State Sen. Ward warns fed takeover of prison system could result in mass releases, increase in homelessness; Predicts special session in early 2020

While the focus has shifted away from state politics to national and presidential politics, still on the horizon is a possible special session of the legislature to address Alabama’s beleaguered prison system.

Earlier this year, the Department of Justice through the three U.S. Attorney’s offices in Alabama advised the state government that some of the current men’s prisons were in violation of the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution’s “cruel and unusual punishment” provision. It also implied that if measures were not taken to improve the situation, the prison system could face action from the federal government, which could come in the form of a takeover.

During an appearance on Huntsville’s WVNN on Wednesday, State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster), who has been leading the effort on prison reform in the Alabama State Senate, explained policymakers were awaiting data that was necessary to determine what steps needed to be taken to rectify the problem.

“What we’ve got to do is – I’ve told the governor,” Ward said. “I’ve also told other legislators – let’s get this right. Let’s do this and not have every year we come back and have to deal with a court ruling, a court finding or a [Department of Justice] finding. But in order to do that, we need the data. If there’s going to be sentencing changes, if there’s going to be prison changes, let’s get the data to get it done. We’ve talked to the Sentencing Commission, which is a non-partisan group, agency in the state of Alabama. And they said we need about three or four months to get you the data you need. So, let’s don’t rush this. Let’s do a special session but let’s do one when we know we’re going to get it right the first time and not keep coming back to this year after year after year.”

The Shelby County Republican said construction of new prisons was a minor part of the resolving the situation.

“Everyone focuses on the construction aspect,” he said. “I would say that’s only 25% of the issue.”

The possible consequences of inaction or further delayed action could be the federal government putting Alabama’s prison system in receivership, which could result in a mass release of inmates, as was the case in California.

“The federal courts don’t care because they’re not policymakers,” he added. “We are. All they look at is you’ve got to be in a constitutional standard, and then your state government – you’re basically surrendering control of your system when you do that. And that’s what happens. You see the situation like in L.A. where you have the huge homeless issue. We don’t want to go down that route. California is not the way to go.”

Late in this year’s legislative session, State Senate President Pro-Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) suggested Governor Kay Ivey could call a special session as early as this fall to deal with the problem. However, Ward said early 2020 was more of a realistic timeframe.

“I think realistically you’re talking about the first of the year, maybe the end of January, first of February,” he added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of "The Jeff Poor Show" from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is doubling down on his opposition to a citizenship question being asked on the 2020 U.S. Census.

Alabama’s junior senator previously came out swinging in favor of counting illegal aliens in the census. Now, he is going a step further, saying the executive branch’s power should be usurped in the matter.

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Thursday asked Jones what Congress should do about the possibility that President Donald Trump will issue an executive order mandating a citizenship question be included on the upcoming census.

“Well, I don’t think it should be Congress,” Jones replied. “I think it should be the courts.”

“He (Trump) is, in effect, I think just flouting a court order that happened the other day,” Jones continued.

The Supreme Court in a 5-4 ruling last month, at least temporarily, blocked the citizenship question on procedural grounds, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing that the evidence that had emerged regarding Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s decision-making process on including the question “tells a story that does not match the explanation the secretary gave.”

However, to be clear, the court’s decision stated that the Trump administration has the authority to ask about citizenship on the census if it has valid reasons for doing so and could explain and support those reasons truthfully.

Jones somewhat acknowledged this caveat, although adding, “[T]hey didn’t say, ‘Just go ahead and do it by yourself [to the president].'”

“I don’t know if — obviously this is an issue that Congress will take up — but more importantly, I think it’s contempt of the court system,” Jones claimed. “It is a continuing pattern in this administration that, you know, ‘I’m just going to get what I want, the hell with everybody else, it doesn’t matter what Congress says, it doesn’t matter what the courts say.'”

“Where I think this needs to be addressed is in the court system, because they have addressed it first, there is an order out there and he (Trump) needs to abide by it,” he concluded.

Trump is expected to make an announcement regarding the citizenship question during a press event in the Rose Garden on Thursday. Congressional Democrats believe the president will issue the executive order and have already said they then will attempt passing legislation banning the citizenship question.

