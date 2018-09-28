Doug Jones, Terri Sewell refuse to condemn Keith Ellison

After denouncing Judge Brett Kavanaugh over uncorroborated allegations of sexual assault, both Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) and Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7) refused to condemn Rep. Keith Ellison (MN-5) when directly asked by Yellowhammer News.

Ellison, the Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and a Chief Deputy Minority Whip in the House alongside Sewell, has been facing an allegation that he physically and psychologically abused his former girlfriend in 2016.

Both of Alabama’s Democrats in Congress, Jones and Sewell, refused to voice support for Ellison’s alleged victim and would not comment on why they are choosing to stay silent.

This noticeably comes after Jones on Wednesday tweeted his support of the Violence Against Women Act, saying, “Let’s stand w/ women across America by finally making this legislation *permanent* — we need it now more than ever.”

While Alabama’s junior senator was quick to come out in support of Ford before hearing her testimony, the woman accusing Ellison is getting very different treatment than Kavanaugh’s accuser from Jones and his party. This includes Sewell, who managed seven tweets about the Kavanaugh/Ford hearing between Wednesday and Thursday but intentionally remained quiet about Ellison.

Sen. @maziehirono has it right- character matters. We see that every day when the President separates kids from their families at the border, sabotages the ACA, and denigrates our allies. There’s no replacement for compassion, integrity, and being a good person #KavanaughHearings — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) September 27, 2018

Another stark contrast is found upon examination of Kavanaugh and Ellison’s respective allegations. While Jones, Sewell and national Democrats cry out for an FBI investigation instead of a Senate investigation on Kavanaugh, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wants a House committee to handle Ellison’s charges.

Jones, in his statement announcing his “no” vote on Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh, asked, “What message will we send to our daughters & sons, let alone sexual assault victims?”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn