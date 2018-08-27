Subscription Preferences:

6 hours ago

Honoring John McCain: Gov. Ivey orders flags at half-staff at the request of President Trump

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Monday directed all state agencies to immediately lower flags to half-staff in memory of the late Sen. John McCain.

Ivey’s order came at the request of President Donald Trump.

The state’s flags are to remain at half-staff until McCain’s internment on Saturday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD.

Ivey expressed her respect for McCain and her sympathy for his family during their time of grieving.

“Sen. McCain should be remembered as an honored war veteran & someone truly dedicated to serving his country,” Ivey tweeted. “His family remains in my deepest thoughts & prayers.”

Read how Alabama leaders mourned McCain’s passing and shared memories of his Alabama connections here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

Former Alabama Speaker Mike Hubbard’s conviction upheld on 11 of 12 counts

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday announced their decision to uphold 11 out of 12 felony ethics convictions for former Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard, and Hubbard’s attorney was “absolutely in shock.”

His conviction on one count, which charged that Hubbard intentionally voted for legislation “when he knew or should have known that he had a conflict of interest,” was reversed.

In the opinion written by Judge Welch, the court said, “The language of Alabama’s ethics law should be clear as to which persons, businesses, and acts fall within its reach.”

The opinion advised that the current ethics law “could present a serious constitutional issue should a situation arise in which a public official is convicted for soliciting or receiving a thing of value from a person within an organization but outside its immediate leadership hierarchy, where it is not so clear that that individual is a principal.”

The court continued and cited a federal precedent that says if laws are too vague or too liable for arbitrary enforcement, then the government violates a defendant’s due process rights.

“We strongly encourage the legislature to consider amending the law to better circumscribe the class of persons defined as principals, and to more clearly explain several of the other 34 definitions embodied in § 36-25-1, Ala. Code 1975, that could present similar constitutional issues,” the opinion reads.

Hubbard was indicted by a special grand jury on 23 charges related to alleged abuses of his public office. He was tried by a jury in Lee County and was convicted on 12 of the 23 counts — Counts 5, 6, 10-14, 16-19, and 23. His conviction on Count 5 has now been overturned by the Court of Criminal Appeals.

The trial judge in July 2016 sentenced Hubbard to several terms of imprisonment, however, he has been out on bond pending appeal.

Hubbard faces a total of four years in prison and eight years on probation.

In a phone interview with Yellowhammer News, Hubbard’s attorney, and former Alabama attorney general and lieutenant governor, Bill Baxley, said the appellate court’s decision had stunned him and that they would be going through the 160-page document thoroughly before commenting on specifics.

“I’m in shock. Absolutely in shock,” Baxley stated.

He added that his “strong recommendation” will be taking Hubbard’s appeal up to the Alabama Supreme Court.

“I have never seen a case with more errors than this one,” Baxley concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

Montgomery doctor sentenced to prison for role in pill mill

An Alabama physician has been sentenced to 12 years and one month in prison for his role in a Montgomery pill mill.

U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin Sr. told AL.com that 56-year-old Gilberto Sanchez was found guilty last week of prescribing unnecessary controlled substances for his patients.

He was also guilty of committing health care fraud and laundering money.

Prosecutors say Sanchez handed out prescriptions for opioids such as oxycodone, hydrocodone and fentanyl as well as amphetamines.

He knew his patients did not need and would abuse.

Sanchez was among four people indicted by a federal grand jury for their role in the pill mill last year.

Last week, 48-year-old Johnnie Chaisson Sanders pleaded guilty to health care fraud.

Court document state that Sanders worked for Sanchez and participated in a fraudulent moneymaking venture.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

8 hours ago

‘Right for Alabama:’ ALGOP adopts first-ever state party platform

The Alabama Republican Party (ALGOP) adopted its first-ever state party platform on Saturday at its annual summer Executive Committee meeting.

ALGOP Platform Committee Chair, and soon-to-be state senator, Sam Givhan presented the committee’s report to the Executive Committee, which then voted to adopt the state platform.

