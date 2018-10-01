7 Things: Kavanaugh investigation could be over real soon, delusional liberal commentators call the Alabama governor race close, Alabama Dems still haven’t criticized Congressman Keith Ellison yet and more …

7. Roy Moore has found a new cause to keep him in the spotlight

— The failed Senate candidate’s new cause is returning prayer to high school football games after Blount County and other Alabama school systems stopped allowing prayers over the PA system.

— The Freedom From Religion Foundation responded to Moore, giving him exactly what he wants, telling him his actions are “treasonous.” The foundation added, “We are sorry to see you continue your shameful and ignorant posturing.”

6. On Friday, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) pushed a conspiracy theory. Not one Sunday show asked a Democrat about it

— Sen. Whitehouse’s argument is solely based on the fact that there is a date on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s calendar with some of the individuals his accuser mentioned.

— Whitehouse’s theory is blown up by the fact that there are too many people, the wrong people, the wrong house and the wrong area of town, but no one on any of the Sunday shows was interested in addressing this being floated by a senator during a Congressional hearing on the matter they talked about for hours.

5. While Alabama Sen. Doug Jones has decided he is a no vote on Kavanaugh, he and Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) won’t criticize Minnesota Democratic Congressman Keith Ellison

— Jones decided he would announce his no vote before the FBI investigation into the nominee was announced. He cited the accusations and alleged a lack of transparency from the Trump administration.

— Jones asks, “What message will we send to our daughters & sons, let alone sexual assault victims?” in reference to Kavanaugh, but neither he nor Sewell, who has sent seven Kavanaugh tweets, has said a single word about Ellison.

4. Democratic mouthpieces continue to pretend the Alabama governor race is something — It’s not

— On “The V,” Bill Britt declared the 56-36 lead Governor Kay Ivey holds over Walt Maddox means that Maddox is “a misstep by Governor Kay Ivey and Walt Maddox actually walks away with this thing.”

— Not to be outdone, Susan Britt followed this brilliant statement with this brilliant take, saying, “[A]nd two missteps he’s definitely gone.”

3. The prosecutor who was asking questions of Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser wouldn’t bring charges

— In a report to GOP Senators, prosecutor Rachel Mitchell told them, “A ‘he said, she said’ case is incredibly difficult to prove. But this case is even weaker than that.”

— She continues to point out that the “evidence” at hand doesn’t even rise to the weaker, “preponderance-of-the-evidence standard.” Mitchell points out that Ford did not identify Kavanaugh by name in notes from sessions with her therapist, which she wouldn’t provide to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

2. There will now be a week-long investigation that will go after “credible” allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh

— A deal cut by Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Senate Democrats kicked off an investigation that some are complaining is too limited. According to President Donald Trump, this is not the case. he said, “NBC News incorrectly reported (as usual) that I was limiting the FBI investigation of Judge Kavanaugh, and witnesses, only to certain people. Actually, I want them to interview whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion.”

— As Alabama Republicans voice support for Kavanaugh, Americans are more supportive of Kavanaugh after the hearing that they were before.

1. The Kavanaugh investigation is underway and the Democrats have already declared that it doesn’t matter and they are ready to investigate if they win the House

— The investigators have already spoken with the second accuser, but because they are not investigating the absurd gang-rape allegations, it is being dismissed outright. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says they could be done early this week.

— Another investigation is being promised by Graham. He says it will be targeting the leak of Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation by Sen. Diane Feinstein’s (D-CA) office.