8 hours ago

7 Things: Democrats change the argument again, Shelby wants to play kingmaker, renaming failing schools won’t fix them and more …

7. ISIS bride not recognized as a citizen

  • Hoda Muthana, a woman who left her family in Alabama to join ISIS, will not be recognized as a U.S. citizen, according to a ruling by Washington, D.C. federal Judge Reggie Walton.
  • Previously, a lawsuit was filed by the Constitutional Law Center for Muslims in America asking that Muthana be recognized as a citizen so that she could return to the U.S. with her son.

6. Tlaib under fire for ethics violations

  • U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is being investigated for ethics violations, and now the House Ethics Committee has released texts and emails where Tlaib requested campaign money for personal expenses.
  • In one of the messages, Tlaib said that she was “struggling financially” and she “was thinking the campaign could loan [her] money, but Ryan said that the committee could actually pay me. I was thinking a one-time payment of $5k.” The Office of Congressional Ethics has already approved that the investigation is “expanded.”

5. Removing the “failing” label given to failing schools

  • During a state school board work session, Governor Kay Ivey showed her support for removing the “failing” label given to some schools in Alabama when she asked if the schools could be called “something besides ‘failing?’”
  • For the label of the bottom 6% of schools to change, the Alabama Accountability Act that was passed in 2013 would have to change. In 2017, State Senator Del Marsh (R-Anniston) proposed changing the label, according to his spokesperson William Califf.

4. Sessions wants the Trump endorsement

  • President Donald Trump has regularly been critical of former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but while on “Fox & Friends,” Sessions said that he hopes to get Trump’s endorsement in the Alabama 2020 U.S. Senate election, adding that he’s “going to work for that.”
  • Sessions has already shown that he’s wanting Trump’s support in his new political video ad posted on social media where Sessions is first shown with Trump at the February 2016 rally and then Sessions puts on a MAGA hat in the video. The ad reinforces the fact that Sessions was the first to endorse Trump.

3. Shelby’s support for Sessions is already showing

  • Now that former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced his 2020 U.S. Senate campaign, he’s already received an endorsement from U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) and at least 10 other Senators.
  • However, Shelby will be showing his support for Sessions by also attending a fundraiser to be held in Huntsville on January 5, 2020, that will have a general admission cost of $1,000 and a VIP admission cost of $5,000.

2. Byrne is calling out the impeachment process

  • While giving a speech on the House floor, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) took his time to bash the impeachment process, first by bringing attention to the fact that many other issues have been ignored, including “the US-Mexico Canada free trade agreement” and “funding the military or bipartisan legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs.”
  • Byrne went on to deem the process “a total sham” and mentioned that while the current impeachment hearings are public, they’re just a “showcasing of witnesses they’ve already interrogated and vetted in that little room to ensure they will say only what the Democrats desire.” Byrne also said that the whole impeachment effort is just the Democrats’ way of keeping President Donald Trump from getting reelected.

1. Now it is a bribery charge that will take down Trump 

  • After polling and ratings determined that the media and their Democrats’ latest impeachment fixation is a bust, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded by saying this is now all about “bribery.” She stated, “The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into the election — that’s bribery.”
  • But this will not stop them. The Democrats will now take a few more bites at the apple today as a U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is expected to give an emotional testimony and now a new witness has emerged who declared that he overheard a phone call in a restaurant between the president of the United States and the ambassador to the European Union where he asked about the investigation.
23 mins ago

Crimson Tide football receives 2019 AFCA Academic Achievement Award

The American Football Coaches Association announced Thursday that the Alabama football program, which had a 100% graduation rate for 2017-18, is among six recipients of the 2019 Academic Achievement Award.

Others who received the honor this year include the Air Force Academy, Clemson, Louisville, Rice and Utah. The NCAA’s single-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) is used to select the winner and all six schools posted perfect scores of 1,000 for 2017-18.

The eight Tide graduates who had degrees in hand before the season opener against Duke are Giles Amos, Mike Bernier, Shyheim Carter, Landon Dickerson, Miller Forristall, Anfernee Jennings, Chris Owens and Matt Womack.

“Since 2013, Alabama has seen 158 degrees earned (graduate and undergraduate) by players who were still suiting up for the Crimson Tide after having graduated,” a press release stated. “Since the 2010 season, Alabama has seen an impressive 24 players earn a master’s degree before stepping foot on the field for the final time.”

The press release also briefly detailed how they tally each team’s scores, stating, “Each student-athlete receiving athletically related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible. A team’s total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team’s Academic Progress Rate.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

1 hour ago

Tuberville has invited the Baby Trump balloon killer to a tailgate

He calls himself “The Slasher.” He’s a hero to some. He’s a villain that must be destroyed to others.

And now, Hoyt Hutchinson has been invited to tailgate with U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville before the Georgia-Auburn game in Auburn this weekend.

The invitation was laid out when Hutchinson appeared on the WVNN Friday morning during a discussion about him popping the Baby Trump balloon in Tuscaloosa ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit and his reasoning behind it, as well as the fallout and fame.

Hutchinson has accepted responsibility for his actions, but he refuses to see the similarity between his actions and the actions of liberals who have taken to destroying Trump supporters’ property, including MAGA hats and signs.

But isn’t it exactly the same thing?

If I wreck someone’s legal protest and destroy their manner of protest, does it matter what my reasoning is?