RELATED: Byrne: 'I'm encouraging' Trump, DoJ to go forward with 2020 U.S. Census citizenship question

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Second quarter fundraising numbers are starting to come in from the leading candidates facing off in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate Republican primary.

While all of the Federal Election Commission (FEC) reports will be filed and publicly available in the coming days, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville’s campaign on Thursday confirmed to Yellowhammer News that he raised just over $420,000 last quarter, which ran from April-June.

Tuberville also loaned his campaign an additional $1 million, putting his cash-on-hand at over $1.3 million at the quarter’s end after expenses.

This came after State Rep. Arnold Mooney’s (R-Indian Springs) campaign on Tuesday confirmed to Yellowhammer News that their candidate raised over $300,000 during the quarter.

Mooney’s numbers were first reported by The Daily Caller.

Tuberville’s campaign said his $420,000 quarterly haul is more money than any other Republican candidate has raised in the first 90 days of their candidacy. Tuberville entered the race on April 6 but did not have a fundraiser on staff until a few weeks into his bid.

Touting their status as a political outsider with strong grassroots support, Tuberville’s campaign highlighted the fact that they raised 70% of the quarterly contributions from Alabamians, with nearly 73% of contributions under $200.

Tuberville’s exact second quarter numbers and statistics as follows:

Raised: $420,251
Cash-on-hand: $1,342,541
Percent of contributions from Alabamians: 69%
Percent of contributions from individuals: 99%
Percent of contributions under $200: 73%
Average contribution: $351
Total Number of Donors: 1,054

“Coach is the only candidate in this race who isn’t a politician so it’s no surprise he’s seeing such a huge surge in grassroots support and fundraising,” Tuberville Campaign Manager Paul Shashy said in a statement. “It’s clear folks from all corners of our state are ready to fire Doug Jones and elect an outsider who has been supporting President Trump from the beginning and has never gotten weak-kneed in that support.”

Mooney’s campaign is emphasizing that their $300,000 haul came just over a 30-day period, as Mooney himself did not start making fundraising calls and personal overtures until the end of the Alabama legislature’s 2019 regular session. However, it should be noted that he announced on May 6 and his campaign sent out a direct fundraising email 0n May 9.

“In just 30 days since the legislative session ended and fundraising began in earnest, Arnold raised enough money to show he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with and received some huge endorsements. We’re excited by the momentum,” Jordan Gehrke, a spokesman for the campaign, said in a statement.

The state representative has pulled in a bevy of early national endorsements, including Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), talk show hosts Mark Levin and Erick Erickson, Duck Dynasty star Al Robertson and the Washington, D.C.-based Senate Conservatives Fund.

Mooney’s campaign also said Tuberville is a member of the “establishment,” along with Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), who is polling in second behind Tuberville as of the last credible primary survey.

“While better-known, establishment candidates Bradley Byrne and Tommy Tuberville are expected to report they raised over a million dollars each this quarter, remember: Arnold Mooney did all of his fundraising in less time, and he raised it at a faster pace,” Gehrke added.

Byrne has yet to release his fundraising numbers from the second quarter.

The same holds true for Secretary of State John Merrill and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who both entered the race in the closing weeks of the quarter.

Byrne ended the first quarter of 2019 with just over $2 million cash-on-hand in his Senate campaign account.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Are you bored with date night? Do you end up slouching in the same ‘ole movie theater seat or get stuck ordering the same burger every time you head out for a night on the town? Let’s start a new trend: date night, done right!

Today, Marshall and I get real about dating: the struggles, the necessity and the thrill of creating fun moments together! We have done all the research, asked all the experts and rounded up what we feel like is a pretty incredible list of unique ideas to help you get out of the date night rut and make your next night out (or in…) with your significant other one to remember. We even come up with some creative babysitting ideas so you will definitely be ready to calendar some fun. Join us as we put our heads together and set up some plans. Grab a cup. Let’s chat it up!

7. SUVs are in and the Corolla is out at the coming Mazda-Toyota plant

  • Originally, the Mazda-Toyota manufacturing plant in Huntsville was going to produce Corollas, but now the company has announced that it will instead produce a not yet announced SUV.
  • Toyota said that the change is due to a growing demand for light trucks and SUVs. More information on what SUV will be produced at the plant is set to be released at a later date.

