7 Things: McConnell open to compromise, Dems seek culture war, Mooney and Tuberville trade barbs and more …
7. The Pine Hill Police Department didn’t respond to the shootings well
- The Pine Hill Police Department shared a post on Facebook after the shooting in El Paso and Dayton that said, “Two mass shootings in 24 hours. Is America great again yet?” clearly this is related to the President’s slogan but the PHPD claims it was unrelated to the president.
- PHPD Chief Nikisha Gails defended the post by saying that it had “nothing to do with the president,” but rather it was meant to send a message to the mayor and city councilmen to provide more aid to the police department because Gails “saw another mass shooting and thought about if something like that happened here, we’re short-handed.”
6. Mo Brooks is consistent
- NumbersUSA has released new grades this year for Congress, and U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) has been ranked #1 for the eighth year straight on border security, which means that Brooks received 100% on his border security record.
- Brooks spoke about the grading, thanking them for “helping the public know which members of Congress fight to protect American lives, property, jobs, and incomes from the current flood of illegal aliens.” This issue is the #1 issue for Americans heading into 2020.
5. Dow drops 767 points
- The uncertain trade war with China and the self-devaluation of Chinese currency spooked the stock market yesterday. The government Chinese yuan fell below its seven-to-one ratio against the dollar in an attempt to soften the blow China is being dealt in a trade war.
- President Donald Trump has already promised even more tariffs against the Chinese. He also declared them to be a “currency manipulator.” China responded by halting plans to buy American agricultural goods, so this is impacting both countries negatively.
4. The school year should be shorter, apparently
- State Representative Steve Hurst (R-Talladega) said that we need to shorten the school year for students in Alabama, reasoning, “We’re not any better than we were years ago academically,” and Hurst argued that if students had longer summers they could get jobs and learn “work ethics, learn some discipline, and earn some money that could help their parents.”
- Hurst said that Alabamians are in favor of longer summers, and a survey conducted by the University of South Alabama showed that 85% of Alabama voters want longer summers.
3. Mooney isn’t happy with Tuberville
- State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) tweeted about former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville’s recent quote slamming Trump and added that Tuberville is “dead wrong.” He went on to say Trump loves our veterans more than anyone. Mooney ended with saying that “Tuberville owes our President an apology.”
- Tuberville responded to the controversy by foolishly declaring, “Career politicians and Never Trumper’s like Arnie have nothing to run on so they attack others. My point is this: Donald Trump has done more for our Veterans and our military than any President we’ve ever had and he was dealt a big mess by Congress and Obama,” which directly contradicts his previous statement.
2. The media and Democrats are on the attack
- The shooting in El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH,left 31 people dead, and President Trump has condemned the attacks as he plans to visit El Paso on Wednesday, called out white supremacist terrorism and called on Congress to address these issues in a number of ways, but the Democrats and their media have declared this to be insufficient and are seeking a full-on culture war.
- U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) said that Trump’s statement was a “bulls—t soup of ineffective words…we should quickly condemn his lack of a real plan.” And when former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) was asked if Trump was racist, he replied, “Jesus Christ, of course, he is racist,” making it clear that there is no chance there will be real attempts to come to a consensus and all things will be viewed through a prism of the 2020 election.
1. McConnell to consider bipartisan solutions
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made a statement on Monday and has said that after the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, he’s willing to consider bipartisan solutions, saying that “Senate Republicans are prepared to do our part.”
- McConnell also pointed out during his statement, “Partisan theatrics and campaign-trail rhetoric will only take us further away from the progress all Americans deserve.” McConnell is encouraging the Senate committee leaders to develop a solution that doesn’t infringe on “Americans’ constitutional rights” but will still protect communities.