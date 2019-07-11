7 Things: McConnell continues slamming Moore, no boycott on Alabama, Democrat infighting angers Pelosi and more …
7. SUVs are in and the Corolla is out at the coming Mazda-Toyota plant
- Originally, the Mazda-Toyota manufacturing plant in Huntsville was going to produce Corollas, but now the company has announced that it will instead produce a not yet announced SUV.
- Toyota said that the change is due to a growing demand for light trucks and SUVs. More information on what SUV will be produced at the plant is set to be released at a later date.
6. Big money for Arnold Mooney
- State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) isn’t always the first name that comes to mind when you think about the 2020 U.S. Senate election, but despite his lack of name ID, his Senate campaign announced that within the last 30 days the campaign has raised over $300,000.
- Mooney has been endorsed by some pretty big names, such as talk show host Mark Levin, U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and “Duck Dynasty” patriarch Phil Robertson.
5. Fire Acosta
- Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta has defended himself pretty well on how he handled the plea deal for Jeffery Epstein in 2008 by saying that his office wanted a harsher punishment, but state prosecutors wanted Epstein to walk.
- This is all probably for naught because the media and their Democrats have continued to call for Acosta’s resignation and Republicans don’t want to die on this battlefield. Even failed lawyer Michael Avenatti took to Twitter to say that the Democrats “have no guts” and they’ll just tweet and send letters if Acosta doesn’t resign.
4. SPLC prepared to fight Montgomery over aggressive panhandlers
- Montgomery has recently passed a city ordinance that allows panhandlers to be fined and jailed, and now the Southern Poverty Law Center is asking Mayor Todd Strange to veto the ordinance, claiming that it is punishing people living in poverty as well as violating the First Amendment.
- SPLC has indicated that if the ordinance, which passed 9-0, isn’t vetoed, they’re going to file a lawsuit against the city “for violating the constitutional rights of its most vulnerable and needy citizens.”
3. Pelosi wants her fellow Democrats to grow up
- On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had a stern talking to with the Democratic caucus because people have been taking their complaints to Twitter instead of trying to solve issues face-to-face, and according to Fox News, Pelosi said, “You got a complaint? You come and talk to me about it. But do not tweet about our members and expect us to think that that is just ok.”
- It’s assumed that Pelosi was mainly targeting U.S. Representative Mark Pocan (D-WI) who recently tweeted and referred to the Problem Solvers Caucus as the “Child Abuse Caucus.” Her comments come only days after her public disagreement with U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) where AOC also vented her frustrations on Twitter.
2. There is no boycott on Alabama
- German automotive supplier Gerhardi, Inc. has opened the new $41.6 million German automotive facilities in Montgomery, Alabama. It will employ 235 people and, according to Managing Director Reinhard Hoffman, the facility will be a “state-of-the-art injection molding, electroplating, and assembly plant.”
- Every other week, some group claims they are going to stop businesses from coming to Alabama and the frauds in the media and their Democrats fret about it, but it never happens (see: immigration, abortion, and bathroom laws) and Alabama’s abortion ban outrage will be no different.
1. If you ask Mitch McConnell Alabama is done with Moore
- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has dismissed the possibility that people are seriously considering former Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore for the Senate even though it appears there is no real momentum for Moore.
- While the national media frets and pretends Moore is a thing, McConnell said, “I think the people of Alabama have figured this guy out. I think they’ve seen quite enough of Roy Moore.”