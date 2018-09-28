‘Ridiculous’: Aderholt, Byrne criticize Senate delay of Kavanaugh floor vote

After a deal between Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Senate Democrats led to swing-vote Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) to join the calls for renewed FBI investigation, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to delay a final floor vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court for up to a week.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to recommend Kavanaugh’s approval Friday on a party-line 11-10 vote, however, Republicans lacked the votes in the full Senate with Murkowski and Flake not being ready to vote “yes” on final approval. The delay will allow for a “supplemental” FBI background check and will be limited to the “credible” allegations that have already surfaced against the nominee, according to Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX).

Statement from President @realDonaldTrump:

“I’ve ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaugh’s file. As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week.” — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 28, 2018

This new delay drew the ire of Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-1) and Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-4).

“Ridiculous,” Aderholt said in a tweet. “The Senate should not delay the confirmation of Kavanaugh another day.”

This shows just how much of a delay tactic all this is. They demand an FBI investigation and then acknowledge nothing will change their minds. Enough is enough. It is time to hold the vote and #ConfirmKavanaugh. https://t.co/BAcCxXIpdf — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) September 28, 2018

Earlier in the day, Byrne took to the House floor and delivered a strong speech in support of Kavanaugh and his immediate confirmation.

