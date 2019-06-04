D.C.-based ‘Senate Conservatives Fund’ endorses Mooney in Alabama’s 2020 primary

Washington, D.C. based “Senate Conservatives Fund” (SCF) has endorsed State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) in Alabama’s upcoming U.S. Senate race.

In a fundraising email sent out Tuesday morning, SCF made the endorsement announcement and asked members of the organization’s national mailing list to contribute to Mooney’s campaign.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News after the email went out, Mooney said, “SCF has a long history of backing conservative outsiders who have taken on the Washington establishment and won. I am proud to have their endorsement.”

SCF was founded in 2008 by then-Sen. Jim DeMint (R-SC). The PAC has raised millions each election cycle since, helping elect candidates including Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) in 2010, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) in 2012 and Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) in 2014.

DeMint in 2012 left SCF, which was then run by former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli until he was appointed to be the president’s immigration czar in the last two weeks.

Cuccinelli and Lee were “Never Trumpers” who led the unsuccessful “Free the Delegates” campaign at the 2016 Republican National Convention in a last minute attempt to prevent Donald Trump from becoming the party’s nominee.

Lee endorsed Mooney late last month.

The SCF fundraising email for Mooney contained implicit jabs at the top candidates currently in Alabama’s Republican primary field, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville.

“There are other candidates seeking the Republican nomination, but they either have liberal, pro-establishment records or have no record at all, which makes them unreliable,” the email claimed.

Byrne has a 97% lifetime record of voting with Trump and a 100% record of doing the same so far this year.

Tuberville has been a staunch vocal supporter of the president, coming out strongly on conservative religious liberty and pro-life issues thus far.

The SCF email stated, “We don’t have to guess with Arnold Mooney. He has a proven record that shows us exactly what he will do in the Senate. He will relentlessly fight for our principles and values.”

Full SCF fundraising email as follows:

We have found an outstanding candidate for conservatives to support for the U.S. Senate in Alabama. Businessman and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-AL) is running for the Senate against incumbent Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), and the Senate Conservatives Fund is proud to endorse him. Arnold Mooney has deep roots in Alabama and has a proven record of fighting for limited government and personal responsibility. He’s a strong supporter of President Trump and he will fight to cut spending, secure our borders, reduce taxes, give patients more control over their health care decisions, and protect human life. “Too many people go to Washington and forget their principles. I want to be the same guy when I walk out that I was when I walked in,” Mooney said when announcing his campaign earlier this month. “I’m not a politician – I’m just a conservative with a backbone. I think that’s what Alabamians want.” He’s right and we hope you will join us in supporting him by making a contribution to his campaign today. There are other candidates seeking the Republican nomination, but they either have liberal, pro-establishment records or have no record at all, which makes them unreliable. Conservatives have been burned many times by candidates who say one thing when they’re campaigning, but then do another after the election. We don’t have to guess with Arnold Mooney. He has a proven record that shows us exactly what he will do in the Senate. He will relentlessly fight for our principles and values. Mooney has already earned the support of conservative leaders in Alabama like Congressman Mo Brooks who said, “He’s been an excellent legislator from the Shelby County area. He’s got the intellect to understand a lot of these threats that face our country. And in my judgment, he has the backbone to do the right thing in the face of tremendous pressure in Washington, D.C. to do the wrong thing.” And Mooney is winning support from conservatives across the country like Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) who called him “a strong constitutional conservative and the best candidate to beat Doug Jones.” Click here to support Arnold Mooney. This race is perhaps the most important Senate race in the country because it gives us the best pick-up opportunity. Alabama is a deep red state and Senator Doug Jones has shown his liberal colors in the past year and a half, endorsing Joe Biden for President and voting against Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. He even voted against the effort to defund Planned Parenthood. Doug Jones has next to no chance of winning if Republicans nominate a strong conservative candidate like Arnold Mooney. Please help conservatives win this important U.S. Senate seat by making a contribution to Arnold Mooney’s campaign. SCF will pay all processing costs and transfer 100% of your donation to Mooney’s campaign so he can spend all of it on voter contact. Mooney has only one month before the 2nd quarter fundraising deadline. If he raises a substantial amount, it will attract more endorsements and more financial supporters. So if you give now, it will have a major multiplier effect later in the year. Thank you for being part of the SCF team and for considering this urgent request.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn