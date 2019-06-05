7 Things: Hubbard appeals his conviction, Carbon Hill mayor embarrasses Alabama, House hearings are obviously about impeachment and more …
7. Endorsements made in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race
- The “Senate Conservatives Fund” based in Washington, D.C. has a history of backing conservative outsiders and has officially endorsed State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indiana Springs) for the upcoming 2020 U.S. Senate race.
- Meanwhile, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has endorsed Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope). These early endorsements may not sway many voters in a Republican primary, but they could help the candidates raise money and be used to keep other candidates out.
6. A really stupid abuse of power
- The black owner of a Dunkin Donuts store in Montgomery, Damon Dunn, filed a complaint with the Alabama Ethics Commission, accusing an investigator of abusing their power over 75-cent charges for coffee flavoring servings.
- The complaint came after investigator Bryon Butler filed a discrimination complaint against the store, claiming that they were charging black customers more for coffee flavoring. Butler later threatened to make problems for the black-owned business and had an employee give a recorded statement that contained personal information by implying this was an official investigation.
5. Biden stumbles again
- Former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden is slipping in the polls and after receiving criticism from Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) about his position on environmental issues. Biden has unveiled his version of a “Green New Deal.”
- Biden’s plan, which isn’t actually his and is another Biden tax increase, would cost $1.7 trillion over the next 10 years; the goal of the plan would be for the Unoted States to achieve a 100% clean energy economy with net-zero emissions for no later than 2050. It has drawn attacks from progressives for lacking details.
4. Coward from Broward
- Scott Peterson, the former Broward County, Florida sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer who stood outside of Stoneman Douglas High School while 17 souls were taken by a school shooter, now faces 11 charges related to his failure to fulfill his duties. The charges could carry a sentence of close to 100 years if convicted.
- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement did not mince words. They found the “investigation shows former deputy Peterson did absolutely nothing” to stop the slaughter and there is “no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives.”
3. Slow motion impeachment
- It’s all about impeachment as the House of Representatives has announced that it will vote next week on holding former White House counsel Don McGahn and Attorney General William Barr in contempt. Barr is being held in contempt for not revealing grand jury testimony when he can’t.
- Some House Democrats also want special counsel Robert Mueller to testify as well. And if he won’t come, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) wants to compel Mueller to testify about the Russia investigation. Hoyer stated, “He may want a subpoena for all I know.”
2. Alabama needed to be in the national news again
- Mayor Mark Chambers of Carbon Hill recently posted on Facebook about “homosexuals,” “transvestites,” “baby killers” and “socialists.” He wrote, “The only way to change it would be to kill the problem out. I know that’s bad to say but without killing them out there’s no way to fix it”
- The predictable and correct backlash is coming from from the public and the media. Chambers has even tried to argue his way out of criticism, claiming that his comment about “kill the problem out” was speaking specifically about in a revolution and if that comes then “these people will be killed out.”
1. Will the court find Hubbard’s appeal appealing?
- The Alabama Supreme Court heard oral arguments in relation to former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard’s appeal on ethics charges. His attorney’s argued he broke no laws and the law he passed was too vague.
- AL.com reports indicate that judges were asking questions that may favor Hubbard’s argument, even asking how Alabama citizens would know they were subject to the ethics law.