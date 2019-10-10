Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Mooney to run first TV ad in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race

Yellowhammer News on Thursday learned that State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) will be the first of Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate candidates to go up on television with an advertisement.

A source with direct knowledge confirmed to Yellowhammer News that the ad buy will be in the six-figures and begin in the next day. The buy will be statewide and run for a week.

Yellowhammer News has also obtained an online link to the ad, which can be viewed below.

The ad, put together by nationally renowned political media guru Fred Davis, centers on Mooney’s Christian faith.

However, the video might be most memorable for one very specific moment.

No spoilers — this is an ad you have to see for yourself to get the full effect.

Watch:

In a statement to Yellowhammer News about the ad, Mooney commented, “The death, burial and resurrection of Christ is the most important thing in my life and guides my whole world view.”

“I want Alabama Christians to know I am the candidate in this race who will stand for them, that they can rely on,” he added.

Taking a look at the race

Mooney is serving his second term in the Alabama House of Representatives, representing parts of Shelby County.

He has been endorsed by the Senate Conservatives Fund and national conservative leaders like U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) and media pundit Mark Levin in the GOP Senate primary. Mooney, who also has the support of Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05), qualified with the Alabama Republican Party on Tuesday. Qualifying ends on November 8.

Mooney is in a competitive field of declared candidates, led by former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and Secretary of State John Merrill.

Due to low name identification, Mooney has been consistently polling within the margin of error of zero in the race.

However, this ad buy signals a strategy to raise his name identification and introduce voters to Mooney as a Christian conservative. With polling at this point in the campaign being driven mainly by name identification, Mooney could move his poll numbers closer to the rest of the pack if the ad buy works as intended.

Moore is — and has been for almost two decades now — running in the evangelical lane, and Mooney could very well want to give those voters a more electable alternative with less baggage.

However, as a fresh face on the statewide stage, he will also hope to brand himself as more than just a strong evangelical, as absorbing some of Moore’s base will not nearly be enough on its own for Mooney to make a runoff.

If the current ad buy is successful, the next hurdle for Mooney will be eating into another occupied lane — namely, the “America First” one that constitutes the biggest internal GOP battlefield right now.

Beyond Mooney’s own campaign, the ad buy could serve as a marker for other candidates to get more aggressive — whether that means a digital ad buy or something else to capture the attention of a significant number of voters.

Tuberville has carved out his place as leader of the GOP field in the race to unseat Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), and the other campaigns are currently jockeying for the second-place position in a runoff.

There are currently 144 days until the March 3 primary, yet much of that time will be over the holiday season in which fundraising and reaching voters gets significantly harder.

The latest finance reports, covering the third fundraising quarter of 2019, are due on Tuesday.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

The University of Alabama matches a fake problem with a fake solution to placate the children on their campus

The University of Alabama is incredibly racist. And incredibly terrible. And incredibly awful.

Racist, terrible, awful and just the absolute worst.

Why? Well, that is complicated. But, it is so bad on campus that a handful of kids organized a march to the administration’s building and held a die-in to protest the history of racism at the University.

It is so bad that when you walk onto the University of Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa, you are transported back to 1955. There are segregated spaces — oh wait, that’s what student protesters seem to want.

Why?

Nobody, not even those marching and demanding “inclusive spaces,” seems to really know the answer to that.

The closest thing to a racial firestorm in recent history at the University of Alabama is the resignation of a dean of students. Some believe it was over some run-of-the-mill liberal Twitter posts about cops and the American flag being “racist.”

But Jamie R. Riley hasn’t even alleged that. In fact, he just disappeared and the University of Alabama has said nothing about it.

Even if the tweets led to his resignation, that still doesn’t mean the campus is racist.

We live in the “cancel culture” where everyone wants to punish their political enemies by impacting their livelihoods and shaming them into silence.

This is terrible for society, but it isn’t racist.

Trust me, if there was actual racism taking place on a college campus in the Deep South, we would all know what those issues were.

But the kids are mad and the University of Alabama feels like they need to do “something.”

They had to offer “something.” Their “something?” An advisory committee.