Hutchinson said the Baby Trump balloon is “disrespectful”, and it absolutely is, but liberals and their mobs have declared all manner of Trump support to be disrespectful and dangerous. That is how they justify fighting people in the street.

I admit that I laughed when I saw he popped the balloon, but I see my hypocrisy here. If you praise Hoyt Hutchinson for damaging people’s property for political reasons, it makes it harder to complain when others do the same.

I also know that this will be used as justification the next time a mob starts wrecking stuff because they are mad about Trump.

This arms race of property destruction and actual violence is bad for America and needs to stop.

Let these children have their stupid balloons and silly protests. We should mock them and be better than them.

Americans see these people for who they really are. Let them continue showing it with their actions.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

2 hours ago

J C Love appointed Montgomery County probate judge

J C Love, III on Friday was sworn in as Montgomery County probate judge after being appointed by Governor Kay Ivey.

Love, 40, is considered a rising star among Alabama Democrats. His candidacy to be Montgomery’s mayor this year was his first run at political office.

Prior to his appointment, Love had been practicing law at the prestigious Montgomery firm of Rushton Stakely, Johnston, & Garret, P.A. since 2013. He has practiced law for 14 years in total.

Also active civically, Love currently serves as president of the Britton YMCA board and is a member of the Montgomery County Bar Foundation Board.

“J C Love, III has an impressive career, both in his work as an attorney and his involvement in the Montgomery community,” Ivey said in a statement.

“I’m confident that he will hit the ground running and be able to serve as Montgomery’s next Probate Judge with character, a hard work ethic, and a sense of service. I appreciate his willingness to serve in this role and know he will do a great job,” she added.

Love earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, cum laude, from Morehouse College in 2001. He later received his Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School in 2004.

He is married to Dr. Porcia Bradford Love, M.D. The couple has three children.

Ivey signed Love’s appointment letter on Friday. He fills the vacancy created by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s inauguration earlier this week. Love was not immediately available for comment.

RELATED: Gen. Ed Crowell not qualified for appointment as Montgomery County probate judge, will not serve

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

‘Alabama is indeed open for business’: State records first unemployment rate below 3%

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington on Friday announced that Alabama has pulverized five economic records once again, including posting a new historic low unemployment rate of 2.8%.

The employment numbers for October are out, showing that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from September’s rate of 3.0% and well below October 2018’s rate of 3.8%.

This is the first time ever that Alabama’s unemployment rate dipped below 3.0%.

“Alabama has never experienced an unemployment rate in the two percent range,” Washington said in a statement. “While we have been breaking unemployment records all year, I have to say that this is one metric we really weren’t sure we’d ever surpass, but we have!”

October’s rate represents 2,200,681 employed persons, a new record high, compared to 2,194,109 in September and 2,120,546 in October 2018. This amounts to an over-the-year increase of 80,135. Additionally, a new record low of 63,333 unemployed persons were counted, compared to 66,883 in September and 83,400 in October 2018, amounting to an over-the-year decrease of 20,067.

The number of people in the civilian labor force increased to 2,264,014, also a new record high, representing an over-the-year increase of 60,068.

In a statement, Governor Kay Ivey said, “More than 80,000 Alabamians are working today than last year, and 20,000 fewer people are counted as unemployed. Our economy is supporting over 2.1 million jobs, more than ever before.”

“Those are tremendous numbers, and we are extremely proud of them,” she continued. “We continue to show the rest of the country that Alabama is indeed open for business! Employers have confidence in our economy and jobseekers who are joining the workforce are finding employment. Just [Wednesday], we celebrated Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama’s expansion which will add 200 new employees. This adds to the steady announcements we are making every month, and we will continue working hard to bring those jobs home, so that every Alabamian who wants a job, will have one!”

Wage and salary employment measured 2,101,800 in October, also a new record high, representing over-the-year job growth of 2.0%, compared to the nation’s over-the-year job of growth of 1.4%.

“For the ninth month in a row, Alabama has met or surpassed national job growth,” Washington advised. “In October, manufacturing employment is at its highest level in more than a decade and record high employment was recorded in the professional and business services sector.”

Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 41,900, with gains in the professional and business services sector (+13,300), the leisure and hospitality sector (+9,100) and the government sector (+4,000), among others.

Wage and salary employment increased in October by 7,900. Monthly gains were seen in the trade, transportation and utilities sector (+3,100), the professional and business services sector (+3,000) and the government sector (+2,600), among others.

Manufacturing employment measured 271,600, which is its highest level since November 2008, when it measured 273,600. Professional and business services employment measured 259,700, another record high.

“Additionally, wages continue to show improvement, with total private average weekly earnings rising by $26.49 over the year, and construction wages reached a new record high,” Washington added.

Total private average weekly earnings were $862.75 in October, up from $836.26 a year ago. Average weekly wages in the construction industry rose to a new record high of $1,060.01.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates in October were: Shelby County at 1.8%; Marshall County at 2.0%; and Blount, Crenshaw, Cullman, Lee, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Tuscaloosa Counties at 2.1%.

Counties with the highest unemployment rates were: Wilcox County at 6.3%, Greene County at 4.8% and Clarke County at 4.7%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates were: Vestavia Hills at 1.5%; Alabaster, Homewood and Northport at 1.6%; and Hoover and Madison at 1.8%.

Major cities with the highest unemployment rates were: Selma at 5.2%, Prichard at 5.1% and Bessemer at 3.7%.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

