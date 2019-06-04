Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Roby, Alabama Farmers Federation praise passage of disaster relief bill with aid for the Wiregrass 3 hours ago / News
D.C.-based ‘Senate Conservatives Fund’ endorses Mooney in Alabama’s 2020 primary 3 hours ago / Politics
Alabama’s Dynetics one of 11 American companies advancing lunar lander 3 hours ago / News
Ethics Commission set to clarify pressing issues for Birmingham Airport Authority 5 hours ago / News
Carbon Hill mayor on minorities: ‘Without killing them out there’s no way to fix it’ 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Some think impeachment is here, Kamala Harris doesn’t understand Alabama pro-lifers, border issues galore and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Episode 12: Rest in peace, Rod 7 hours ago / Podcasts
Alabama linemen celebrated at fifth annual ‘Appreciation Day’ 7 hours ago / News
Alabama Supreme Court to hear arguments in Hubbard appeal 7 hours ago / News
Former Troy head coach Larry Blakeney on College Football Hall of Fame ballot 8 hours ago / Sports
Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris slams Alabama abortion ban — These folks ‘couldn’t care less’ after baby is born 22 hours ago / News
Medicare for All: A plan driven by politics, not patients 23 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Huntsville named nation’s fourth best city for career opportunities 23 hours ago / News
Maybe ignore the gay rat and gay aardvark’s wedding next time? 24 hours ago / Opinion
Report: Illegal alien arrested in NC with $400k worth of cocaine was headed to Alabama 1 day ago / News
Byrne: We deserve the whole story — Investigate the investigators 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
‘Dynasty’: UA robotics team wins NASA’s grand prize for fifth straight year 1 day ago / News
In the shadows: Defining the world of opposition research and why it wins races 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Exclusive: Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh running for re-election at PSC 1 day ago / News
Making correctional education work for Alabama 1 day ago / Sponsored
3 hours ago

D.C.-based ‘Senate Conservatives Fund’ endorses Mooney in Alabama’s 2020 primary

Washington, D.C. based “Senate Conservatives Fund” (SCF) has endorsed State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) in Alabama’s upcoming U.S. Senate race.

In a fundraising email sent out Tuesday morning, SCF made the endorsement announcement and asked members of the organization’s national mailing list to contribute to Mooney’s campaign.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News after the email went out, Mooney said, “SCF has a long history of backing conservative outsiders who have taken on the Washington establishment and won. I am proud to have their endorsement.”

SCF was founded in 2008 by then-Sen. Jim DeMint (R-SC). The PAC has raised millions each election cycle since, helping elect candidates including Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) in 2010, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) in 2012 and Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) in 2014.

DeMint in 2012 left SCF, which was then run by former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli until he was appointed to be the president’s immigration czar in the last two weeks.

Cuccinelli and Lee were “Never Trumpers” who led the unsuccessful “Free the Delegates” campaign at the 2016 Republican National Convention in a last minute attempt to prevent Donald Trump from becoming the party’s nominee.

Lee endorsed Mooney late last month.

The SCF fundraising email for Mooney contained implicit jabs at the top candidates currently in Alabama’s Republican primary field, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville.

“There are other candidates seeking the Republican nomination, but they either have liberal, pro-establishment records or have no record at all, which makes them unreliable,” the email claimed.

Byrne has a 97% lifetime record of voting with Trump and a 100% record of doing the same so far this year.

Tuberville has been a staunch vocal supporter of the president, coming out strongly on conservative religious liberty and pro-life issues thus far.

The SCF email stated, “We don’t have to guess with Arnold Mooney. He has a proven record that shows us exactly what he will do in the Senate. He will relentlessly fight for our principles and values.”

Full SCF fundraising email as follows:

We have found an outstanding candidate for conservatives to support for the U.S. Senate in Alabama.

Businessman and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-AL) is running for the Senate against incumbent Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), and the Senate Conservatives Fund is proud to endorse him.

Arnold Mooney has deep roots in Alabama and has a proven record of fighting for limited government and personal responsibility. He’s a strong supporter of President Trump and he will fight to cut spending, secure our borders, reduce taxes, give patients more control over their health care decisions, and protect human life.

“Too many people go to Washington and forget their principles. I want to be the same guy when I walk out that I was when I walked in,” Mooney said when announcing his campaign earlier this month. “I’m not a politician – I’m just a conservative with a backbone. I think that’s what Alabamians want.”

He’s right and we hope you will join us in supporting him by making a contribution to his campaign today.

There are other candidates seeking the Republican nomination, but they either have liberal, pro-establishment records or have no record at all, which makes them unreliable. Conservatives have been burned many times by candidates who say one thing when they’re campaigning, but then do another after the election.

We don’t have to guess with Arnold Mooney. He has a proven record that shows us exactly what he will do in the Senate. He will relentlessly fight for our principles and values.

Mooney has already earned the support of conservative leaders in Alabama like Congressman Mo Brooks who said, “He’s been an excellent legislator from the Shelby County area. He’s got the intellect to understand a lot of these threats that face our country. And in my judgment, he has the backbone to do the right thing in the face of tremendous pressure in Washington, D.C. to do the wrong thing.”

And Mooney is winning support from conservatives across the country like Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) who called him “a strong constitutional conservative and the best candidate to beat Doug Jones.”

Click here to support Arnold Mooney.

This race is perhaps the most important Senate race in the country because it gives us the best pick-up opportunity.

Alabama is a deep red state and Senator Doug Jones has shown his liberal colors in the past year and a half, endorsing Joe Biden for President and voting against Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. He even voted against the effort to defund Planned Parenthood.

Doug Jones has next to no chance of winning if Republicans nominate a strong conservative candidate like Arnold Mooney.

Please help conservatives win this important U.S. Senate seat by making a contribution to Arnold Mooney’s campaign.

SCF will pay all processing costs and transfer 100% of your donation to Mooney’s campaign so he can spend all of it on voter contact.

Mooney has only one month before the 2nd quarter fundraising deadline. If he raises a substantial amount, it will attract more endorsements and more financial supporters. So if you give now, it will have a major multiplier effect later in the year.

Thank you for being part of the SCF team and for considering this urgent request.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Roby, Alabama Farmers Federation praise passage of disaster relief bill with aid for the Wiregrass

The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday gave final passage to a $19.1 billion disaster package that is especially considered crucial for the Wiregrass in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

The measure previously passed the Senate, with Sens. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Doug Jones (D-AL) voting in the affirmative. Shelby was the lead negotiator on the legislation, securing a deal after months of grueling negotiations between several factions.

Only Reps. Mo Brooks (AL-05) and Gary Palmer (AL-06) voted against the disaster relief package in Alabama’s House delegation.

President Donald Trump has agreed to sign the legislation, and after final passage on Monday, the Alabama Farmers Federation and Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) celebrated the long-awaited, much-needed aid for rural south Alabama.

“Alabama farmers were hit hard by hurricanes, and families also have been devastated by tornadoes,” Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell said in a statement. “Passage of disaster relief is long overdue. We thank Sen. Richard Shelby, Rep. Martha Roby and other members of Alabama’s congressional delegation for keeping these concerns at the forefront and President Trump for agreeing to sign this legislation.”

Roby has been an outspoken advocate for the disaster assistance, with her district bearing the brunt of Hurricane Michael damage in the Yellowhammer State.

“For eight long months, farmers in the Wiregrass and throughout the Southeast have waited for disaster relief aid after Hurricane Michael devastated the region last October,” she said. “I am very proud that Congress has at last delivered this long-overdue assistance, and I am eager to see President Trump sign this bill into law to finally help the many Americans who have suffered extreme devastation in the wake of natural disasters across the country.”

The disaster relief bill provides aid for states affected by disasters in 2018 and 2019, as well as ongoing relief for disasters that occurred in 2017, including: agriculture disaster relief for farmers; development grants for small, rural communities; assistance for veterans’ health facilities and military construction projects; emergency funds for timber, watershed and wastewater infrastructure needs; and resources to restore highways, aviation facilities and other transit projects.

Shelby, who serves as the powerful chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, expressed disappointment in the time required to pass disaster relief, with hardliners in each party blocking a deal for a long period of time.

“A lot of people were waiting too long,” Shelby said. “I think we could do better. I don’t think it was our best show.”

Trump had wanted border security funding included in this legislative package, which was a sticking point for Democrats, who control the House.

The final deal, agreed to by the president and overseen by Shelby, resulted in an agreement that the border funding would be taken up in separate, non-disaster relief legislation.

Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-03), ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, voted in favor of the disaster relief package but expressed the urgent need for border security funding.