ALGOP Party platform as follows:

We believe every human being is endowed by our Creator with inherent rights to life, liberty and property.

We support a traditional, strict constructionist view of the Constitution and reject judicial activism in attempts to thwart the foundational basis of our Country and government.

We believe in equal rights, equal justice and equal opportunity for all, without regard to race, creed, age, sex or national origin.

We support the rights of people of faith to the free exercise of religion, including every citizen’s right to apply religious values to public policy and the right of faith-based organizations to participate fully in public programs without renouncing their beliefs and without government interference.

We support freedom of speech and freedom of the press and oppose attempts to silence, to violate, or weaken those rights.

We uphold the right of individual Americans to own and bear firearms.

We assert the inherent dignity and sanctity of all human life and affirm that the unborn child has a fundamental individual right to life and support a human life amendment to the Constitution. We oppose the use of public funds to perform or promote abortion and strongly condemn any federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

We support a strong military sufficiently funded to provide for our nation’s defense as well as our veterans.

We believe that the obligation to our veterans does not end when they leave the military.

We support options for learning, including: public education, parochial and private schools, charter schools, home-schooling, magnet schools and technical and vocational education. We recognize and support parental rights in their child’s education.

We believe that government should be limited and that the growth of government must be curtailed by a combination of the elimination of programs and transitioning of government jobs to the private sector.

We support lower and fair tax models that adequately fund government without undue waste or programs better facilitated by the private sector.

We condemn decisions by activist judges to allow the desecration of the flag and to deny children the opportunity to say the Pledge of Allegiance in public schools. We support standing at the presentation of our national anthem.

We support traditional marriage and family as being the foundation for a free society. We support the appointment of justices and judges who respect the constitutional limits on their power and respect the authority of the states to decide such fundamental social questions.

We support Alabama as a “Right to Work” state.

We oppose the implementation of the Common Core Curriculum.

We believe that business growth must be encouraged by all levels of government through the elimination of all unnecessary regulations that unduly burden industry and businesses.

We support legislation requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote and secure photo identification when voting in order to help ensure that we have fair and honest elections.

 

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

8 hours ago

Alabama native Jamarcus Russell using his story to teach kids while coaching at his alma mater

Mobile-native and former LSU quarterback Jamarcus Russell has returned to his high school to coach.

In a recent interview with WKRG’s Randy Patrick, Russell talked about going back to his alma mater of Williamson High School in Mobile to coach quarterbacks, helping his successors fill his shoes.

“I get a chance to be back on the same field,” the former NFL player told Patrick. “We cried, we bled, we sweat at the same time.”

It’s an opportunity to reminisce about his days as a high school football player and to invest in the players.

“We sat in the same locker room and played on the same field and [I] just try to give them that spirit to let them know that it can happen,” Russell said.

Russell went on to discuss his favorite moment playing for Nick Saban at LSU when as a freshman, the two were in the pre-game tunnel and Saban told him he was going to start the second half against Oregon State.

Russell also spoke about his short-lived career as an NFL quarterback.

“If I had been meant to have a long and prosperous time in the NFL I would have, but God, he gave me some stuff that I can carry on that I can give to the kids, youth, grown men, whoever,” he said.

Watch the full interview here.

9 hours ago

Walker County BOE selects interim superintendent

Walker County Schools has named a new superintendent after its current leader resigned.

The Daily Mountain Eagle reports the county’s Board of Education named Dr. Joel Hagood as interim superintendent Thursday after Dr. Jason Adkins voluntarily resigned and was moved to a position as administrative officer for the school board.

Per that agreement, neither Adkins nor the board can provide information as to why he resigned.

Adkins had served as superintendent since January 2011.

Hagood defeated Adkins in the June primary for the superintendent’s race and will face Tanya Guin in the Nov. 6 general election.

He says he was surprised by the appointment and hopeful that the temporary post will give him an advantage in the fall.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