The administration offered a statement in which they offered this faux solution to try to appease kids that can’t express a solution to a problem they can’t identify.

These advisory committees will discuss issues related to “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Diversity of what? Equity in what? Inclusion of whom in what?

These are just buzzwords and silliness.

Also, don’t ask the kids protesting.

When asked what this whole thing was all about, senior Mikayla Wyatt answered, “Students are just tired.”

Of what, you might ask.

“We’re tired of administration not taking the situation seriously… tired of not being heard, not being seen and not having the spaces on campus that support minority groups,” she went on to say.

What exactly is the situation that isn’t being taken seriously?

How can you say you aren’t being heard or seen when the administration has made up a solution before you have even identified a problem?

But the kids and the school seem to agree on one thing: “Something” had to be done.

So the university tried to appease these kids, give them their participation trophy and hope they go back to playing with their Snapchat filters.

Instead, all they are doing is emboldening this insanity.

All they are gonna get is more protesting and more yelling that they aren’t doing enough.

Nobody will ever identify the problem. They will never say what they want to solve this supposed problem. The problems will never be solved.

The University of Alabama will continue to be painted as a racist hellhole and more imaginary problems will be created and more “solutions” will be proposed.

Nobody wins when you play this game.

The university needs to realize this and move on, and these kids need to go back to class.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

SCOTUS advances death penalty in Alabama’s first prosecution for murder of unborn child

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday made the decision to not review several Alabama death penalty cases, including two for the murders of police officers and another that was the state’s first prosecution for murder of an unborn child.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall welcomed SCOTUS denying certiorari in the capital cases of Nathaniel Woods, Mario Woodward, Jessie Phillips, Gregory Hunt, Demetrius Frazier and Cedric Floyd.

In a Wednesday statement, Marshall said, “In each of these cases, a life or lives were tragically and viciously taken and a just sentence of death for the killer was handed down.”

“Police officers were carrying out their duties to protect citizens, as they do every day, and they paid the ultimate price,” he outlined. “A mother and her unborn child, and three more women, were brutally killed. The U.S. Supreme Court this week acted in its role as a last resort of justice, rightfully letting stand the convictions and sentences for these vile crimes.”

Marshall does not just have ties to these cases as attorney general defending the sentences.

On February 27, 2009, Jessie Phillips held his pregnant wife, Erica, in a headlock and pointed a gun to her head. She broke away and ran, but Phillips shot her in the head, killing her.

The crime occurred in Guntersville and was prosecuted by Marshall when he was district attorney of Marshall County.

This case was the first prosecution under Alabama’s state law for murder of an unborn baby. In 2012, Phillips was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death.

To be clear, this case does not relate to the recently enacted HB 314 — Alabama’s abortion ban law. That law is not currently in effect.

As far as the two cases involving police officers, Nathaniel Woods in 2005 was convicted of capital murder for fatally shooting Birmingham Police Department officers Carlos Owen, Harley A. Chisolm and Charles R. Bennett and the attempted murder of officer Michael Collins.

Mario Woodward in 2008 was convicted of capital murder for the fatal shooting of Montgomery Police Department Officer Keith Houts.

The U.S. Supreme Court also declined to review the cases of three additional Alabama death row inmates: Hunt, Frazier and Floyd.

Per the attorney general’s office, Hunt brutally murdered Karen Lane in Walker County in 1988. Frazier was found guilty by a Jefferson County jury of the 1991 burglary, rape and murder of Pauline Brown. In 2009, Cedric Floyd murdered his former girlfriend, Tina Jones, during a burglary of her house.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Your data is everywhere, is it secure?

Operating in the digital information age, the capabilities of bad actors to do grave and sometimes irreparable damage are numerous. Gray Analytics wants to help our country, its businesses and organizations improve security in the cyber realm.

Each day during National Cyber Security Awareness Month Gray Analytics will be posting new information to better arm you against potential threats.  Videos, giveaways and more can be found online Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn as well as daily blog posts.

Watch the Alabama high school football game of the week: Thorsby at Fayetteville

The latest Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) “Football Game of the Week” will be broadcast live on Thursday night.