6. Big money for Arnold Mooney

  • State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) isn’t always the first name that comes to mind when you think about the 2020 U.S. Senate election, but despite his lack of name ID, his Senate campaign announced that within the last 30 days the campaign has raised over $300,000.
  • Mooney has been endorsed by some pretty big names, such as talk show host Mark Levin, U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and “Duck Dynasty” patriarch Phil Robertson.

5. Fire Acosta

  • Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta has defended himself pretty well on how he handled the plea deal for Jeffery Epstein in 2008 by saying that his office wanted a harsher punishment, but state prosecutors wanted Epstein to walk.
  • This is all probably for naught because the media and their Democrats have continued to call for Acosta’s resignation and Republicans don’t want to die on this battlefield. Even failed lawyer Michael Avenatti took to Twitter to say that the Democrats “have no guts” and they’ll just tweet and send letters if Acosta doesn’t resign.

4. SPLC prepared to fight Montgomery over aggressive panhandlers

  • Montgomery has recently passed a city ordinance that allows panhandlers to be fined and jailed, and now the Southern Poverty Law Center is asking Mayor Todd Strange to veto the ordinance, claiming that it is punishing people living in poverty as well as violating the First Amendment.
  • SPLC has indicated that if the ordinance, which passed 9-0, isn’t vetoed, they’re going to file a lawsuit against the city “for violating the constitutional rights of its most vulnerable and needy citizens.”

3. Pelosi wants her fellow Democrats to grow up

  • On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had a stern talking to with the Democratic caucus because people have been taking their complaints to Twitter instead of trying to solve issues face-to-face, and according to Fox News, Pelosi said, “You got a complaint? You come and talk to me about it. But do not tweet about our members and expect us to think that that is just ok.”
  • It’s assumed that Pelosi was mainly targeting U.S. Representative Mark Pocan (D-WI) who recently tweeted and referred to the Problem Solvers Caucus as the “Child Abuse Caucus.” Her comments come only days after her public disagreement with U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) where AOC also vented her frustrations on Twitter.

2. There is no boycott on Alabama

  • German automotive supplier Gerhardi, Inc. has opened the new $41.6 million German automotive facilities in Montgomery, Alabama. It will employ 235 people and, according to Managing Director Reinhard Hoffman, the facility will be a “state-of-the-art injection molding, electroplating, and assembly plant.”
  • Every other week, some group claims they are going to stop businesses from coming to Alabama and the frauds in the media and their Democrats fret about it, but it never happens (see: immigration, abortion, and bathroom laws) and Alabama’s abortion ban outrage will be no different.

1. If you ask Mitch McConnell Alabama is done with Moore

  • U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has dismissed the possibility that people are seriously considering former Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore for the Senate even though it appears there is no real momentum for Moore.
  • While the national media frets and pretends Moore is a thing, McConnell said, “I think the people of Alabama have figured this guy out. I think they’ve seen quite enough of Roy Moore.”

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration in its efforts to include a question about the citizenship status of 2020 U.S. Census respondents, which could have a profound impact on Alabama in future reapportionment of congressional seats and Electoral College votes.

Despite the ruling, President Donald Trump has pledged to proceed with alternative means of having the question included on the Census, which has come to the chagrin of many Democrats.

However, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), a candidate for the 2020 U.S. Senate election’s Republican nomination, told Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Wednesday he supported Trump and his administration’s efforts to have the question included in the Census.

“I support them,” Byrne said. “I think that’s a perfectly legitimate question to ask. By the way, it has been asked in the past. I don’t understand the Supreme Court’s decision, by the way. I’ve read it. I don’t know why they came to the conclusion they did. It is interesting to note that they said, but they’re not saying the president or the Secretary of Commerce can’t do it. They’re saying the Secretary of Commerce did not give a good enough reason for doing it, which strikes me as being sort of non-sensical. But what I think the president and his legal team are doing is to come up for a better-stated reason as to why we need to do it and use that as a justification to go forward. So I’m encouraging the president, the White House, the Justice Department, everybody working on this to go forward with this question. And a lot of us in the House have sent that message over to the White House and it looks like they’re trying to do it.”

“Now, exactly how they do it and how it is going to come out, we’ll just have to wait and see,” he added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of "The Jeff Poor Show" from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