“This legislation will provide much needed relief for communities that have been hurt by natural disasters, from hurricanes, to wildfires, to tornadoes, like the ones that hit Alabama hard earlier this year,” he said in a statement.

Rogers continued, “While I supported this bill to help disaster victims, I am deeply disappointed that it did not include any of the administration’s requested $4.5 billion in emergency funding to address the humanitarian crisis at our southwest border.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Alabama’s Dynetics one of 11 American companies advancing lunar lander

Alabama’s Dynetics was one of 11 companies selected by NASA last month to participate in the next phase of its lunar lander development program.

According to Andy Crocker, director for space strategy and lunar program manager at Dynetics, NASA selected the Huntsville-based company to focus on the descent element of the Artemis Human Landing System program.

“The descent element is the portion of the lander that will provide a safe and precise landing on the Moon,” Crocker outlined to Yellowhammer News. “We were chosen to develop a descent element study and five descent element prototypes.”

NASA’s stated purpose behind its NextSTEP public/private partnership is the reduction of costs to taxpayers and the encouragement of early private investment in the lunar economy.

“This new approach doesn’t prescribe a specific design or number of elements for the human landing system,” explained Greg Chavers, human landing system formulation manager at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. “NASA needs the system to get our astronauts on the surface and return them home safely, and we’re leaving a lot of the specifics to our commercial partners.”

This project is the latest among many in which the state of Alabama and its aerospace industry have figured prominently, as Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) has long supported.

At a hearing earlier this spring, Shelby received a commitment from NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine that the Space Launch System (SLS) would power astronauts to the moon. SLS is a specialized launch vehicle designed, developed and managed by Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, with numerous components being built by Alabama companies. SLS has been billed as the only rocket powerful enough to carry the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and supplies to the moon in one launch.

Dynetics’ Crocker says his company is ready to do its part.

“Our team is eager to take on this challenge,” he said. “We’ve established an agile team of experts that is focused on affordability and lean system integration. This is an exciting time for our country and we are looking forward to seeing humans land on the Moon by 2024.”

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

5 hours ago

Ethics Commission set to clarify pressing issues for Birmingham Airport Authority

The Alabama Ethics Commission is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and deliver, as promised at its last meeting, answers to several questions presented to it by the Birmingham Airport Authority.

As the governing body for the state’s largest and busiest airport, the Birmingham Airport Authority serves an important function in the state’s overall economic development strategy.

As a result, maintaining a highly-qualified board will always be a priority for the group. Receiving clarity on several issues the board has encountered under Alabama’s ethics laws will go a long way toward that effort.

At its April meeting, attorney Mark White spoke in front of the commission on behalf of the Birmingham Airport Authority and presented several issues which remain unclear for nonprofits and their board members.

White outlined that he sought a formal opinion for his client based on the commission’s own recommendation.

“In fact, part of the reason we are asking this is when the commission staff did the training for the Birmingham Airport Authority in December, they were told – three brand new board members, by the way – they were told the only way you could really be sure about something was to get a formal opinion,” White told the commission. “Frankly, I think that’s good advice.”

In an insightful exchange between White, commission member Charles Price and executive director Tom Albritton, White received assurances, from both officials, that the commission would follow through on its statutorily-mandated duty to answer the Birmingham Airport Authority’s questions at its June meeting — scheduled for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

The commission passed a motion to carry the advisory opinion and its issues over until Wednesday after the following exchange:

PRICE: Will you be able to answer this by June?

ALBRITTON: Yes, sir.

WHITE: Will the commission on the record say that pending the June meeting, my board members don’t have to file the quarterly reports?

ALBRITTON: We’re more than happy to tell them that while we are sorting all these issues.

PRICE: You are going to get it resolved by June.

The treatment of certain nonprofit organizations under Alabama’s ethics laws has remained unclear for some time. Even the status of charities started by University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban and Auburn University football coach Gus Malzahn remain in limbo.

This has resulted in groups such as the Birmingham Airport Authority and the Alabama Association of Nonprofits seeking guidance from the Alabama Ethics Commission.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

6 hours ago

Carbon Hill mayor on minorities: ‘Without killing them out there’s no way to fix it’

The mayor of a small city in Walker County is defending comments he made on Facebook regarding “homosexuals,” “transvestites” and “socialists.”

WBRC reported that Carbon Hill Mayor Mark Chambers on Friday posted in all caps on his publicly accessible Facebook page, “We live in a society where homosexuals lecture us on morals, transvestites lecture us on human biology, baby killers lecture us on human rights and socialists lecture us on economics.”