This week’s matchup features Thorsby (3-4) at Fayetteville (4-2) in a 2A, Region 4 contest.

The game will be televised at 7:00 p.m. on WOTM and its broadcast affiliates, including the Alabama Cable Network. You can view the coverage map here.

The game is also available anywhere online via subscription to the NFHS Network.

Fayetteville High School is located in Sylacauga in Talladega County while Thorsby is a town in Chilton County.

Thorsby leads the matchup’s historical series 8-3 and most recently beat Fayetteville 50-6 last season.

John Limbaugh, Fayetville’s head coach, this week was featured on WOTM’s weekly episode of “Coach’s Corner.”

You can watch that interview below:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 Things: Ukraine says there was no quid pro quo, everyone but Pelosi wants an impeachment vote, Doug Jones is now for impeachment and more …

7. U.N. will default by the end of October

  • Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the United Nations has issued a statement that by the end of the month, the U.N. will likely have to default their “payment to staff and vendors,” and as of September, they were only able to pay 70% of their budget.
  • The U.N. is asking that any member states that haven’t paid their “regular budget assessments” do so immediately, and noted that 129 member states have already paid in full. Leadership is asking the “government to address the underlying reasons for the crisis and agree on measures to put the United Nations on sound financial footing.”

6. Elizabeth Warren is a fraud and the media is covering for her

  • Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has a history of appropriating other cultures and others’ stories for political gain, so you would think the media would be eager to highlight her continuing to do so as she runs for the presidency, but you would be wrong.
  • The Washingon Post’s Eli Rosenberg wrote a story on this matter that completely absolved Warren’s lie about not getting a job due to being pregnant because other women may have suffered from a similar story even though she herself has not.

5. Some candidates are for amnesty, but not Bradley Byrne

  • During the Cullman County Republican Women’s meeting, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) spoke on the issue of immigration, making it clear that he’s “totally opposed to amnesty for illegal aliens.”
  • Byrne also said that he knows “there are some people running in this race that are for amnesty,” but the reason he’s opposed to it is partially due to everything legal immigrants go through to become naturalized citizens. He outlined, “As a matter of fairness to them, we shouldn’t give them amnesty.”

4. Turkey moves on the Kurds

  • Shortly after President Donald Trump announced that he would be pulling about 150 members of the U.S. military out of northern Syria, it was speculated that Turkey would launch an assault on Kurdish forces in the region, and they have.
  • International observers and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have acknowledged that 100+ Kurdish fighters have been killed in a ground assault and air attacks meant to create a “safe zone” that pushes Kurdish militias away from their border and allow the return of up to 2 million Syrian refugees.

3. Doug Jones continues to try to find a position on impeachment

  • Before Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) was called out for not taking a position on the president’s impeachment, Jones said that he doesn’t “think you necessarily have to break a law” to reach the threshold for impeachment. Jones added that they’ll “see how this goes,” but he thinks it’ll “come down to an abuse of power, placing the national security at risk.”
  • After Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan called on Jones to not support impeachment and properly represent Alabama voters, Jones first responded with, “We don’t have all the facts yet,” later adding that what he’s “seen so far raises legitimate concern for our national security and there appears to be evidence of abuse of power.”

2. Everyone agrees that it’s time to hold the vote

  • To no one’s surprise, former Vice President Joe Biden supports impeachment, former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said that the House needs to hold the vote so the White House can’t use it as a talking point and U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) said that Democrats need to start the impeachment process if that’s the path they want to go down, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) seems unmoved.
  • As impeachment talk escalates and the White House pressures Pelosi to hold a full House vote to approve the impeachment inquiry, a new Fox News Poll shows an even higher percentage of people support President Donald Trump being impeached and removed from office, with 51% in support. Only 40% in the poll are opposed to impeachment and removal.

1. Ukrainian president says there was nothing inappropriate on his phone call with President Trump (again)

  • The incident that sparked this entire impeachment conversation was a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The media and their Democrats say Trump acted inappropriately but Zelensky says he didn’t.
  • Zelensky noted, “There was no blackmail,” and added, “They blocked this money and nobody asked us [for] anything.”

