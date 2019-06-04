Carbon Hill mayor on minorities: ‘Without killing them out there’s no way to fix it’

The mayor of a small city in Walker County is defending comments he made on Facebook regarding “homosexuals,” “transvestites” and “socialists.”

WBRC reported that Carbon Hill Mayor Mark Chambers on Friday posted in all caps on his publicly accessible Facebook page, “We live in a society where homosexuals lecture us on morals, transvestites lecture us on human biology, baby killers lecture us on human rights and socialists lecture us on economics.”

A Facebook friend of the mayor responded on that post, “By giving the minority more rights than the majority. I hate to think of the country my grandkids will live in unless somehow we change and I think that will take a revolution.”

Chambers replied to that friend, “The only way to change it would be to kill the problem out. I know it’s bad to say but without killing them out there’s no way to fix it.”

WBRC asserted that Chambers faced “strong” backlash from his constituents for both the initial post and then his response.

However, when reached by the Birmingham outlet, he dismissed the notion of local criticism of him. Chambers reportedly said only one person in the small city does not like him and that he does not have an issue with anyone.

In an initial phone interview Monday, Chambers denied making the Facebook comments.

“Minutes later,” WBRC reported, he called back and changed his tune, saying he made the comments but they were being taken out of context.

In that second phone interview, Chambers said his response on the initial Facebook post was intended to be a private message to his friend. He reportedly decried that immigrants are taking over America and explained that his comments were meant to come in the context of another civil war occurring in the United States.

“I never said anything about killing out gays or anything like that,” Chambers told WBRC.

After a reporter read his own comments back to him, the mayor responded, “That’s in a revolution. That’s right! If it comes to a revolution in this country both sides of these people will be killed out.”

He has since made his Facebook page private.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn