the state wrote in the motion to set an execution date.

Duke was 16 at the time of the slayings. Samra was 19. Both were sentenced to death.

However, Duke’s death sentence was converted to life without parole after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled prisoners could not be put to death for crimes that happened while they were younger than 18.

Samra’s attorney wrote in the court filing that Duke was the driving force behind the slayings and that Samra, who had borderline level intelligence, was the “minion.”

“Indeed, while Samra bore responsibility for the death of one person, his culpability paled in comparison to that of his co-defendant who plotted, planned, and killed three of the victims for revenge.” Samra’s attorneys wrote.
Former Obama Northern District of Alabama US Attorney signs letter saying Trump committed crimes

Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Joyce Vance joined approximately 500 other lawyers in signing a letter saying they believe President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice and would have been charged had he not been president of the United States.

Labeling themselves “DOJ Alumni,” the group alleges that the Mueller report provided evidence of “corrupt intent” on Trump’s part, which they deemed as “overwhelming.”

Posted on the left-leaning website Medium.com, the letter states:

Each of us believes that the conduct of President Trump described in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report would, in the case of any other person not covered by the Office of Legal Counsel policy against indicting a sitting President, result in multiple felony charges for obstruction of justice.

Vance, a law professor at the University of Alabama Culverhouse School of Law, has long been a vocal critic of Trump.

Last year, she blamed Trump for bombs mailed to the Obama and Clinton families. Obama nominated Vance to her former position as U.S. Attorney in 2009.

More recently, Vance relied upon her foreign policy credentials to criticize Trump’s stance toward Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

