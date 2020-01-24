What does Trump’s tweet say about his position on the U.S. Senate race in Alabama?

After remaining silent on the GOP primary in 2020 U.S. Senate race for the state of Alabama, the President of the United States has checked in via Twitter.

But what does it mean?

The answer to this question all depends on how you lean in the race.

Do you support former Attorney General Jeff Sessions? Trump is happy he is leading! Do you support former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville? Trump is happy that Tuberville is close to Sessions (he did tweet a poll put out by a pro-Tuberville group)! Do you support U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope)? Trump is bringing attention to the race to get people to pay attention to all of the ads on television and radio by the Byrne campaign. Do you support former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore? Hey, at least Trump didn’t say he wanted Moore out of the race again. Do you support State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs)? Hey look, Arnold Mooney is included! Do you support Stanley Adair? Hi, Stanley!

Before anyone gets too excited, Trump was tweeting about a bunch of races, so maybe it means nothing.

Also, let’s remember that Trump was 0-2 in 2017. He backed then- Senator Luther Strange (R-AL) for reelection to the seat he was appointed to and he then begrudgingly backed Roy Moore. Obviously, the existence of U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) shows he was not successful in either endeavor.

Because of this, President Donald Trump should just sit this one out.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.