A Facebook friend of the mayor responded on that post, “By giving the minority more rights than the majority. I hate to think of the country my grandkids will live in unless somehow we change and I think that will take a revolution.”

Chambers replied to that friend, “The only way to change it would be to kill the problem out. I know it’s bad to say but without killing them out there’s no way to fix it.”

WBRC asserted that Chambers faced “strong” backlash from his constituents for both the initial post and then his response.

However, when reached by the Birmingham outlet, he dismissed the notion of local criticism of him. Chambers reportedly said only one person in the small city does not like him and that he does not have an issue with anyone.

In an initial phone interview Monday, Chambers denied making the Facebook comments.

“Minutes later,” WBRC reported, he called back and changed his tune, saying he made the comments but they were being taken out of context.

In that second phone interview, Chambers said his response on the initial Facebook post was intended to be a private message to his friend. He reportedly decried that immigrants are taking over America and explained that his comments were meant to come in the context of another civil war occurring in the United States.

“I never said anything about killing out gays or anything like that,” Chambers told WBRC.

After a reporter read his own comments back to him, the mayor responded, “That’s in a revolution. That’s right! If it comes to a revolution in this country both sides of these people will be killed out.”

He has since made his Facebook page private.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

7 Things: Some think impeachment is here, Kamala Harris doesn’t understand Alabama pro-lifers, border issues galore and more …

7. Alabama native refuses to be in the same country as Trump

  • The founder of Wikipedia and Alabama native Jimmy Wales apparently isn’t the biggest fan of President Donald Trump, and tweeted, “I am going to the airport. Leaving the UK today. I will be back when he leaves.”
  • Wales finally acknowledged the trip has nothing to do with Trump because someone replied to his tweet, “Who cares?” and he admitted that his trip had been planned for a while.

6. Alabama is booming

  • Specifically, Huntsville is booming and has been named the fourth best city in the nation for career opportunities, according to SmartAsset.com, with Provo, Utah, coming in first.
  • The rankings, where Alabama has climbed one notch, take into account many factors, including unemployment rates, median income, annual housing costs and change in total employment.

5. It seems becoming American isn’t that hard

  • The number of people who have taken the oath of citizenship is at a five-year high according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, despite the system being criticized by the Democrats.
  • Almost 850,000 naturalization forms were processed in 2018, and 757,000 people were sworn in as new citizens, which was a 6% increase from 2017. This deals a severe blow to the premise that becoming an American is too hard or that we are an unwelcoming nation.

4. Build The wall

  • Judge Trevor McFadden has thrown out the House Democrats’ lawsuit against President Trump using emergency funds for the border wall.
  • President Trump’s motion was to move $6.7 billion toward the border wall construction, and McFadden emphasized that courts typically stay out of issues that are considered “political question doctrine,” since they are matters best left to voters.

3. Illegal immigrant caught bringing cocaine to Alabama

  • The drug bust may have taken place in North Carolina, but the drug in transit was $400,000 worth of cocaine. Eyian Valenti Robotham is now being held on a $750,000 bond. The Department of Homeland Security has obtained an immigration detainer on Robotham.
  • Robotham has been charged with felony trafficking a schedule II narcotic by possession, felony trafficking a schedule II narcotic by transportation and felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances. His nation of origin was not reported.

2. Kamala Harris not a fan of Alabama’s pro-life stance

  • Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) spoke about the Alabama abortion ban, saying, “Those folks down in Alabama who are doing this, these are the same folks who, by the time that baby is born, they couldn’t care less.”
  • Of course, what Harris was ignoring was the fact that in 2018 Alabama set a new record for how many children were adopted out of the state foster care system, and instead focused on saying that Alabama is trying to tell women what to do with their bodies and pretending that if you are against the state providing every aspect of someone’s life (food, housing, health care) you just don’t care.

1. Maybe impeachment is already here

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spent the weekend having Californians chanting at her about impeachment while she continues to caution against the unpopular move against President Trump, but Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC) has now said that he thinks they’ve already begun.
  • Clyburn said, “I think we’ve already begun. We’ve got all of these committees doing their work, we’re having hearings.” He is arguing that if they do more investigations a groundswell of impeachment support will appear and the Republican Senate will be forced to act, which is never happening.

 

