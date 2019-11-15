Tuberville: Reception for Trump at Bryant-Denny ‘brings tears to your eyes’ — ‘I was just ecstatic’

Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville on Thursday spoke to WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” about his Republican campaign for the U.S. Senate and what he thought about President Donald Trump’s attendance at the Alabama-LSU game this past weekend.

Asked at the beginning of the interview by guest host Stan McDonald about the big game, Tuberville said it “was an awesome day” of football and patriotism.

“What brings tears to your eyes is the president of the United States, the leader of the free world, comes and watches an SEC game in the state of Alabama, and the reception that he and his wife received — you know, he takes a beating everywhere he goes, especially up north,” Tuberville remarked.

Tuberville added that while the president has a lot of support across the country, he does not often get to see that support expressed firsthand.

“So I was just ecstatic at how the people in Tuscaloosa — [including] the people from LSU, everybody — were on their feet, standing and cheering,” Tuberville said. “I just hope it made him (Trump) feel good and made a good day for him. Because he made a bright day for the people in Tuscaloosa and the people of Alabama by coming to that game.”

With the interview occurring the morning after the first public impeachment hearings were held in the U.S. House of Representatives, Tuberville’s next topic turned to Democrats trying to remove Trump from office.

“It’s a joke, to be honest with you,” Tuberville decried.

He said what Democrats are doing is “an embarrassment” to our country.

“It’s all a show,” Tuberville remarked. “All they’re trying to do, the Democrats, they’re trying to make him (Trump) look bad right before an election. They know they can’t beat him. But they’re trying to make him look bad, because they know if he gets there four more years he’s going to stick it to them — and he should. He should. He should do everything he possibly can to put the Democrats back in their place and make a statement for how they’re treating him.”

As the interview progressed, Tuberville made the argument that Trump needs more true conservative fighters in Washington, D.C. working on his team rather than “wishy-washy” Republicans and career politicians.

“I’m not going to change. I’m not going to listen to special interests — I’m going to listen to the American people, the people of Alabama and Donald Trump,” Tuberville advised.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn