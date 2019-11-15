Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

9 hours ago

Tuberville: Reception for Trump at Bryant-Denny ‘brings tears to your eyes’ — ‘I was just ecstatic’

Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville on Thursday spoke to WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” about his Republican campaign for the U.S. Senate and what he thought about President Donald Trump’s attendance at the Alabama-LSU game this past weekend.

Asked at the beginning of the interview by guest host Stan McDonald about the big game, Tuberville said it “was an awesome day” of football and patriotism.

“What brings tears to your eyes is the president of the United States, the leader of the free world, comes and watches an SEC game in the state of Alabama, and the reception that he and his wife received — you know, he takes a beating everywhere he goes, especially up north,” Tuberville remarked.

Tuberville added that while the president has a lot of support across the country, he does not often get to see that support expressed firsthand.

“So I was just ecstatic at how the people in Tuscaloosa — [including] the people from LSU, everybody — were on their feet, standing and cheering,” Tuberville said. “I just hope it made him (Trump) feel good and made a good day for him. Because he made a bright day for the people in Tuscaloosa and the people of Alabama by coming to that game.”
With the interview occurring the morning after the first public impeachment hearings were held in the U.S. House of Representatives, Tuberville’s next topic turned to Democrats trying to remove Trump from office.

“It’s a joke, to be honest with you,” Tuberville decried.

He said what Democrats are doing is “an embarrassment” to our country.

“It’s all a show,” Tuberville remarked. “All they’re trying to do, the Democrats, they’re trying to make him (Trump) look bad right before an election. They know they can’t beat him. But they’re trying to make him look bad, because they know if he gets there four more years he’s going to stick it to them — and he should. He should. He should do everything he possibly can to put the Democrats back in their place and make a statement for how they’re treating him.”

As the interview progressed, Tuberville made the argument that Trump needs more true conservative fighters in Washington, D.C. working on his team rather than “wishy-washy” Republicans and career politicians.

“I’m not going to change. I’m not going to listen to special interests — I’m going to listen to the American people, the people of Alabama and Donald Trump,” Tuberville advised.

Listen:

RELATED: Palmer on Trump in Tuscaloosa: ‘I went to a football game and a Trump rally broke out’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

15 mins ago

Crimson Tide football receives 2019 AFCA Academic Achievement Award

The American Football Coaches Association announced Thursday that the Alabama football program, which had a 100% graduation rate for 2017-18, is among six recipients of the 2019 Academic Achievement Award.

Others who received the honor this year include the Air Force Academy, Clemson, Louisville, Rice and Utah. The NCAA’s single-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) is used to select the winner and all six schools posted perfect scores of 1,000 for 2017-18.

The eight Tide graduates who had degrees in hand before the season opener against Duke are Giles Amos, Mike Bernier, Shyheim Carter, Landon Dickerson, Miller Forristall, Anfernee Jennings, Chris Owens and Matt Womack.

122
“Since 2013, Alabama has seen 158 degrees earned (graduate and undergraduate) by players who were still suiting up for the Crimson Tide after having graduated,” a press release stated. “Since the 2010 season, Alabama has seen an impressive 24 players earn a master’s degree before stepping foot on the field for the final time.”

The press release also briefly detailed how they tally each team’s scores, stating, “Each student-athlete receiving athletically related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible. A team’s total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team’s Academic Progress Rate.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

56 mins ago

Tuberville has invited the Baby Trump balloon killer to a tailgate

He calls himself “The Slasher.” He’s a hero to some. He’s a villain that must be destroyed to others.

And now, Hoyt Hutchinson has been invited to tailgate with U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville before the Georgia-Auburn game in Auburn this weekend.

283
The invitation was laid out when Hutchinson appeared on the WVNN Friday morning during a discussion about him popping the Baby Trump balloon in Tuscaloosa ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit and his reasoning behind it, as well as the fallout and fame.

Hutchinson has accepted responsibility for his actions, but he refuses to see the similarity between his actions and the actions of liberals who have taken to destroying Trump supporters’ property, including MAGA hats and signs.

But isn’t it exactly the same thing?

If I wreck someone’s legal protest and destroy their manner of protest, does it matter what my reasoning is?

Hutchinson said the Baby Trump balloon is “disrespectful”, and it absolutely is, but liberals and their mobs have declared all manner of Trump support to be disrespectful and dangerous. That is how they justify fighting people in the street.

I admit that I laughed when I saw he popped the balloon, but I see my hypocrisy here. If you praise Hoyt Hutchinson for damaging people’s property for political reasons, it makes it harder to complain when others do the same.

I also know that this will be used as justification the next time a mob starts wrecking stuff because they are mad about Trump.

This arms race of property destruction and actual violence is bad for America and needs to stop.

Let these children have their stupid balloons and silly protests. We should mock them and be better than them.

Americans see these people for who they really are. Let them continue showing it with their actions.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

2 hours ago

J C Love appointed Montgomery County probate judge

J C Love, III on Friday was sworn in as Montgomery County probate judge after being appointed by Governor Kay Ivey.

Love, 40, is considered a rising star among Alabama Democrats. His candidacy to be Montgomery’s mayor this year was his first run at political office.

Prior to his appointment, Love had been practicing law at the prestigious Montgomery firm of Rushton Stakely, Johnston, & Garret, P.A. since 2013. He has practiced law for 14 years in total.

Also active civically, Love currently serves as president of the Britton YMCA board and is a member of the Montgomery County Bar Foundation Board.

“J C Love, III has an impressive career, both in his work as an attorney and his involvement in the Montgomery community,” Ivey said in a statement.

148
“I’m confident that he will hit the ground running and be able to serve as Montgomery’s next Probate Judge with character, a hard work ethic, and a sense of service. I appreciate his willingness to serve in this role and know he will do a great job,” she added.

Love earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, cum laude, from Morehouse College in 2001. He later received his Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School in 2004.

He is married to Dr. Porcia Bradford Love, M.D. The couple has three children.

Ivey signed Love’s appointment letter on Friday. He fills the vacancy created by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s inauguration earlier this week. Love was not immediately available for comment.

RELATED: Gen. Ed Crowell not qualified for appointment as Montgomery County probate judge, will not serve

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Celebrate the Seventh Amendment in Mobile and Houston Counties

The Alabama Association of Justice and its members invite all courthouse employees and judicial staff to celebrate 230 years of the Seventh Amendment guaranteeing the right to a civil jury trial.  Join us for fun and refreshments in Mobile County on Monday, November 18, 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL.

The tour will continue to Houston County on Tuesday, November 19, 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. 114 N. Oates Street, Room 318, Dothan, AL.

40
This is the 10th of multiple stops on the Courthouse Appreciation Tour and the focus will be Alabama’s Appellate Courts.  Check out highlights from the tour’s first stop in Jefferson County.

For more information contact jsmith@alabamajustice.org.

6 hours ago

‘Alabama is indeed open for business’: State records first unemployment rate below 3%

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington on Friday announced that Alabama has pulverized five economic records once again, including posting a new historic low unemployment rate of 2.8%.

The employment numbers for October are out, showing that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from September’s rate of 3.0% and well below October 2018’s rate of 3.8%.

This is the first time ever that Alabama’s unemployment rate dipped below 3.0%.

“Alabama has never experienced an unemployment rate in the two percent range,” Washington said in a statement. “While we have been breaking unemployment records all year, I have to say that this is one metric we really weren’t sure we’d ever surpass, but we have!”

527
October’s rate represents 2,200,681 employed persons, a new record high, compared to 2,194,109 in September and 2,120,546 in October 2018. This amounts to an over-the-year increase of 80,135. Additionally, a new record low of 63,333 unemployed persons were counted, compared to 66,883 in September and 83,400 in October 2018, amounting to an over-the-year decrease of 20,067.

The number of people in the civilian labor force increased to 2,264,014, also a new record high, representing an over-the-year increase of 60,068.

In a statement, Governor Kay Ivey said, “More than 80,000 Alabamians are working today than last year, and 20,000 fewer people are counted as unemployed. Our economy is supporting over 2.1 million jobs, more than ever before.”

“Those are tremendous numbers, and we are extremely proud of them,” she continued. “We continue to show the rest of the country that Alabama is indeed open for business! Employers have confidence in our economy and jobseekers who are joining the workforce are finding employment. Just [Wednesday], we celebrated Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama’s expansion which will add 200 new employees. This adds to the steady announcements we are making every month, and we will continue working hard to bring those jobs home, so that every Alabamian who wants a job, will have one!”

Wage and salary employment measured 2,101,800 in October, also a new record high, representing over-the-year job growth of 2.0%, compared to the nation’s over-the-year job of growth of 1.4%.

“For the ninth month in a row, Alabama has met or surpassed national job growth,” Washington advised. “In October, manufacturing employment is at its highest level in more than a decade and record high employment was recorded in the professional and business services sector.”

Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 41,900, with gains in the professional and business services sector (+13,300), the leisure and hospitality sector (+9,100) and the government sector (+4,000), among others.

Wage and salary employment increased in October by 7,900. Monthly gains were seen in the trade, transportation and utilities sector (+3,100), the professional and business services sector (+3,000) and the government sector (+2,600), among others.

Manufacturing employment measured 271,600, which is its highest level since November 2008, when it measured 273,600. Professional and business services employment measured 259,700, another record high.

“Additionally, wages continue to show improvement, with total private average weekly earnings rising by $26.49 over the year, and construction wages reached a new record high,” Washington added.

Total private average weekly earnings were $862.75 in October, up from $836.26 a year ago. Average weekly wages in the construction industry rose to a new record high of $1,060.01.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates in October were: Shelby County at 1.8%; Marshall County at 2.0%; and Blount, Crenshaw, Cullman, Lee, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Tuscaloosa Counties at 2.1%.

Counties with the highest unemployment rates were: Wilcox County at 6.3%, Greene County at 4.8% and Clarke County at 4.7%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates were: Vestavia Hills at 1.5%; Alabaster, Homewood and Northport at 1.6%; and Hoover and Madison at 1.8%.

Major cities with the highest unemployment rates were: Selma at 5.2%, Prichard at 5.1% and Bessemer at 3.7%.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

