7 Things: Democrats change the argument again, Shelby wants to play kingmaker, renaming failing schools won’t fix them and more …

And now, Hoyt Hutchinson has been invited to tailgate with U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville before the Georgia-Auburn game in Auburn this weekend.

He calls himself “The Slasher.” He’s a hero to some. He’s a villain that must be destroyed to others.

The invitation was laid out when Hutchinson appeared on the WVNN Friday morning during a discussion about him popping the Baby Trump balloon in Tuscaloosa ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit and his reasoning behind it, as well as the fallout and fame.

Hutchinson has accepted responsibility for his actions, but he refuses to see the similarity between his actions and the actions of liberals who have taken to destroying Trump supporters’ property, including MAGA hats and signs.

But isn’t it exactly the same thing?

If I wreck someone’s legal protest and destroy their manner of protest, does it matter what my reasoning is?

Hutchinson said the Baby Trump balloon is “disrespectful”, and it absolutely is, but liberals and their mobs have declared all manner of Trump support to be disrespectful and dangerous. That is how they justify fighting people in the street.

I admit that I laughed when I saw he popped the balloon, but I see my hypocrisy here. If you praise Hoyt Hutchinson for damaging people’s property for political reasons, it makes it harder to complain when others do the same.

I also know that this will be used as justification the next time a mob starts wrecking stuff because they are mad about Trump.

This arms race of property destruction and actual violence is bad for America and needs to stop.

Let these children have their stupid balloons and silly protests. We should mock them and be better than them.

Americans see these people for who they really are. Let them continue showing it with their actions.

